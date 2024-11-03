MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction MER 55 % Chance of Winning ADS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.078 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will be meeting in the 13th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Junction Oval, Melbourne on November 4. The match will begin at 8:10 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women were the worst performing team of the previous edition of this tournament as they finished at the bottom of the standings. The team started their campaign on a similar note. They lost the first two games but returned with a win in their latest outing against Perth Scorchers Women. With that, they are placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.225.

Adelaide Strikers don't look like the defending champions right now. They are coming after their second loss in their campaign against Sydney Thunder Women. With a win and two losses, the team is placed at the bottom of the standings. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -1.191. Adelaide Strikers will look to turn around their campaign.

Adelaide Strikers Women' chance of winning: 45%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chance of winning: 55%

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips

Melbourne Renegades Women to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Melbourne Renegades Women are having a poor season so far in the competition. They lost both their games and reside at the bottom of the table. The team features Hayley Matthews and Courtney Webb in the opening position currently. The team posted the scores of 58, 51 & 102 runs before their first dismissal in three games. Matthews scored 41 runs whereas Webb chipped in 61 runs in the last game. That said, the team will be looking to do well with their opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Renegades Women’s score before first dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Junction Oval in Melbourne is highly favourable for batters, with scores of 160 or more regularly achieved last season. Totals exceeding 170 are challenging to chase here, making it a favourable venue for teams batting first. This trend was evident last season, where teams that batted first won 8 out of the 11 games held at the ground. As a result, captains winning the toss are likely to opt to bat first to leverage these favourable conditions for setting a strong total.

Weather Report

On November 3, Melbourne is expected to have a partly cloudy day with cooler conditions. The temperature will likely reach around 59°F (15°C) during the day and dip to about 54°F (12°C) at night.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Mack Batter Ellie Johnston Wicket-keeper Darcie Brown Bowler Laura Wolvaardt Batter Jemma Barsby All-rounder Orla Pendergast All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Madeline Penna All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Tahlia McGrath (c) All-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Women Recent Form

Adelaide Strikers Women are going through a rough patch right now. The team lost their last game against Sydney Thunder Women. The team leaked way too many runs in the last game but the team could not chase the target in time.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Linsey Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Alice Capsey All-rounder Deandra Dottin All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Sophie Molineux (c) Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Tara Norris Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Women Recent Form

Melbourne Renegades Women had a dismal season last year. They lost the first two games while winning their third game in the competition. The Renegades won their last game against Perth Scorchers and will be expected to do well in the next game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Adelaide Strikers Women leads the tally by 3-2.

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 3

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women clashed against Sydney Thunder Women in their last game of the competition. Thunder Women raised 212/5 in the game. The Strikers were loose with their bowling. Orla Pendergast was the best bowler from the side and picked 3 wickets. Chasing the target, Adelaide Strikers bundled out for 148 runs in the game, losing the fixture by 64 runs. Katie Mack was the top batter in the game with 51 runs in the match.

Melbourne Renegades Women are coming from a win against Perth Scorchers. Perth Scorchers women scored 140 runs before running out of wickets. Sophie Molineux picked 4 wickets and was the top bowler from the side. Chasing the target, the Renegades posted 145/4 in the game, winning it by 6 wickets. Courtney Webb was the top scorer from the side with 61 runs in the game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women T20 Junction Oval, null Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now! Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.773 Bet Now!

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack is a terrific batter from the side. She has amassed 89 runs in 3 games at an average of 29.66. She scored 51 runs in the last game. Mack will be expected to score high in the next game.

Courtney Webb to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Courtney Webb is a very strong presence in the team. She has scored 129 runs in 3 games at an average of 43.00. She struck 61 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Megan Schutt was excellent with the ball last season. Schutt has consistently picked wickets in the two games so far. She has 5 wickets in 3 games and will enter as the best bowling pick from the side.

Sophie Molineux to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Sophie Molineux is a talented bowler in the team. She has picked 7 wickets in 3 games. She took 4 wickets for 17 runs in the last game.