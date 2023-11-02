HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction
HOH
38%
Chance of Winning
MST
62%
T20
Blundstone
Facts:
- Hobart Hurricanes Women have won the last three out of the five clashes against Melbourne Stars Women.
- Both the sides are coming from a victory in their last game.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes Women did not have a great start to their this year’s campaign of the WBBL. They faced two losses in the beginning of the competition, but recovered well as they won their next two fixtures in the competition. With two wins and as many losses, they are placed at the 5th place with 4 points and a net run rate of -1.183. They will go in confident into their next fixture.
On the other hand, Melbourne Stars are having a series of inconsistent performances in the competition. Their batters are doing well but the same cannot be said about their bowling unit. They have won two games and lost three games in the competition. With 4 points and a net run rate of -1.556, they are placed at the 6th place of the points table.
Both sides have won their last game and will make this encounter a thrilling experience. The winner will go up in the standings while the latter will have to play better to finish in the top four.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 38%
- Melbourne Stars Women’s chance of winning: 62%
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips
Hobart Hurricanes Women to score higher before 1st dismissal
Hobart Hurricanes Women have a fantastic line-up of opening batters in the competition. The openers, Lizelle Lee and Elyse Villani, have posted 0, 28, 38 & 68 runs before their first dismissal in four games. Lee and Villani average at 29.25 & 59.00 in the competition and look in terrific form in the competition. On the flipside, Melbourne Stars Women have posted 32, 4, 17, 2 & 9 runs before their first dismissal. Sophia Dunkley and Meg Lanning have opened for the team in the competition and average at 6.60 & 15.80 in the competition. The pair are yet to score high in the competition and faced constant cheap dismissals. Sophie Reid replaced Dunkley in the last game but it has not yielded effectiveness in the last game. In their last clash last season, HH-W scored 38 runs before their first dismissal whereas MS-W scored 3 runs. That said, it is safe to say that HH-W will lead a better opening partnership.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most match fours: Melbourne Stars Women
Most match sixes: Melbourne Stars Women
Total match sixes Under 4.5
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction
Bellerive Oval, Hobart, is a small ground, and the short square boundaries offer many scoring opportunities to the batters. The wicket offers early assistance to the fast bowlers, who have done well here. There is little on this surface for the spinners, and they have gone for runs. Most teams have preferred to chase totals in this tournament, which has worked well for them. The pitch will assist the bowlers early on during the game. Hence, the side that wins the toss in this game will likely opt for bowling first.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover between 12 to 16 degrees Celsius on the match day. The game will not experience any rain while the skies shall remain partly cloudy.
Melbourne Stars Women Player List
Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jas Nevins, Sophie Reid
Melbourne Stars Women predicted playing XI:
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Meg Lanning (c)
|
Batter
|
Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Sophie Reid
|
Batter
|
Sasha Moloney
|
Bowler
|
Nicole Faltum
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Rhys McKenna
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
|
Kim Garth
|
All-rounder
Melbourne Stars Women Team Form
Melbourne Stars Women won their last game by 7 runs. They scored 157 runs in the game.
Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List
Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg
Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:
|
Lizelle Lee
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bryony Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Naomi Stalenberg
|
Batter
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Strano
|
All-rounder
|
Ruth Johnston
|
Batter
|
Tabatha Saville
|
Batter
|
Maisy Gibson
|
Bowler
|
Nicola Carey
|
All-rounder
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Elyse Villani (c)
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Women won their last fixture with a great performance from the batters. They scored 174 runs in the game.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Hobart Hurricanes Women managed to win three times. However, it will be a well fought match where each side have won two games each in the tournament.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 3
- Melbourne Stars Women Won: 2
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds
Hobart Hurricanes Women went against Sydney Thunder Women in their previous outing and managed to win the game by 24 runs. Batting first, they scored 174 runs with the loss of 3 wickets. Lizelle Lee stood out with her innings of 94 runs in the game. It was a high total that overwhelmed the Thunder team. They dismissed out at 150, handing over the victory to the Hurricanes. Molly Strano picked 2 wickets from her effective deliveries in the game.
Melbourne Stars Women will also be happy from their performance in the last game. MS-W faced Perth Scorchers Women and won against all odds. They scored 154 runs in the game with a special innings of 49 runs from Annabel Sutherland. However, it was the bowlers of the team who won them the game by limiting the Scorchers to 147. MS-W won the game by 7 runs.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women
T20
Blundstone, Bellerive
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters
Elyse Villani to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Elyse Villani is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 40 runs in her last game and has been consistently scoring runs for the team. She has 118 runs in 3 games, averaging at a high 59.00. She is striking over 140 in the competition.
Alice Capsey to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women
Alice Capsey scored 123 runs in five games at an average of 24.60. She smashed 31 runs in her last outing and will be the top batting pick in the next game for Melbourne Stars Women.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers
Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Molly Strano has picked a total of 4 wickets in 4 games for the team. She has an economy rate of 7.81 in the tournament and will be the top bowling pick in the team. She plucked 2 wickets in her last outing.
Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women
Annabel Sutherland has picked 9 wickets in 4 games and possesses an economy rate of 7.52. In her last game, she picked 2 wickets for 31 runs in the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Melbourne Stars Women
- Melbourne Stars Women to win the match @ 1.76 (Parimatch)
- Hobart Hurricanes Women to win the match @ 2.06 (Parimatch)
Parimatch