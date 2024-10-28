HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction
HOH
55%
Chance of Winning
SYT
45%
T20
Bellerive Oval
Facts:
- In their last five meetings, Hobart Hurricanes Women lead the tally by 4-0.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women finished at the 6th place whereas Sydney Thunder finished at the 4th position of the standings last year.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning
Hobart Hurricanes Women failed to give the best performance in the previous edition of this tournament. The team finished at the 6th place of the points table last year with six wins and seven losses. They had 13 points and a net run rate of -0.597. Hobart Hurricanes has made a few changes in the squad and will be looking to do well in the current competition.
Sydney Thunder Women had a similar campaign as Hobart Hurricanes in the previous edition of the competition. The team finished in 4th place with seven wins and six losses. Sydney Thunder had 15 points and a net run rate of 0.298 in the competition. Sydney Thunder qualified for the playoffs but were beaten by Brisbane Heat Women in the Eliminator match. The team will be looking to win their first game of the competition.
- Sydney Thunder Women' chance of winning: 45%
- Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chance of winning: 55%
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips
Sydney Thunder Women to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)
Sydney Thunder Women had a decent season last year. They lacked in many departments and finished in the middle of the points table. The opening line-up featured Tahlia Wilson, Chamari Athapaththu and Phoebe Litchfield. The team posted the scores of 54, 10 & 40 runs before their first dismissal in their last three WBBL games. The team posted the scores of 31 runs before their first dismissal in the last clash against Hobart Hurricanes. This will be their first game of the competition and Sydney Thunder should score high before 1st dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Opening Partnership: Hobart Hurricanes Women
Hobart Hurricanes Women’s score before first dismissal Over 21.5 runs
Sydney Thunder Women’s score before first dismissal Over 20.5 runs
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction
At Bellerive Oval in Hobart, teams winning the toss often choose tobowl first. The pitch is known for offering initial assistance to seamers, especially early in the game, which can favour bowlers with bounce and swing. Additionally, chasing teams tend to have an advantage here due to predictable pitch conditions later in the match. However, weather conditions on the day, such as cloud cover and potential for dew, can influence the decision.
Weather Report
On October 28, Hobart is expected to see cool spring weather, with daytime temperatures reaching around 17°C and dropping to 7°C at night. Rain is likely, with moderate precipitation forecasted for the day.
Sydney Thunder Women Players List
Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sam Bates
|
Wicket-keeper
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Georgia Adams
|
Batter
|
Heather Knight
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Batter
|
Sammy-Jo Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Saskia Horley
|
All-rounder
|
Sienna Eve
|
All-rounder
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
All-rounder
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Darlington
|
Bowler
|
Claire Moore
|
Batter
Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form
Sydney Thunder Women finished in the 4th place of the standings last year. However, the team has gone through a few changes and will be ready for a fresh start this season.
Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List
Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Chloe Tryon, Elyse Villani and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Danni Wyatt
|
Batter
|
Elyse Villani
|
Batter
|
Lizelle Lee
|
Batter
|
Tahlia Wilson
|
All-rounder
|
Kathryn Bryce
|
All-rounder
|
Suzie Bates
|
All-rounder
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Strano
|
Bowler
|
Lauren Smith
|
Bowler
|
Nicola Carey
|
Bowler
|
Amy Smith
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Women Recent Form
Hobart Hurricanes Women had a poor season last season. They finished at the 6th place of the table with 7 losses. The team will be looking to do better this season.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Hobart Hurricanes Women lead the tally by 4-0.
- Sydney Thunder Women Won: 0
- Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 4
- No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds
Elyse Villani leads a strong Hobart Hurricanes team, featuring key batters like Tabatha Saville, Ruth Johnston, and Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, along with wicket-keeper Lizelle Lee and all-rounder Suzie Bates. Their bowling lineup is well-rounded, led by Zoe Cooke and supported by Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, and Molly Strano. With additional contributions from all-rounders Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, and Rachel Trenaman, the Hurricanes boast a balanced squad with depth in both batting and bowling for the tournament.
Tahlia Wilson will lead the Sydney Thunder, which boasts a strong batting lineup with Georgia Voll, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, and Claire Moore. All-rounders Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Saskia Horley, and Heather Knight add depth. The experienced Samantha Bates heads the bowling attack alongside Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, and Shabnim Ismail, with support from bowling all-rounders Sammy-Jo Johnson and Taneale Peschel. This balanced squad brings a solid mix of batting and bowling talent to the tournament.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women
T20
Bellerive Oval, null
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters
Chamari Athapaththu to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women
Chamari Athapaththu is a terrific batter from the side. The batter scored 552 runs in 14 games last season. She averaged at 42.46 last season and will be expected to bat well this season. She scored five half centuries in her campaign last season. She will walk in as the best batting option from the side.
Lizelle Lee to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Lizelle Lee was one of the best batters last season. She scored 409 runs in 13 innings of the competition at an average of 37.18. She will be expected to score well in the first game of the competition.
Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers
Hannah Darlington to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women
Hannah Darlington is predominantly a bowler and picked 22 wickets last season for the team. She will be ready for another clash this season.
Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Heather Graham is in Hobart Hurricanes again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She picked 16 wickets for the team last season in 12 games. She will be expected to do well in the first game of the season this year.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes Women
Sydney Thunder Women to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
Hobart Hurricanes to win @ 2.00 (Parimatch)
Parimatch