HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction HOH 43 % Chance of Winning PES 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.713 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be meeting in the 20th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane on November 10. The match will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes Women had a forgetful season in the previous edition of the competition. The team is having an inconsistent run in the current competition. The team is coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. With three losses and two wins, the team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.227.

Perth Scorchers is a very strong team. They have won three games in this season while losing on a single occasion. With three wins and a loss, the team is placed at the 2nd place of the points table. The team has 6 points and a net run rate of 0.297. The team is coming from a win against Melbourne Renegades Women and will be confident coming into the next game.

Perth Scorchers Women' chance of winning: 57%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chance of winning: 43%

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Tips

Perth Scorchers Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Perth Scorchers Women has a very strong squad in the competition. The Scorchers are coming from a win here. They have a stellar opening order featuring Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine. Devine and Mooney average at 15.66 & 38.00 respectively in the competition. The pair has scored 15, 43, 40 & 0 runs before their first dismissal in the last four games of the competition. In their last clash last season, Perth Scorchers scored 68 runs before their first wicket. That said, PS-W will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Hobart Hurricanes Women 1.64 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes Women’s score before first dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction

For WBBL matches at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba (the Gabba), toss outcomes are random. Historically, teams winning the toss here often choose to bat first due to the pitch's favorable bounce and pace, which can assist batters early in the game. In recent WBBL seasons, this trend has held as teams aim to set a high total, leveraging the Gabba's typically quick outfield.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Brisbane on November 10, 2023, shows warm and mostly dry conditions. The temperature is expected to reach a high of around 33°C, with a low of 22°C in the evening. There's only a minimal chance of rain, with forecasted precipitation under 1 mm.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia)

Predicted Playing XI

Mikayla Hinkley Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Maddy Darke Batter Chloe Piparo Batter Beth Mooney Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Recent Form

Perth Scorchers Women entered this competition with a win over Melbourne Stars. Despite a loss in the last game against the Renegades, the team returned with two consecutive wins in the next two games. The team is very strong and will be confident in the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Chloe Tryon, Elyse Villani and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt Batter Elyse Villani (c) Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Tabatha Saville Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Nicola Carey All-rounder Callie Wilson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes are having a poor season this year. They have two wins and three losses. They could not chase the target in time in the previous game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Perth Scorchers Women leads the tally by 4-0.

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 4

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women clashed against Melbourne Renegades in their last game of the competition. Perth Scorchers Women batted first in the game and scored 108/10 in the match. The team was poor with their batting. Mikayla Hinkley scored 32 runs while Alana King smashed 23 runs in the game. However, the team covered up with their smashing bowling performance. The Renegades were restricted to 106/8, losing the game by 2 runs. Alana King picked 3 wickets. Chloe Ainsworth and Sophie Devine picked 2 wickets each.

Hobart Hurricanes Women are coming from a loss against Sydney Sixers Women. Sydney Sixers scored 155/7 in the game. Chloe Tryon and Nicola Carey picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Hobart Hurricanes scored 149/9 in the game and lost the match by 6 runs. Danni Wyatt scored 30 runs while Elyse Villani smashed 26 runs in the game. Hobart Hurricanes lack in their bowling order and will be looking to work in that department.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Perth Scorchers boast a very strong batting order. Mooney was their top-scorer last season with 557 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 143. She has scored 152 runs in 4 games this season at an average of 38.00. Mooney will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Nicola Carey to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Nicola Carey is a very strong presence in the team. She has scored 135 runs in 5 games at an average of 27.00. She struck 17 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Alana King is in Perth Scorchers again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She has picked 13 wickets in 4 innings already. She picked 3 wickets in the last game.

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham is in Hobart Hurricanes again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She has taken 9 wickets in 5 games of the competition.