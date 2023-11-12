MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction MER 47 % Chance of Winning MST 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.91 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.837 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR If the first match of the day is between the two best sides of the competition, then the second match is the game of wooden spooners. Melbourne Renegades Women and Melbourne Stars Women will take on each other in the 37th match of the Women’s Big Bash League at the Junction Oval, Melbourne on November 12, 2023 (Saturday), at 8:10 AM IST.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Nothing has worked for Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League this season. With only one win from nine games, they are looking to end the tournament on a decent hope. Barring Harmanpreet Kaur and Georgia Wareham, all batters have struggled to get going and that’s a clear representation of how they have fared this season.

Melbourne Stars’ season is not so great either. They have just one more win than their derby rivals and have anointed themselves in the second-last position on the points table. Not a single player from their stable has managed to get to 200 runs, which directly reflects in the performance of the side.

MR-W’s chance of winning is 47%

MS-W’s chance of winning is 53%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips

Harmanpreet Kaur has been able to do very well for Melbourne Renegades, having been the highest run-scorer for them. I will suggest you bet on her to maximise your earnings from the game whereas Georgia Wareham could add more substance to the total. Meg Lanning hasn’t turned up properly for this WBBL, but she is too good a player not to be picked.

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Match Winner: Melbourne Stars 1.94 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction

The Junction Oval in Sydney has hosted 49 matches to date in the history of Women’s T20s, with batting first and batting second teams winning 24 games each. In 30 out of 49 games, captains have decided to bowl first, but as we could figure out from the overall narrative, it is not always the most successful formula.

Weather Report

Even though rain has been a frequent occurrence in the Women’s Big Bash League 2023, there is no rain predicted for Sunday’s encounter between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder. Accuweather keeps the chances of rain to less than 8%, which clearly suggests we’re having a full game.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Hayley Matthews (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Wareham, Jess Duffin, Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Emma de Broughe, Sarah Coyte, Ella Hayward, Sara Kennedy, Georgia Prestwidge, Erica Kershaw, Rhiann O Donnell, Tayla Vlaeminck, Ellie Falconer

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Hayley Matthews Batter Harmanpreet Kaur Batter Georgia Wareham Batter Jess Duffin All-rounder Courtney Webb Batter Josephine Dooley Wicket-keeper Sarah Coyte Bowler Ella Hayward Bowler Sara Kennedy Bowler Georgia Prestwidge Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades are pretty average in the ongoing WBBL, having won just one game in nine matches. So lackadaisical are their performance that any team they faced in the tournament just rolled them over. It is never too ideal a scenario for them.

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Nicole Faltum (wk), Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Olivia Henry, Sophie Reid, Jasmine Nevins

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Capsey Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Kim Garth All-rounder Milly Illingworth Bowler Rhys McKenna Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Sophie Day Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women have two wins from nine games, having a total of four points to the overall tally. The fact that they have ensured a total takedown of the approach to find themselves tottering in the penultimate position on the points table.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-To-Head

Melbourne Stars Women and Melbourne Renegades Women have faced each other 15 times in the Women’s Big Bash League, and the latter are the most dominant side winning only nine games. In the last edition, however, Melbourne Stars had a dominant record, winning both games.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Renegades to score most fours @ 1.99 (Parimatch)

Melbourne Renegades have hit 147 fours in the ongoing WBBL whereas Melbourne Stars have hit 121. That is a clear difference and proves our point. Even if you consider sixes, Renegades have a higher percentage of runs coming in boundaries. All of that points to the fact that they are in for a big total through fours on Sunday.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women T20 Junction Oval, Melbourne Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.837 Bet Now!

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Best Batters

Harmanpreet Kaur to be MR’s best batter (Parimatch)

Harmapreet Kaur has once again proved to be a big asset for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League, this time accumulating 260 runs at an average of 37.14. That compliments well with her career WBBL average of 38.76 and hence, I’m betting on her to come good once again.

Alice Capsey to be MS’s best batter (Parimatch)

Alice Capsey has scored 191 runs at an average of 21.22 and a strike rate of 116.46 in the ongoing WBBL. Sure that is not a huge total, but that’s the highest among all her teammates. Despite the presence of Meg Lanning, she has been the most consistent performer. Hence, it is prudent to note that she can do it all over again and help us achieve the bet.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Best Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be MR’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Hayley Matthews may not have been successful in scoring a lot of runs, but she is the only bowler from Melbourne Renegades who has picked up at least 10 wickets. Such has been dire state of their bowling that their second-highest wicket taker is Georgia Wareham. So bet on Matthews and trust her to reap dividends.

Sophie Day to be MS’s best bowler (Parimatch)

England’s Sophie Day has been impeccable in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Big Bash League, having picked 18 wickets for Melbourne Stars at an average of 13.05. Her economy rate of 7.34 further makes me believe that she could add more value in the upcoming match against the team from the same city.