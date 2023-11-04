HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction HOH 38 % Chance of Winning BRH 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes Women and Brisbane Heat Women will meet in the 24th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game will be played on November 4, 2023 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes Women did not have a great start to their this year’s campaign of the WBBL. Although the Hurricanes started out badly with two losses, they’ve since turned things around with three impressive victories in a row. With three wins and two losses, they are placed at the 5th place with 6 points and a net run rate of -0.841. A convincing win might change their standings as three teams placed above them have as many points as them.

Brisbane Heat Women were having an unbeatable campaign until their last game where they faced their first loss of the season against Adelaide Strikers. With four wins and a loss in five games, they are placed at the top of the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of 0.191.

The Heat are a terrific team but they have hit a wall after their last loss in the competition. The Hurricanes are in a fantastic winning momentum and will make this fixture an exciting watch.

Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 38%

Brisbane Heat Women’s chance of winning: 62%

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to hit more sixes (1.909 @1XBET)

Brisbane Heat Women have relentlessly punished the bowlers in the competition with constant boundaries. The team is loaded with many hard-hitters with the likes of Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Voll, etc. BH-W posted 5, 11, 6, 4 & 1 sixes in five games respectively. This sums up to 27 sixes, averaging at 5.4 sixes per game. Grace Harris has been pretty handy with the bat and has hit 18 sixes on her own. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes have bagged 11 sixes in five matches, lower than Grace Harris. This averages to 2.2 sixes per game. In their last encounter, BH-W scored 7 sixes in the game while HH-W could only reap 2 maximums. BH-W has a lot of firepower in the squad and it shall be evident in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most match fours: Brisbane Heat Women 1.909 Bet on 1xBet Highest opening partnership: Brisbane Heat Women 1.909 Bet on 1xBet Total match sixes Over 4.5 1.8 Bet on 1xBet

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction

Bellerive Oval, Hobart, is a small ground, and the short square boundaries offer many scoring opportunities to the batters. The wicket offers early assistance to the fast bowlers, who have done well here. There is little on this surface for the spinners, and they have gone for runs. Most teams have preferred to chase totals in this tournament, which has worked well for them. The pitch will assist the bowlers early on during the game. Hence, the side that wins the toss in this game will likely opt for bowling first.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 10 to 14 degrees Celsius on the match day. The game will not experience any rain while the skies shall remain pleasant and sunny.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg

Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:

Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano All-rounder Ruth Johnston Batter Amy Smith Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler Nicola Carey All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Elyse Villani (c) Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women won their last fixture with a great performance from the batters and bowlers.

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Hamilton

Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Mikayla Hinkley Bowler Bess Heath Batter Mignon du Preez Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Sarah Glenn Bowler

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat’s batting order collapsed at 89 runs in their last outing. They need to get back up and perform like they did before in the competition.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat Women won on four occasions while Hobart Hurricanes Women could only win once.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 4

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes Women went against Melbourne Stars Women in their previous outing and managed to win the game by 6 wickets. After restricting MS-W at 142, the chasing was not much of a task for the Hurricanes. Villani scored 41 while Nicola Carey remained not out at 41 in the game to eventually win the game for HH-W.

Brisbane Heat Women faced their first loss of the season in their last outing against Adelaide Strikers Women. After conceding 148 runs in the game, Brisbane Heat could not withstand the bowling attack of AS-W and were all out at 89 runs. BH-W lost the game by 59 runs. They will be back to their winning ways in the next game to recover from the slip-up in their previous game.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Elyse Villani to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Elyse Villani is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 41 runs in her last game and has been consistently scoring runs for the team. She has 159 runs in 4 games, averaging at a high 53.00.

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris was one of the top scorers for the team last season. She is in explosive form this year as well. With 257 runs in 5 games, she averages at 64.25 and holds a strike rate of 196.18 in the competition. With that, she is also the top scorer of the tournament so far.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Molly Strano has picked a total of 6 wickets in 5 games for the team. She has an economy rate of 6.66 in the tournament and will be the top bowling pick in the team. She plucked 2 wickets in her last outing.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen has been pretty efficient with her bowling in the competition. In five games, she has managed to pick 9 wickets. She has an economy rate of 7.40 in the competition. She picked 2 wickets in her last outing.