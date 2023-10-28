MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) Match Prediction MER 55 % Chance of Winning SYS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.951 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Sixers Women will go up against each other in the 14th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game will be played on October 28, 2023 at Junction Oval, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to commence at 6:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the thorough review about this fixture.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women finished 7th in the previou season. They started their campaign with a loss but won their next game in the competition. However, the team fell to their losing ways as they lost their third game against Sydney Thunder Women. They are currently in the 5th place of the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.876.

Sydney Sixers Women had a fantastic season last year, finishing at the top of the group table. However, things have flipped for the team as they failed to win a single fixture in three games so far. With three losses, SS-W are placed at the 7th place with no points and a net run rate of -0.892.

History dictates for Melbourne Renegades Women to win this fixture while their current form tells the same.

Melbourne Renegades Women's chance of winning:55%

Sydney Sixers Women’s chance of winning:45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers Women to score low before their first dismissal

Sydney Sixers Women were fantastic in the previous season, especially with their hard-hitting batters in the team. Alyssa Healy and Suzie Bates were in exceptional form last year but are not doing any good this season. Healy is injured and Ellyse Perry took her place in the opening line-up. Bates and Perry average at 4.66 & 40.00 respectively in the competition. SS-W scored 16, 5 & 31 runs for their first wicket in the three games. Suzie Bates is in an abysmal form and was the first batter to lose her wicket in all the three games. Bates scored 6, 5 and 3 runs in the three games. That being said, SS-W are expected to lose their first wicket pretty early in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Renegades Women to win 2.02 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Women to win 1.75 Bet on 1xbet Melbourne Renegades Women to win 1.97 Bet on Melbet

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction

Spinners are expected to get some help from the surface which was evident in the first game as well. The captain winning the toss is likely to bat first as three out of the last five matches have been won by teams batting first.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to rise as high as 24°C with no chance of precipitation, and a comfortable humidity level of 38%. Cloudy skies are expected to be accompanied by a wind speed of 27 km/h, creating pleasant conditions for the game.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:

Courtney Webb Batter Josie Dooley Wicket-keeper Jess Duffin Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Erica Kershaw Bowler Ella Hayward Bowler Tammy Beaumont Batter

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women were loose with their batting and bowling order in the last game that led them to lose the game.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:

Suzie Bates Batter Jade Allen Batter Erin Burns Batter Kate Pelle Wicket-keeper Maitlan Brown All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Ellyse Perry (c) Batter

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women have lost three games in a row and lack a good bowling order.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Renegades Women managed to win three times.

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 3

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Renegades Women went against Sydney Thunder Women in their previous outing but lost the game by 8 wickets. MR-W went in to bat first and scored 147 runs in the game. Their batting order collapsed while Georgia Wareham was the top scorer in the team with an unbeaten 47. They could not contain their opponents who surpassed the target and won the game. Wareham shined again and picked 2 wickets in the game.

On the other hand, Sydney Sixers Women will play their fourth game in the tournament. They batted first against Brisbane Heat Women and scored 146 runs in the game. Ellyse Perry smashed 49 runs in the game while Chloe Tryon chipped in 42 runs on her own. However, the bowling unit of Sydney Sixers Women failed to restrict Brisbane Heat Women in the game. Their bowling order was very expensive despite picking a lot of wickets in the game. They eventually lost the game by 3 wickets.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women T20 Junction Oval, Melbourne Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.894 Bet Now!

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Courtney Webb to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Courtney Webb is the top batter from Melbourne Renegades. She has scored 12, 49* and 31 runs in three games. This computes to 92 runs, averaging at 46.00 in the competition. She has a strike rate of 115.00 in the tournament.

Ellyse Perry to be Sydney Sixers Women's top batter

Ellyse Perry was the second highest run-scorer in the competition last season. She hammered 408 runs in 13 games at an average of 40.80. She has played 2 games in the competition so far and amassed 80 runs, averaging at 40.00. She posted 31 & 49 runs in those two outings.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Georgia Wareham is a talented bowler in the team. She was very efficient last year and also leads the tally for her team this year. She has picked 5 wickets in 3 games and possesses an economy rate of 7.90. She picked 2 wickets in her last game.

Lauren Cheatle to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Lauren Cheatle is a talented bowler in the team. She has picked 6 wickets in 3 games for Sydney Sixers Women in the competition so far. She has an economy rate of 9.25. In her last meeting with MR-W, she was able to rack 3 wickets in the game.