MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction MER 45 % Chance of Winning MST 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.707 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Stars Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will clash in the 19th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Junction Oval, Melbourne on November 9. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women were the worst performing team of the previous edition of this tournament as they finished at the bottom of the standings. The team started this year’s campaign with two consecutive losses but bounced back in a fantastic fashion to win the next two games. The team lost their last game against Perth Scorchers. With three losses and two wins, the team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.152.

Melbourne Stars Women had a forgetful season in the previous edition of the competition. The team had a poor start in this season with a loss against Perth Scorchers. The team returned with two consecutive wins in the tournament. However, they could not win their last game against Sydney Sixers Women. With two wins and as many losses, the team is positioned at the 4th place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.492.

Melbourne Stars Women' chance of winning: 55%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips

Melbourne Stars Women to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Melbourne Stars Women had an underwhelming season last year. However, the team is doing much better this season. This season, the team features Ines Mckeon and Yastika Bhatia in the opening order. The pair scored 33, 39, 26 & 32 runs before their first dismissal in the four games of the competition. Bhatia and Mckeon average at 37.66 & 24.00 respectively in the current competition. That said, Melbourne Stars will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Melbourne Renegades Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Melbourne Renegades Women 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: Melbourne Stars Women 2.05 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction

The 19th Women’s Big Bash League match at Melbourne's Junction Oval is set to offer a slower, spin-friendly pitch. The surface tends to deteriorate as the game progresses, making batting more challenging later on. A target around 160 could be difficult to chase. Given these conditions, the team winning the toss is likely to opt for fielding first, as chasing has proven tough in most WBBL matches at this venue.

Weather Report

On November 9, 2023, the weather forecast for Junction Oval in Melbourne indicates cool conditions with temperatures around 17-18°C. There might be some cloud cover, and winds are expected to be light, making for generally comfortable playing conditions.

Melbourne Stars Women Players List

Yastika Bhatia (India), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma (India), Annabel Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Sophie Day Bowler Meg Lanning Batter Ines McKeon Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Rhys McKenna All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Annabel Sutherland (c) All-rounder Tess Flintoff Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Recent Form

Melbourne Stars Women had a poor batting innings in the last game. They scored 122 runs in 18 overs. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Linsey Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Alice Capsey All-rounder Deandra Dottin All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Sophie Molineux (c) Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Tara Norris Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Women Recent Form

Melbourne Renegades Women had a dismal season last year. They lost the last game after winning two games in a row. The team could not chase the target of 109 runs in the last game and lost the match by 2 runs.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Melbourne Stars Women leads the tally by 4-0.

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 4

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars Women clashed against Sydney Sixers Women in their previous game of the competition. Melbourne Stars batted first in the game and scored 122/7 in 18 overs. Annabel Sutherland was the top scorer from the Stars and scored 42 runs in the game. Yastika Bhatia also chipped in 20 runs in the game. The game was further reduced to 15 overs with a target of 99 runs. Sydney Sixers Women scored 104/1, winning the game by 9 wickets. Kim Garth took the only wicket in the game from the Stars.

Melbourne Renegades Women met with Perth Scorchers Women as well in the last game of the competition. Perth Scorchers were bundled out for 108 runs in the game. The Renegades were fantastic with the ball. Alice Capsey was the best bowler and picked 5 wickets for the Renegades. Hayley Matthews and Milly Illingworth picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the Renegades lost quick wickets and were restricted to 106 runs, losing the game by 2 runs. Deandra Dottin scored 40 runs for the side.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women T20 Junction Oval, null Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.91 Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.707 Bet Now!

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Yastika Bhatia to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women

Yastika Bhatia is the top batter from the side and has scored 113 runs in 3 games at an average of 37.66. She will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Courtney Webb to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Courtney Webb is a very strong presence in the team. She has scored 141 runs in 5 games at an average of 28.20. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Kim Garth to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Kim Garth has been excellent with the ball in the current competition. She has 6 wickets in 4 games of the competition. Garth will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.

Alice Capsey to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Alice Capsey is a talented bowler in the team. She has picked 11 wickets in 5 games. She took 5 wickets in the last game.