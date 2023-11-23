HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction
HOH
58%
Chance of Winning
MER
42%
T20
Blundstone
Facts:
- Hobart Hurricanes Women have won the last four out of the five clashes against Melbourne Renegades Women.
- HH-W defeated MR-W in their last clash by 8 wickets.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning
Melbourne Renegades Women lost their last game against Hobart Hurricanes and lost the game by a wide margin. With that, Melbourne Renegades are placed at the 8th spot in the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 points table with 2 wins and 10 losses from their 12 matches of the league. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.646.
Hobart Hurricanes are placed at the 5th spot in the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 points table with 5 wins and 6 losses from their 12 matches of the league. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of -0.795. The team looks motivated after two consecutive victories in the competition and will be looking to win the next reverse fixture.
The sides met before in their last contest where the Hurricanes had the last laugh. Looking at the team forms, Hobart Hurricanes will be expected to win this affair.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 58%
- Melbourne Renegades Women’s chance of winning: 42%
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips
Hobart Hurricanes Women to score higher before 1st dismissal ( 1.80 @1XBET)
Hobart Hurricanes Women have a very talented pool of batters in the team. The skipper, Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee opened for the team in the competition. However, Villani gave the opening spot to Bryony Smith while she has been batting one down in the last three games. The team has scored 0, 28, 38, 68, 31, 5, 10, 42, 48, 18 & 17 runs before their first dismissal in eleven games. Although the opening partnership was not so efficient in the last few games, it was certainly better than the Renegades. Smith and Lee averaging at 8.18 & 29.80 respectively, scored 17 runs in the last contest against the Renegades while the latter posted 5 runs for the 1st wicket. Renegades had an affinity to Hurricanes’ bowling order and faced quick dismissals in their recent clash. That said, you should pick this betting tip.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most match fours: Hobart Hurricanes Women
Melbourne Renegades Women’s score in the first six overs Over 39.5 runs
Hobart Hurricanes Women’s score in the first six overs Under 42.5 runs
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction
Bellerive Oval, Hobart, is a small ground, and the short square boundaries offer many scoring opportunities to the batters. The wicket offers early assistance to the fast bowlers, who have done well here. There is little on this surface for the spinners, and they have gone for runs. Most teams have preferred to chase totals in this tournament, which has worked well for them. The pitch will assist the bowlers early on during the game. Hence, the side that wins the toss in this game will likely opt for bowling first.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover between 14 to 19 degrees Celsius on the match day. There will be no rain on the game-day and the skies will be sunny.
Melbourne Renegades Women Player List
Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb
Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Josie Dooley
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jess Duffin
|
Batter
|
Hayley Matthews
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Prestwidge
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Coyte
|
Bowler
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Sara Kennedy
|
Bowler
|
Emma de Broughe
|
Batter
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form
Melbourne Renegades Women faced a humiliating defeat in their last game. They only scored 101 runs in their last outing.
Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List
Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg
Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:
|
Lizelle Lee
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bryony Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Naomi Stalenberg
|
Batter
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Strano
|
All-rounder
|
Ruth Johnston
|
Batter
|
Amy Smith
|
Bowler
|
Hayley Silver-holmes
|
All-rounder
|
Nicola Carey
|
All-rounder
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Elyse Villani (c)
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Women won their last game against Melbourne Renegades by 8 wickets.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Hobart Hurricanes Women managed to win four times.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 4
- Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds
In their last affair, Hobart Hurricanes Women were a menace right from the start. Their bowlers picked batters one after another in the game while MR-W closed their innings at 101 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in the game. Hayley Matthews scored 39 runs while Josephine Dooley scored 16 runs. All the other batters were dismissed below 10 runs in the game. It was a terrific bowling performance from Hobart Hurricanes where Heather Graham picked the most number of wickets, 3. Chasing the target, Ellyse Villani scored an unbeaten 46 and took the team through the finish line. We expect the upcoming fixture to go in a similar way.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women
T20
Blundstone, Bellerive
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters
Ellyse Villani to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Ellyse Villani has made 289 runs at a strike rate of 113. She was fantastic in the last game against the Renegades where she smashed an unbeaten 46 in the game. She will be expected to strike again in the upcoming contest.
Harmanpreet Kaur to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women
Harmanpreet Kaur is the top run-scorer for Melbourne Renegades with 320 runs at a strike rate of 107. She has struck one six and 36 fours. She faced an unfortunate dismissal in the last game but will return with her bat.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers
Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Heather Graham has been the best bowler for Hobart Hurricanes and has picked up 16 wickets while bowling at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.81. She picked 3 wickets against the Hurricanes in the last outing.
Hayley Matthews to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women
Hayley Matthews has been the best bowler for Melbourne Renegades and has picked up 12 wickets while bowling at an average of 26 and an economy rate of 7.73. She picked a single wicket in her last game against the Hurricanes.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes Women
- Melbourne Renegades Women to win the match @ 1.73 (Parimatch)
- Hobart Hurricanes Women to win the match @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
Parimatch