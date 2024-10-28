HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction HOH 55 % Chance of Winning SYT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.047 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Thunder Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be meeting in the 4th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 28. The match will begin at 12:40 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes Women failed to give the best performance in the previous edition of this tournament. The team finished at the 6th place of the points table last year with six wins and seven losses. They had 13 points and a net run rate of -0.597. Hobart Hurricanes has made a few changes in the squad and will be looking to do well in the current competition.

Sydney Thunder Women had a similar campaign as Hobart Hurricanes in the previous edition of the competition. The team finished in 4th place with seven wins and six losses. Sydney Thunder had 15 points and a net run rate of 0.298 in the competition. Sydney Thunder qualified for the playoffs but were beaten by Brisbane Heat Women in the Eliminator match. The team will be looking to win their first game of the competition.

Sydney Thunder Women' chance of winning: 45%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chance of winning: 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder Women to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder Women had a decent season last year. They lacked in many departments and finished in the middle of the points table. The opening line-up featured Tahlia Wilson, Chamari Athapaththu and Phoebe Litchfield. The team posted the scores of 54, 10 & 40 runs before their first dismissal in their last three WBBL games. The team posted the scores of 31 runs before their first dismissal in the last clash against Hobart Hurricanes. This will be their first game of the competition and Sydney Thunder should score high before 1st dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Hobart Hurricanes Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes Women’s score before first dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Women’s score before first dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction

At Bellerive Oval in Hobart, teams winning the toss often choose tobowl first. The pitch is known for offering initial assistance to seamers, especially early in the game, which can favour bowlers with bounce and swing. Additionally, chasing teams tend to have an advantage here due to predictable pitch conditions later in the match. However, weather conditions on the day, such as cloud cover and potential for dew, can influence the decision.

Weather Report

On October 28, Hobart is expected to see cool spring weather, with daytime temperatures reaching around 17°C and dropping to 7°C at night. Rain is likely, with moderate precipitation forecasted for the day.

Sydney Thunder Women Players List

Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Bates Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams Batter Heather Knight Batter Phoebe Litchfield Batter Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Saskia Horley All-rounder Sienna Eve All-rounder Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Claire Moore Batter

Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form

Sydney Thunder Women finished in the 4th place of the standings last year. However, the team has gone through a few changes and will be ready for a fresh start this season.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Chloe Tryon, Elyse Villani and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt Batter Elyse Villani Batter Lizelle Lee Batter Tahlia Wilson All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Suzie Bates All-rounder Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Nicola Carey Bowler Amy Smith Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Recent Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women had a poor season last season. They finished at the 6th place of the table with 7 losses. The team will be looking to do better this season.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Hobart Hurricanes Women lead the tally by 4-0.

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 0

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds

Elyse Villani leads a strong Hobart Hurricanes team, featuring key batters like Tabatha Saville, Ruth Johnston, and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, along with wicket-keeper Lizelle Lee and all-rounder Suzie Bates. Their bowling lineup is well-rounded, led by Zoe Cooke and supported by Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, and Molly Strano. With additional contributions from all-rounders Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, and Rachel Trenaman, the Hurricanes boast a balanced squad with depth in both batting and bowling for the tournament.

Tahlia Wilson will lead the Sydney Thunder, which boasts a strong batting lineup with Georgia Voll, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, and Claire Moore. All-rounders Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Saskia Horley, and Heather Knight add depth. The experienced Samantha Bates heads the bowling attack alongside Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, and Shabnim Ismail, with support from bowling all-rounders Sammy-Jo Johnson and Taneale Peschel. This balanced squad brings a solid mix of batting and bowling talent to the tournament.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women T20 Bellerive Oval, null Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.97 Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.797 Bet Now!

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu is a terrific batter from the side. The batter scored 552 runs in 14 games last season. She averaged at 42.46 last season and will be expected to bat well this season. She scored five half centuries in her campaign last season. She will walk in as the best batting option from the side.

Lizelle Lee to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee was one of the best batters last season. She scored 409 runs in 13 innings of the competition at an average of 37.18. She will be expected to score well in the first game of the competition.

Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Hannah Darlington to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Hannah Darlington is predominantly a bowler and picked 22 wickets last season for the team. She will be ready for another clash this season.

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham is in Hobart Hurricanes again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She picked 16 wickets for the team last season in 12 games. She will be expected to do well in the first game of the season this year.