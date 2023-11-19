MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction MER 45 % Chance of Winning HOH 55 % Place a bet Melbet 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1xbet 2.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.951 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Renegades Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will meet again in the 46th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game will be played on November 19, 2023 at Junction Oval, Melbourne. The game will begin at 4:40 AM IST. Let's dive into the match preview before it begins.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women won a game after nine consecutive defeats in their campaign. They have two wins and nine losses in eleven games. MR-W are placed at the bottom of the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.635. With an impeccable win against Brisbane Heat Women, they will be looking to end their campaign on a high note.

Hobart Hurricanes Women had a breakthrough with a win after three consecutive losses in their campaign. They now have four wins and six losses in their campaign. With that, they are now placed at the 6th in the points table. They have 9 points and a net run rate of -0.973.

The Hurricanes will come in more confident than the latter. They will be expected to win this affair.

Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 55%

Melbourne Renegades Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips

Hobart Hurricanes Women to score high before 1st dismissal

Hobart Hurricanes Women have won three games and lost as many in the competition. However, they have a decent quality of batting in the squad. The skipper, Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee opened for the team in the competition. However, Villani gave the opening spot to Bryony Smith while she has been batting one down in the last three games. The team has scored 0, 28, 38, 68, 31, 5, 10, 42, 48 & 18 runs before their first dismissal in ten games. This indicates a good probability of the team to lead a good opening partnership. Lee and Smith average at 31.88 & 7.50 respectively in the competition and will be expected to lead a promising opening partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most match fours: Hobart Hurricanes Women 1.9 Bet on 1xBet Highest individual score Over 62.5 runs 1.85 Bet on 1xBet Highest opening partnership: Hobart Hurricanes Women 1.909 Bet on 1xBet

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction

The wicket at the Junction Oval in Melbourne has been a balanced one. Both batting and bowling departments have been evenly assisted at this venue. With an average first-innings score of around 160-170 runs, the team batting first has won more games here and the skippers will be opting to bat first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 14 to 16 degrees Celsius on the match day. There will be no rain on the game-day but the skies will be cloudy.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:

Courtney Webb Batter Josie Dooley Wicket-keeper Jess Duffin Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Sara Kennedy Bowler Emma de Broughe Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women registered a win after a quite long dry spell. They won their last game against the Heat by 2 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg

Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:

Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano All-rounder Ruth Johnston Batter Amy Smith Bowler Hayley Silver-holmes All-rounder Nicola Carey All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Elyse Villani (c) Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women won their last game against Melbourne Stars by 8 wickets.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Hobart Hurricanes Women managed to win four times.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 4

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Renegades Women went against Brisbane Heat Women in their last outing and managed to put across 169 runs in the game. Emma de Broughe scored 42 runs while Hayley Matthews struck 46 runs in the game. Their bowling was tight as well. They restricted the Heat at 167 runs to win the game by 2 runs. Sarah Coyte picked 3 wickets in the game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women went against Melbourne Stars Women in their previous outing and won the game by 8 wickets. MS-W bundled out for 121 runs in the game. Molly Strano and Nicola Carey got the most success in the game with 3 picks each. The Hurricanes surpassed the target with 8 wickets to spare. Lizelle Lee remained unbeaten at 77 and took her team to the finish line.

Both the sides are coming from a win in their last game and will come in looking confident into this fixture. This will be their first clash in the tournament. Hobart will have a better team on paper but will certainly make it an exciting watch for the fans globally.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 Junction Oval, Melbourne Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.809 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.88 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.951 Bet Now!

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Lizelle Lee to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Lizelle Lee had an outstanding innings in her last game as she scored an unbeaten 77 in the game. She now has 287 runs in 10 games at an average of 31.88. She will be expected to carry her momentum in the next game as well.

Harmanpreet Kaur to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Harmanpreet Kaur is a strong batting presence in the middle order. She has scored 319 runs in 11 games at an average of 35.44. She scored 52* 47, 45, 10, 37 & 22 runs in her last six innings respectively.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham is the highest wicket taker in the team with 13 wickets to her name. She has an economy rate of 8.37 in the competition and picked 2 wickets in her last outing.

Sarah Coyte to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Sarah Coyte was excellent in the previous game and racked 3 wickets in the game. She picked 12 wickets in 11 games with an economy rate of 8.31. She will be expected to keep her bowling form and trouble the Hurricanes batter.