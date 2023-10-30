HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction

HOH

38%

Chance of Winning

SYT

62%

Parimatch

1.60
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.65
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Megapari

1.575
Bet
Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

University of Tasmania Stadium

Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Thunder Women will cross swords in the 17th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game will be played on October 30, 2023 at University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston. The game is scheduled to commence at 12:40 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the thorough review about this fixture.

Facts:

  • Hobart Hurricanes Women have won the last three out of the five clashes against Sydney Thunder Women.
  • Hobart Hurricanes Women are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

The Hobart Hurricanes didn't have a great start, with back-to-back losses against the Perth Scorchers. However, they turned things around in their most recent match by defeating the Adelaide Strikers in a rain-affected game. Despite their win, they currently sit at the bottom of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of -2.203.

On the other hand, the Thunder had a tough season last year, winning only 1 out of 14 group-stage matches and finishing at the bottom of the points table. However, they've had a remarkable start this season, winning both of their opening games. With two consecutive wins, they are now in 2nd place in the standings with 4 points and a net run rate of 1.718.

The Hurricanes are not looking good this season whereas the Thunders will be happy after their terrific performances in the competition so far.

  • Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 38%
  • Sydney Thunder Women’s chance of winning: 62%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder Women to score high in the first six overs

Sydney Thunder have a deep batting order with impressive names in the squad like Tahlia Wilson, Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield & Heather Knight as their top batting order who average over 30 in the competition currently. They collectively scored 5 & 44 runs in the first six overs of the two games so far. They were pretty aggressive right from the beginning of the game and scored a bundle of runs in the two games. Moreover, Hobart Hurricanes Women don't have an efficient bowling order and conceded a lot of runs in the three games they have played so far. They leaked 40, 52 & 59 runs in the first six overs of the three games in their campaign. That said, you should pick this betting tip from the upcoming game in the tournament.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Highest opening partnership: Hobart Hurricanes Women

1.909
Bet on 1xbet

Most match sixes: Sydney Thunder Women

2.25
Bet on 1xbet

Total match sixes Under 4.5

1.8
Bet on 1xbet

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction

The Aurora Stadium in Launceston offers a good batting surface. The pitch is firm and flat, offering a good amount of pace and bounce. As the match progresses, the pitch does get a bit slower and difficult to bat on. The seamers will be able to get some movement from the seam as the ball grips the pitch. Hence, batting first here is ideal.

Weather Report

There is a forecast of rain during the day but things should clear out by evening. The temperature will remain below 15 degrees.

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu

Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI:

Phoebe Litchfield

Batter

Olivia Porter

Batter

Marizanne Kapp

All-rounder

Heather Knight (c)

Batter

Anika Learoyd

Batter

Hannah Darlington

Bowler

Tahlia Wilson

Wicket Keeper

Chamari Athapaththu

All-rounder

Olivia Porter

Bowler

Samantha Bates

Bowler

Claire Moore

Batter

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women performed ecstatically in their batting department in their last game and will be looking to do the same in the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg

Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:

Lizelle Lee

Wicket-keeper

Bryony Smith

All-rounder

Naomi Stalenberg

Batter

Heather Graham

All-rounder

Molly Strano

All-rounder

Ruth Johnston

Batter

Tabatha Saville

Batter

Hayley Silver-holmes

Bowler

Amy Smith

Batter

Shabnim Ismail

Bowler

Elyse Villani (c)

Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women won their last fixture as the game was shortened due to bad weather. Nevertheless, they need to work on their batting and bowling order.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Hobart Hurricanes Women managed to win three times. However, the tables have turned this season where Sydney Thunder Women are doing much better in the competition.

  • Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 3
  • Sydney Thunder Women Won: 2
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds

Hobart Hurricanes Women went against Adelaide Strikers Women in their previous outing and managed to win the game by 7 wickets. In an 8 over game, they conceded 74 runs in the game and could only pick a single wicket. However, it was one of their good days as they managed to surpass the target within 8 overs to win the game by 7 wickets. Elyse Villani remained unbeaten at 39 and took her team through the victory line.

Sydney Thunder Women are at the top of their game in both the departments. Entering their last game against Melbourne Renegades Women, they conceded 147 runs in the game. However, it was their batting line-up that impressed everyone. Chasing the target, Athapaththu’s innings of 80 runs helped the team to get to the target under 20 overs and won them the game by 8 wickets.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women

T20

University of Tasmania Stadium, Launceston

Icon

Hobart Hurricanes

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.34
Bet Now!
Icon

Sydney Thunder

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.65
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

1.575
Bet Now!

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Elyse Villani to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Elyse Villani is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 39 & 39* runs in the two games respectively. She will be expected to score high in the next game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu is the top batting pick from the team. She has been impressive with the bat and smashed 52 & 80 runs in the two games in the competition. She averages 66.00 with 132 runs in the tournament and strikes over 140.00.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Molly Strano will be a huge asset for Hobart Hurricanes Women in the season. She picked 18 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 16.05 last season. However, the team has seen a dip in their team bowling performances. However, Strano has picked 2 wickets in 3 games and possesses an economy rate of 9.00.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu is a terrific leading figure in the team. She has carried her national team in both the departments and does pretty well with the ball. She picked a wicket in her last game but has 4 picks to her name in two games at an economy of 5.00.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sydney Thunder Women

In the last five clashes between the sides, Hobart Hurricanes Women lead the tally by 3-2. However, the dynamics have flipped this season. The Hurricanes lack the big names in their squad but have many talented players who can guide them to a win in this match. Sydney Thunder Women have been very impressive this season with Heather Knight’s captaincy catching the eye and they have quality throughout their team. They have a splendid line-up of batters in the game that won them the fixtures so far. ST-W will go in as match favourites in the fixture.
  • Sydney Thunder Women to win the match @ 1.60 (Parimatch)
  • Hobart Hurricanes Women to win the match @ 2.34 (Parimatch)
Bet Now!