MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction MER 35 % Chance of Winning PES 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Renegades Women and Perth Scorchers Women will clash in the 34th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. Junction Oval, Melbourne will host this game on November 11, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 8:30 AM IST.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women have lost six games on the trot and are coming into this game after a defeat against Adelaide Strikers Women. They are placed at the bottom of the points table with a win and seven losses in the competition. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.395.

Whereas Perth Scorchers Women have done much better in the competition. They are placed third in the standings with five wins and three losses in eight games. They possess 10 points and a net run rate of 0.954. They are coming after a win in their last outing and will look to earn another set of points from a victory against the Renegades in their next fixture.

This could be one of the more uninteresting games of the season, Perth is looking great after their huge 39-run victory over the Heat, while the Renegades have lost six games in a row, most recently to the Strikers by six wickets.

Perth Scorchers Women's chance of winning: 65%

Melbourne Renegades Women’s chance of winning: 35%

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Tips

Perth Scorchers Women to score high before 1st dismissal

Perth Scorchers Women have an exceptional batting line-up with the likes of aggressive batters in the squad. Perth Scorchers Women have posted 68, 19, 53, 2, 0 & 131 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last six outings. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Beth Mooney opened for the team before. However, Sophie Devine replaced Winfield-Hill in the opening line-up. Devine and Mooney average at 49.28 & 38.57 in the competition and are expected to lead a good opening partnership in the next game. Both the batters look in terrific form and are expected to lead a strong opening partnership. Chloe Piparo opened alongside Beth Mooney when they played against the Renegades in the competition earlier and scored 2 runs for the first wicket. However, the team has come a long way with their fantastic batting in the competition. That said, Devine and Mooney will exploit the weak bowling of the Renegades in the next game and lead a successful opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Renegades Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Women Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers Women 1.77 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction

Thanks to the reliable pitch and favourable conditions at Junction Oval, batters can capitalise on the consistent pace and swing to confidently drive the ball towards the boundary. The location is particularly well-suited for batters, and the increasingly speedy outfield enhances the appeal for T20 games. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first keeping the past record of the venue in mind.

Weather Report

The weather will be pleasant, however, the skies will remain partly cloudy on the match-day. The temperature will experience a high of 35 degrees Celsius. There is no prediction of rain.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:

Courtney Webb Batter Josie Dooley Wicket-keeper Jess Duffin Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Sara Kennedy Bowler Ella Hayward Bowler Tammy Beaumont Batter

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women lost six games in a row. They have to do better with their bowling and batting in their next game.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Perth Scorchers Women predicted playing XI:

Chloe Piparo Batter Maddy Darke Batter Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Amy Jones Batter Piepa Cleary All-rounder Alana King Bowler Beth Mooney Wicket Keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Stella Campbell Bowler Amy Edgar All-rounder

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women lost their last game by 39 runs. Their batters were impeccable in their last game and scored 192 runs in the game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Renegades won a single game whereas Perth Scorchers won on three occasions.

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 3

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

Renegades' latest loss came against Adelaide Strikers by 6 wickets. MS-W scored 148 runs in the game. It was a low target where Jess Duffin scored the highest, 54 runs. However, the bowlers could not contain the opponents and faced a loss with an over remaining.

The Perth Scorchers bagged another win in the competition. They went against Brisbane Heat and scored 192 runs batting first. Sophie Devine was fantastic in the contest and scored 106 off 62 balls in the game. She faced an unfortunate run out in the game. Beth Mooney also smashed a fifty. They bundled out the Heat at 153 runs, winning the game by 39 runs. Piepa Cleary picked 3 wickets for PS-W.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women T20 Junction Oval, Melbourne Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.53 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.452 Bet Now!

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Sophie Devine to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Sophie Devine is a pretty skilled batter in the team and scored 345 runs in 8 games at an average of 49.28. She has a strike rate of over 150 in the tournament. She smashed 106 off 62 balls in her last game. In her last meeting with MR-W, she scored 52 runs in the game.

Harmanpreet Kaur to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Harmanpreet Kaur has risen in the squad and has performed well with her bat recently. She scored 250 runs in 8 games at an average of 41.66. Her current form has been pretty explosive and scored 45 runs in the last game. She knocked 52* runs in her last meeting with PS-W.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Amy Edgar to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Amy Edgar is the top wicket taker from Perth Scorchers Women. She has picked 12 wickets in 8 games so far for the team and possesses an economy rate of 7.48 in the competition. She was able to reap a single wicket in her last game but will be looking to do more in the upcoming fixture.

Hayley Matthews to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews has bowled pretty well in her campaign so far. She is the top wicket taker of the team and picked 10 wickets in 8 games at an economy rate of 8.30.