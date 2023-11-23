HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction HOH 58 % Chance of Winning MER 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Renegades Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will meet again in the 51st game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game will be played on November 23, 2023 at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game will begin at 1:40 PM IST. Let's dive into the match preview before it begins.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women lost their last game against Hobart Hurricanes and lost the game by a wide margin. With that, Melbourne Renegades are placed at the 8th spot in the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 points table with 2 wins and 10 losses from their 12 matches of the league. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.646.

Hobart Hurricanes are placed at the 5th spot in the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 points table with 5 wins and 6 losses from their 12 matches of the league. The team has 11 points and a net run rate of -0.795. The team looks motivated after two consecutive victories in the competition and will be looking to win the next reverse fixture.

The sides met before in their last contest where the Hurricanes had the last laugh. Looking at the team forms, Hobart Hurricanes will be expected to win this affair.

Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 58%

Melbourne Renegades Women’s chance of winning: 42%

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips

Hobart Hurricanes Women to score higher before 1st dismissal ( 1.80 @1XBET)

Hobart Hurricanes Women have a very talented pool of batters in the team. The skipper, Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee opened for the team in the competition. However, Villani gave the opening spot to Bryony Smith while she has been batting one down in the last three games. The team has scored 0, 28, 38, 68, 31, 5, 10, 42, 48, 18 & 17 runs before their first dismissal in eleven games. Although the opening partnership was not so efficient in the last few games, it was certainly better than the Renegades. Smith and Lee averaging at 8.18 & 29.80 respectively, scored 17 runs in the last contest against the Renegades while the latter posted 5 runs for the 1st wicket. Renegades had an affinity to Hurricanes’ bowling order and faced quick dismissals in their recent clash. That said, you should pick this betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most match fours: Hobart Hurricanes Women 1.71 Bet on 1xBet Melbourne Renegades Women’s score in the first six overs Over 39.5 runs 1.8 Bet on 1xBet Hobart Hurricanes Women’s score in the first six overs Under 42.5 runs 1.8 Bet on 1xBet

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction

Bellerive Oval, Hobart, is a small ground, and the short square boundaries offer many scoring opportunities to the batters. The wicket offers early assistance to the fast bowlers, who have done well here. There is little on this surface for the spinners, and they have gone for runs. Most teams have preferred to chase totals in this tournament, which has worked well for them. The pitch will assist the bowlers early on during the game. Hence, the side that wins the toss in this game will likely opt for bowling first.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 14 to 19 degrees Celsius on the match day. There will be no rain on the game-day and the skies will be sunny.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:

Courtney Webb Batter Josie Dooley Wicket-keeper Jess Duffin Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Sara Kennedy Bowler Emma de Broughe Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women faced a humiliating defeat in their last game. They only scored 101 runs in their last outing.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg

Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:

Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano All-rounder Ruth Johnston Batter Amy Smith Bowler Hayley Silver-holmes All-rounder Nicola Carey All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Elyse Villani (c) Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women won their last game against Melbourne Renegades by 8 wickets.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Hobart Hurricanes Women managed to win four times.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 4

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds

In their last affair, Hobart Hurricanes Women were a menace right from the start. Their bowlers picked batters one after another in the game while MR-W closed their innings at 101 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in the game. Hayley Matthews scored 39 runs while Josephine Dooley scored 16 runs. All the other batters were dismissed below 10 runs in the game. It was a terrific bowling performance from Hobart Hurricanes where Heather Graham picked the most number of wickets, 3. Chasing the target, Ellyse Villani scored an unbeaten 46 and took the team through the finish line. We expect the upcoming fixture to go in a similar way.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Ellyse Villani to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Ellyse Villani has made 289 runs at a strike rate of 113. She was fantastic in the last game against the Renegades where she smashed an unbeaten 46 in the game. She will be expected to strike again in the upcoming contest.

Harmanpreet Kaur to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Harmanpreet Kaur is the top run-scorer for Melbourne Renegades with 320 runs at a strike rate of 107. She has struck one six and 36 fours. She faced an unfortunate dismissal in the last game but will return with her bat.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham has been the best bowler for Hobart Hurricanes and has picked up 16 wickets while bowling at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.81. She picked 3 wickets against the Hurricanes in the last outing.

Hayley Matthews to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews has been the best bowler for Melbourne Renegades and has picked up 12 wickets while bowling at an average of 26 and an economy rate of 7.73. She picked a single wicket in her last game against the Hurricanes.