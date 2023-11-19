MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction
MER
45%
Chance of Winning
HOH
55%
T20
Junction Oval
Facts:
- Hobart Hurricanes Women have won the last four out of the five clashes against Melbourne Renegades Women.
- HH-W are placed 6th whereas MS-W are placed at the bottom of the points table.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning
Melbourne Renegades Women won a game after nine consecutive defeats in their campaign. They have two wins and nine losses in eleven games. MR-W are placed at the bottom of the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.635. With an impeccable win against Brisbane Heat Women, they will be looking to end their campaign on a high note.
Hobart Hurricanes Women had a breakthrough with a win after three consecutive losses in their campaign. They now have four wins and six losses in their campaign. With that, they are now placed at the 6th in the points table. They have 9 points and a net run rate of -0.973.
The Hurricanes will come in more confident than the latter. They will be expected to win this affair.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 55%
- Melbourne Renegades Women’s chance of winning: 45%
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips
Hobart Hurricanes Women to score high before 1st dismissal
Hobart Hurricanes Women have won three games and lost as many in the competition. However, they have a decent quality of batting in the squad. The skipper, Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee opened for the team in the competition. However, Villani gave the opening spot to Bryony Smith while she has been batting one down in the last three games. The team has scored 0, 28, 38, 68, 31, 5, 10, 42, 48 & 18 runs before their first dismissal in ten games. This indicates a good probability of the team to lead a good opening partnership. Lee and Smith average at 31.88 & 7.50 respectively in the competition and will be expected to lead a promising opening partnership.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most match fours: Hobart Hurricanes Women
Highest individual score Over 62.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Hobart Hurricanes Women
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction
The wicket at the Junction Oval in Melbourne has been a balanced one. Both batting and bowling departments have been evenly assisted at this venue. With an average first-innings score of around 160-170 runs, the team batting first has won more games here and the skippers will be opting to bat first here.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover between 14 to 16 degrees Celsius on the match day. There will be no rain on the game-day but the skies will be cloudy.
Melbourne Renegades Women Player List
Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb
Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:
|
Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Josie Dooley
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jess Duffin
|
Batter
|
Hayley Matthews
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Prestwidge
|
All-rounder
|
Sarah Coyte
|
Bowler
|
Harmanpreet Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Sara Kennedy
|
Bowler
|
Emma de Broughe
|
Batter
|
Tammy Beaumont
|
Batter
Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form
Melbourne Renegades Women registered a win after a quite long dry spell. They won their last game against the Heat by 2 runs.
Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List
Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg
Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:
|
Lizelle Lee
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bryony Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Naomi Stalenberg
|
Batter
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Strano
|
All-rounder
|
Ruth Johnston
|
Batter
|
Amy Smith
|
Bowler
|
Hayley Silver-holmes
|
All-rounder
|
Nicola Carey
|
All-rounder
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Elyse Villani (c)
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Women won their last game against Melbourne Stars by 8 wickets.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Hobart Hurricanes Women managed to win four times.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 4
- Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds
Melbourne Renegades Women went against Brisbane Heat Women in their last outing and managed to put across 169 runs in the game. Emma de Broughe scored 42 runs while Hayley Matthews struck 46 runs in the game. Their bowling was tight as well. They restricted the Heat at 167 runs to win the game by 2 runs. Sarah Coyte picked 3 wickets in the game.
Hobart Hurricanes Women went against Melbourne Stars Women in their previous outing and won the game by 8 wickets. MS-W bundled out for 121 runs in the game. Molly Strano and Nicola Carey got the most success in the game with 3 picks each. The Hurricanes surpassed the target with 8 wickets to spare. Lizelle Lee remained unbeaten at 77 and took her team to the finish line.
Both the sides are coming from a win in their last game and will come in looking confident into this fixture. This will be their first clash in the tournament. Hobart will have a better team on paper but will certainly make it an exciting watch for the fans globally.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women
T20
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters
Lizelle Lee to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Lizelle Lee had an outstanding innings in her last game as she scored an unbeaten 77 in the game. She now has 287 runs in 10 games at an average of 31.88. She will be expected to carry her momentum in the next game as well.
Harmanpreet Kaur to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women
Harmanpreet Kaur is a strong batting presence in the middle order. She has scored 319 runs in 11 games at an average of 35.44. She scored 52* 47, 45, 10, 37 & 22 runs in her last six innings respectively.
Melbourne Renegades Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers
Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Heather Graham is the highest wicket taker in the team with 13 wickets to her name. She has an economy rate of 8.37 in the competition and picked 2 wickets in her last outing.
Sarah Coyte to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women
Sarah Coyte was excellent in the previous game and racked 3 wickets in the game. She picked 12 wickets in 11 games with an economy rate of 8.31. She will be expected to keep her bowling form and trouble the Hurricanes batter.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hobart Hurricanes Women
- Melbourne Renegades Women to win the match @ 1.809 (1XBET)
- Hobart Hurricanes Women to win the match @ 2.01 (1XBET)
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