HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) Match Prediction HOH 83 % Chance of Winning SYS 17 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.255 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Sixers Women will take on each other in the 38th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023 at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, on November 13, 2023 (Monday), at 12:40 PM IST. Two mid-table teams will look to up the ante and ensure they have a good footprint with the last leg of the WBBL already in force. There is a lot riding on them.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

With three wins from eight games, Hobart Hurricanes can’t claim to have a great season of Women’s Big Bash League so far. They have been competitive, sure, but the oomph that is required to win championships is dearly missing. That has proven costly for them in the bigger scheme of things, with Hobart Hurricanes Women finding themselves reeling at the sixth spot in the eight-team event.

Sydney Sixers Women are not really great, either. They have registered only four wins, but after playing nine games. There is a semblance of positivity about their performance when they batted second. We could expect a competitive match while remembering that the winner will have a huge bearing on the eventual finish.

HH-W’s chance of winning is 83%

SS-W’s chance of winning is 17%

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Tips

Elysse Perry is a legend of Australian cricket, but her aura in the WBBL is of another level. The way she has marshaled Sydney Sixers over the years makes me believe that she will have her stamp of authority once again in Hobart. Further, how can you forget Elyse Villani? She has been impeccable in her approach for the last few matches and I’m sure she is going to repeat that once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Hobart Hurricanes first six over scores Over 39.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers first six over scores Over 42.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Match Winner: Sydney Sixers 1.62 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Match Toss Prediction

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart has hosted 41 matches in the history of the Women’s Big Bash League, in which the batting first team have come out victorious on 18 occasions. The remaining 23 times have been won by the chasing side. The average first innings score at the venue is 134/6, whereas the average first innings winning score is 146/6.

Weather Report

There is no heavy prediction of rain, but AccuWeather.com suggests that there is a possibility of 12% of rain during the match time. There won’t be any impact of dew in the match time either.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Lizelle Lee (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Bryony Smith, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Amy Smith, Shabnim Ismail, Maisy Gibson, Tabatha Saville, Erin Fazackerley, Rachel Trenaman, Hayley Silver-holmes, Emma Manix-Geeves, Julia Cavanough

Predicted Playing XI

Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Elyse Villani Batter Bryony Smith Batter Heather Graham Batter Nicola Carey All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Ruth Johnston All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Amy Smith Bowler Shabnim Ismail Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

In eight matches in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League, Hobart Hurricanes have secured only three wins and that pretty much sums up their standing in the league. While they would, of course want to do better, the recent form would sound a little different.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Ellyse Perry (c), Maitlan Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Chloe Tryon, Suzie Bates, Mathilda Carmichael, Kate Pelle (wk), Kate Peterson, Linsey Smith, Lauren Cheatle, Emma Hughes, Jess Kerr, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Jade Allen

Predicted Playing XI

Ellyse Perry All-rounder Maitlan Brown Batter Ashleigh Gardner Batter Erin Burns Batter Chloe Tryon All-rounder Suzie Bates Batter Mathilda Carmichael All-rounder Kate Pelle Wicket-keeper Kate Peterson Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women have already played nine games in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Big Bash League, in which they have won four games. One more win here will push them one position above on the points table. They will take inspiration from the fact that they beat Hobart Hurricanes Women just in the previous round of the tournament.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Women Head-To-Head

Sydney Sixers Women have an incredible dominance over Hobart Hurricanes Women in the history of the Women’s Big Bash League, having won 17 out of the 19 head-to-head encounters. That is an insane 89.50% win rate. Even in the last round game, where both teams came face to face against each other, Sydney Sixers Women won by 58 runs. The first time the Hurricanes managed to beat the Sixers was after 11 attempts in 2019, and that tells a story of its own.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Women Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers to hit more fours @ 1.99 (Parimatch)

When it comes to boundary-hitting, no one comes close to Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League, barring their city rivals Sydney Thunder. In the ongoing season, they are pretty strong on that count, having registered a total of 179 fours, partly aided by the presence of Perry at the top of the order. They have historically done well against Hobart, and this game adds an element of that.

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Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Best Batters

Villani to be HH’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of Women’s Big Bash League’s all-time legends, Hobart Hurricanes skipper Elysse Villani has done well over the years to etch her name into the history books. This year, despite her side not doing well, she has added 225 runs to the tally, at an incredible average of 56.25. If a player is this consistent, don’t fear.

Perry to be SS’s best batter (Parimatch)

Historically, Elysse Perry has been one of the greatest batters in the Women’s Big Bash League, having racked up an average in the north of 50 runs. She has been brilliant in the ongoing edition too, with 293 runs from eight matches at an average of 41.85. Her strike rate of 131.39 further tells you that she is leading from the front. You can definitely bet on her.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Best Bowlers

Strano to be HH’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Hobart Hurricanes’ biggest problem this season has been their lack of assurance from the bowlers. Molly Strano would have liked her own performance to be better than what it is already, but she still has tried to do whatever she could. With eight wickets from eight games, she has maintained an average of 18.25 with a very good economy rate of 6.63.

Lauren Cheatle to be SS’s best bowler (Parimatch)

It’s been a while since we have seen Lauren Cheatle don the Australian colours for the last time, but the way she is performing, it is not long before we could see her dominate the ring with an iron fist. In this edition of the WBBL, she has 17 wickets at an average of 13.94. That’s incredible.