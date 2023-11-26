HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction HOH 60 % Chance of Winning ADS 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 3.0 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 3.26 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes (W) and Adelaide Strikers (W) clash in match 55 of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023 on Sunday, 26th November 2023. The match is slated to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney and the scheduled start time is 4:40 am IST, 10:10 am local time.

Hobart Hurricanes (W) vs Adelaide Strikers (W) Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes (W) secured a much required win in the last match against Melbourne Renegades (W) by 93 runs. After being asked to bat first by the Renegades (W) the Hobart Hurricanes (W) made full use of the conditions led by a magnificent hundred by Lizelle Lee (101 runs in 53 balls) and a fiery half century from Heather Graham (55 runs in 28 balls) late in the innings powered the Hurricanes score past the 200 run mark as they finished at 212/3. The Hurricanes (W) then bowled out the Renegades (W) batting unit to 119 runs in 16.2 overs and won their sixth match of the season. Maisy Gibson (4/25), Amy Smith (3/17) and Shabnim Ismail (2/21) were the top performers with the ball. The huge win over the Renegades (W) was crucial for the Hobart Hurricanes (W) as they kept their playoff hopes alive.

Adelaide Strikers (W) continue their dominance in the tournament as they won their tenth match of the season. The Strikers (W) opted to bowl first and cleaned up the Perth Scorchers (W) to 104 runs in 19.4 overs on the back of some impressive bowling performances from Darcie Brown (3/18), Amanda-Jade Wellington (2/17) and Danielle Gibson (2/17). The Strikers (W) then knocked off the target in 14.5 overs. Katie Mack (24 runs) and Madeline Penna (31 runs) were the top performers with the bat. With the win over the Perth Scorchers (W), Adelaide Strikers (W) will end the season as the table toppers.

The only way Hobart Hurricanes (W) can make it to the playoffs is to win their match against Adelaide Strikers (W) and hope the Sydney Sixers (W) defeat Sydney Thunder (W).

Hobart Hurricanes (W)chance of winning: 60%

Adelaide Strikers (W) chance of winning: 40%

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Hobart Hurricanes (W) vs Adelaide Strikers (W) Betting Tips

The dashing opener of the Hobart Hurricanes (W) team, Lizelle Lee has been at her best in the last three matches and has scored 189 runs including one century and one half century knock. The 31-year old batter has scored 399 runs in 13 matches and is the leading run scorer for the Hurricanes (W) in the tournament. Considering her recent form and the stakes of the match, we believe Lizelle Lee is the best batter to bat on to score over 23.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Match Prediction Best Odds Hobart Hurricanes (W) Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers (W) Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers (W) 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes (W) vs Adelaide Strikers (W) Toss Prediction

The pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney is a balanced track that majorly favours batsmen. As it is a day game fast bowlers can swing some early in the innings. In the 11 WBBL games played at this venue the team batting first won three matches and the team batting second won seven matches. The average 1st innings score is 132 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney on Sunday, 26th November is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius and 96% humidity, 04% precipitation and wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and no chance of rain during the match hours.

Hobart Hurricanes (W) Players List

Elyse Villani (c), Lizelle Lee (wk), Bryony Smith, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Naomi Stalenberg, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Maisy Gibson, Tabatha Saville, Erin Fazackerley, Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-holmes, Emma Manix-Geeves, Julia Cavanough

Hobart Hurricanes (W) Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Ellyse Villani Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket Keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Nicola Carey All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Ruth Johnston Batter Molly Strano Bowler Amy Smith Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes (W) Recent Form

Hobart Hurricanes (W) won six and lost six of the 13 matches played in the tournament and are positioned fifth on the points table with 13 points. They won their last match against Melbourne Renegades (W) by 93 runs.

Adelaide Strikers (W) Players List

Laura Wolvaardt, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson (wk), Madeline Penna, Danielle Gibson, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Jemma Barsby, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Anesu Mushangwe, Annie O Neil, Courtney Neale, Georgia Adams, Ella Wilson

Adelaide Strikers (W) Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Laura Wolvaardt Batter Katie Mack Batter Tahila McGrath All-rounder Bridget Patterson Wicket Keeper Madeline Penna Batter Danielle Gibson All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Jemma Barbsy Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler Anesu Msuhangwe Bowler

Adelaide Strikers (W) Recent Form

Adelaide Strikers (W) won ten and lost three of the 13 matches played in the tournament and are positioned at the top of the table with 20 points. They won their last match against Perth Scorchers (W) by five wickets.

Hobart Hurricanes (W) vs Adelaide Strikers (W) Head to Head Record

In the last five head to head matches played between Hobart Hurricanes (W) and Adelaide Strikers (W), Hobart Hurricanes (W) won two matches, Adelaide Strikers (W) two matches and one match was abandoned due to rain.

Matches Played: 05

05 Hobart Hurricanes (W) won: 02

02 Adelaide Strikers (W) won: 02

02 No result/ abandoned: 01

Hobart Hurricanes (W) vs Adelaide Strikers (W) Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes (W) to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Hobart Hurricanes (W) on average scored 36 runs before the fall of the first wicket in the last five matches. Hobart Hurricanes (W) scored 38 runs for the opening wicket in their last head to head match against the Adelaide Strikers (W) earlier in the tournament and we predict Hobart Hurricanes (W) opening pair to come good and score over 24. 5 runs for the opening wicket.

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Hobart Hurricanes (W) vs Adelaide Strikers (W) Top Batters

Lizelle Lee to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes (W)

Lizelle Lee scored a magnificent hundred in the last match against the Melbourne Renegades (W). Lee has been in good form throughout the tournament and has scored 399 runs in 13 matches. In a must win match against the Adelaide Strikers (W), we back Lizelle Lee to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes (W) and help her team win the match.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers (W)

Mack has been in good form and has played a huge role in her team's success. She has scored 425 runs in 13 matches at an average of 32.69 and is the leading run-scorer for the Strikers (W). We back Katie Mack to continue her good run of form and be the top batter for her team against Hobart Hurricanes (W).

Hobart Hurricanes (W) vs Adelaide Strikers (W) Top Bowlers

Shabnim Ismail to be the top bowlers for Hobart Hurricanes (W)

Shabnim Ismail bowled an effective and match winning spell (2/21) against the Renegades (W). Ismail has picked up 12 wickets in 13 matches. As it is a must win game and the surface favouring fast bowlers, we predict Shabnim Ismail to produce a match winning spell and be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes (W).

Amanda Jade-Wellington to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers (W)

Jade Wellington has been at her best in the tournament and she has bagged 19 wickets in 13 matches and an economy of 5.60. She picked up two wickets in the last match against the Perth Scorchers (W). Considering her recent form, we believe she is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers (W).