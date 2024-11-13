HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction HOH 52 % Chance of Winning ADS 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.054 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be meeting in the 25th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on November 13. The match will begin at 12:40 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes Women are having an inconsistent run in the current competition. The team is coming from a win after two consecutive losses in the competition. With three losses and as many wins, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. They have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.432. The Hurricanes will now face Adelaide Strikers for the first time in the competition.

Adelaide Strikers Women are having a nightmare season in the current competition. They have lost their last four outings of the tournament. With a win and five losses, the team is placed at the bottom of the standings. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.892. Adelaide Strikers are coming from a loss against Melbourne Renegades and shall contest against Hurricanes in the next game.

Adelaide Strikers Women' chance of winning: 48%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chance of winning: 52%

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips

Adelaide Strikers Women to score low before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Adelaide Strikers Women has a very strong batting unit but their bowling department looks out of form. The team has lost four games in a row. The team has had poor batting starts in the competition. They posted 11, 2, 11, 36, 6 & 56 runs before their first dismissal in their last six games. Katie Mack opens the innings alongside Smriti Mandhana in the competition. Mack and Mandhana average at 22.50 & 23.00 respectively in the current competition. That said, AS-W will be looking to lose an early wicket before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes Women’s score before first dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction

The toss outcome at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, is purely random and cannot be predicted. However, teams winning the toss here often choose to bat first, particularly in T20 matches. The pitch at Bellerive Oval is generally batting-friendly, providing good pace and bounce, which favors batters in the first innings. Later in the game, conditions can shift slightly to benefit bowlers, especially under lights when the ball may swing due to Hobart's cool, coastal climate.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Hobart on November 13 indicates partly cloudy skies with possible light rain showers. Temperatures are expected to range between 15°C (58°F) and 22°C (72°F). Rain chances are low but not negligible, so some brief showers could occur

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Mack Batter Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Darcie Brown Bowler Laura Wolvaardt Batter Jemma Barsby All-rounder Orla Pendergast All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Tahlia McGrath (c) All-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Women Recent Form

Adelaide Strikers Women have now lost four games in a row. The team is coming from a loss against the Melbourne Renegades in the last game. They performed well with the bat but the bowling unit failed to deliver the goods.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Chloe Tryon, Elyse Villani and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt Batter Elyse Villani (c) Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Tabatha Saville Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Nicola Carey All-rounder Callie Wilson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes have turned around their campaign. The team won their last game against Perth Scorchers that placed them 3rd in the standings. They will now be looking to win the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Adelaide Strikers Women leads the tally by 3-2.

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 3

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women clashed against Melbourne Renegades in their last game of the competition. Adelaide Strikers Women batted first in the game and scored 185/8 in the match. Tahlia McGrath smashed 49 runs whereas Smriti Mandhana scored 40 runs in the game. However, the bowling order failed to perform well in the game. Melbourne Renegades cruised past the target with the score of 186/1, winning the match by 9 wickets. Darcie Brown took the only wicket in the game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women are coming from a win against Perth Scorchers Women. The Hurricanes batted first in the game and scored 203/3 in the match. Lizelle Lee was impeccable with the bat and scored an unbeaten 150 runs in the game. It was an easy task for the bowlers thereafter. Perth Scorchers bundled out for 131 runs as Hobart Hurricanes won the game by 72 runs. Heather Graham picked 3 wickets whereas Molly Strano and Lauren Smith picked 2 wickets each.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women T20 Bellerive Oval, null Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.95 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.806 Bet Now!

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Tahlia McGrath to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Tahlia McGrath is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 194 runs in 6 games of the competition at an average of 48.50. She scored 49 runs in the last game. McGrath will lead her side with the bat again in the next game.

Lizelle Lee to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee is a very strong presence in the team. She has scored 221 runs in 6 games at an average of 44.20. She struck an unbeaten 150 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Megan Schutt was excellent with the ball last season. Schutt has consistently picked wickets in the competition so far. She has 7 wickets in 6 games and will enter as the best bowling pick from the side.

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham is in Hobart Hurricanes again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She has taken 12 wickets in 6 games of the competition. She took 3 wickets in the last game.