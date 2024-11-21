HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction HOH 43 % Chance of Winning MER 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.818 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will clash in the 35th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on November 21. The match will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes Women are coming from a loss here against Adelaide Strikers. The team is placed at the 4th place of the points table with four wins and as many losses in the competition. The team 8 points and a net run rate of 0.257. Hobart Hurricanes Women are low on confidence and a win in the next game will boost up their morale.

Melbourne Renegades Women were the worst performing team of the previous edition of this tournament as they finished at the bottom of the standings. The team is having a terrific season this year. They are positioned at the second place of the points table with five wins and three losses. They have 10 points and a net run rate of 0.208. With a few games left, the team will be looking to continue their winning momentum.

Hobart Hurricanes Women' chance of winning: 43%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chance of winning: 57%

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips

Melbourne Renegades Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Melbourne Renegades Women are having a good season so far in the competition. They are coming from three wins on the trot. The team features Hayley Matthews and Courtney Webb in the opening position currently. The team posted the scores of 58, 51, 102, 0, 1, 34, 90* & 1 runs before their first dismissal in eight games. Ella Hayward replaced the injured Webb in the last game where she faced an early dismissal. The team will bounce back in form in the next game and look to score high before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Hobart Hurricanes Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Most Fours: Melbourne Renegades Women 1.98 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Hobart Hurricanes Women 2.24 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Bellerive Oval is generally flat and batter-friendly, providing good pace and bounce. It allows for high-scoring matches, especially under clear weather. Spinners can find assistance later in the game if the surface starts to wear. Teams batting first often look to post a challenging total, as the ground's shorter square boundaries make it easier for batters to score. In summary, the likely toss decision at Bellerive Oval for T20Is is to bowl first, particularly when weather conditions or early pitch behaviour support bowlers. However, strong batting conditions might encourage batting first to take advantage of the pitch.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Melbourne on November 21, 2024, predicts partly sunny skies with a high of around 21°C. Some cloud cover in the morning should give way to clearer skies by late afternoon.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Chloe Tryon, Elyse Villani and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt Batter Elyse Villani (c) Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Amy Smith Bowler Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Nicola Carey All-rounder Callie Wilson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Recent Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women had a poor batting innings in the last game. They bundled out for 102 runs in the last game and lost the fixture by 38 runs. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Linsey Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Ella Hayward Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Alice Capsey All-rounder Deandra Dottin All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Sophie Molineux (c) Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Tara Norris Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Women Recent Form

Melbourne Renegades Women are coming from three consecutive wins in the competition. They won their last game against Melbourne Stars in a high run chase.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Hobart Hurricanes Women leads the tally by 4-1.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 4

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes Women clashed against Adelaide Strikers Women in their previous game of the competition. The Strikers scored 140/7 in 20 overs. Amy Smith picked 3 wickets while Kathryn Bryce returned with 2 wickets in the game. Hobart Hurricanes had a decent start. Elyse Villani scored 44 runs. However, the rest of the squad dismissed out cheaply in the game. They bundled out for 102 runs, losing the fixture by 38 runs.

Melbourne Renegades Women met with Melbourne Stars Women as well in the last game of the competition. Melbourne Renegades batted first in the game and scored 170/6 in the match. Georgia Wareham scored 34 runs while Nicole Faltum smashed an unbeaten 66 in the game. The Renegades were terrific with the ball as well. They defended the target and restricted the Stars at 161/8, winning the fixture by 9 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women T20 Bellerive Oval, null Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.818 Bet Now!

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Lizelle Lee to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee is a very strong presence in the team. She has scored 332 runs in 8 games at an average of 47.43. She smashed centuries in her campaign this season. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Hayley Matthews to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews is a very strong presence in the team. She has scored 195 runs in 7 games at an average of 32.50. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham is in Hobart Hurricanes again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She has taken 12 wickets in 8 games of the competition. She will come in as the best bowling pick in the next game.

Alice Capsey to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Alice Capsey is a talented bowler in the team. She has picked 13 wickets in 8 games. She took 2 wickets in the last game.