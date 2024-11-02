MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction MER 42 % Chance of Winning PES 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.89 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will be meeting in the 11th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Junction Oval, Melbourne on November 2. The match will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women were the worst performing team of the previous edition of this tournament as they finished at the bottom of the standings. The team is following the same path this season. They lost two games in a row and reside at the bottom of the standings with a net run rate of -0.948. The team is coming from a defeat against Brisbane Heat.

Perth Scorchers is a very strong team. They won their inaugural game of the season against Melbourne Stars Women. With that, they sit at the 3rd place of the table standings. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of 0.650. The team will look to win their next game as well.

Perth Scorchers Women' chance of winning: 58%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chance of winning: 42%

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Tips

Melbourne Renegades Women to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Melbourne Renegades Women are having a poor season so far in the competition. They lost both their games and reside at the bottom of the table. The team features Hayley Matthews and Courtney Webb in the opening position currently. The team posted the scores of 58 & 51 runs before their first dismissal in both the games. Matthews scored 35 runs whereas Webb chipped in 25 runs in the last game. That said, the team will be looking to do well with their opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers Women 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Renegades Women’s score before first dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Junction Oval in Melbourne is highly favourable for batters, with scores of 160 or more regularly achieved last season. Totals exceeding 170 are challenging to chase here, making it a favourable venue for teams batting first. This trend was evident last season, where teams that batted first won 8 out of the 11 games held at the ground. As a result, captains winning the toss are likely to opt to bat first to leverage these favourable conditions for setting a strong total.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for this match is clear, and we’re in for a complete match of cricket without any interruption if the forecast holds.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia)

Predicted Playing XI

Mikayla Hinkley Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Maddy Darke Batter Chloe Piparo Batter Beth Mooney Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Recent Form

Perth Scorchers Women entered this competition with a win over Melbourne Stars. Despite a low score in the game, they managed to defend it with a terrific bowling performance.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Linsey Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Josephine Dooley Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Deandra Dottin All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Ella Hayward All-rounder

Melbourne Renegades Women Recent Form

Melbourne Renegades Women had a dismal season last year. They entered this season with two consecutive losses in their campaign. They lost the last game by 28 runs against Brisbane Heat. The team will be eager to earn their first set of points.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Perth Scorchers Women leads the tally by 4-1.

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 4

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women clashed against Melbourne Stars in their first game of the competition. Perth Scorchers Women batted first in the game and scored 122/8 in the match. It was a low total. Beth Mooney scored 31 runs while Amy Jones knocked 30 runs. However, the bowling order was very aggressive. They bundled out the Stars at 109, winning the game by 13 runs. Every bowler got a wicket at least. Alana King picked 3 wickets whereas Chloe Ainsworth grabbed 2 picks.

Melbourne Renegades Women are coming from a loss against Brisbane Heat. Brisbane Heat scored 169/8 in the game. Sophie Molineux and Hayley Matthews picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, the Renegades posted 141/9 in the game, losing it by 28 runs. Naomi Stalenberg was the top scorer from the lower order with 38 runs while Hayley Matthews also knocked 35 runs in the game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women T20 Junction Oval, null Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.89 Bet Now!

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Perth Scorchers boast a very strong batting order. Mooney was their top-scorer last season with 557 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 143. She averaged over 50 in the competition. She scored 31 runs in the first game. Mooney will look to strike hard in the next game.

Hayley Matthews to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews is a very strong presence in the team. She scored 35 runs in the last game and was one of the top run contributors in the team. She will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Alana King is in Perth Scorchers again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She picked 19 wickets for the team last season in 15 games. She started this campaign on a winning note with 3 wickets in her first game.

Georgia Wareham to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Georgia Wareham is predominantly a bowler and picked 14 wickets last season for the team. She has taken 4 wickets in two games of this season. She will be ready for another clash this season.