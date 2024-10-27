MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) Match Prediction MER 39 % Chance of Winning SYS 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.608 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will be meeting in the 2nd game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Adelaide Oval on October 27. The match will begin at 11:40 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women failed to give the best performance in the previous edition of this tournament and they were the worst performing team of the previous edition of this tournament. They finished at the bottom of the standings with two wins and twelve losses. They have made some changes in their squad and we are expecting that they will perform well in this tournament.

The performance of Sydney Sixers Women was not very impressive in the previous edition of this tournament. They played 14 league matches with seven wins to their name. They lost seven matches and were holding the fifth position on the points table. They had also made some changes in their squad for this tournament. They had retained their best performers from the previous edition and also had added some experienced players in their squad for this tournament. Alyssa Healy will be leading Sydney Sixers Women in this tournament.

Sydney Sixers Women' chance of winning: 61%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chance of winning: 39%

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers Women to score under 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sydney Sixers Women had a poor season last year. They lacked in many departments and finished in the middle of the points table. The opening line-up features Ellyse Perry and Maitlan Brown. The pair could not produce favourable results and were dismissed out for low scores in the competition. The team posted the scores of 15 & 8 runs before their first dismissal in the two clashes against Melbourne Renegades. This will be their first game of the competition and Sydney Sixers should lose an early wicket in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers Women 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Renegades Women’s score before first dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction

Adelaide Oval is a good track where the batters have always enjoyed batting. The short boundaries around the square offer plenty of scoring opportunities. Fast bowlers have done well at this venue in the past as the track is hard and offers a lot of bounce, but spinners have struggled here, considering the dimensions of the ground. Bowling first seems to have been a mantra in the tournament. The wicket in Adelaide aids fast bowlers when the surface is fresh. It gets easy to bat on as the game progresses.

Weather Report

The weather in Adelaide on October 27, 2023, is expected to be sunny, with temperatures ranging from a low of 14°C to a high of 25°C. The skies over Adelaide will be clear, and the pitch is expected to be a good one to bat on.

Sydney Sixers Women Players List

Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Sarah Bryce

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Mathilda Carmichael Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Kate Peterson Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Recent Form

Sydney Sixers Women finished in the middle of the standings last year. However, the team has gone through a few changes and will be ready for a fresh start this season.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Linsey Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Josephine Dooley Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Deandra Dottin All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Ella Hayward All-rounder

Melbourne Renegades Women Recent Form

Melbourne Renegades Women had a poor season last season. They finished at the bottom of the table with 12 losses. The team will be looking to do better this season.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Sydney Sixers Women have won three games as opposed to Melbourne Renegades Women’s single win

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 3

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds

Sophie Molineux leads the Melbourne Renegades Women this season, with a strong batting lineup including Alice Capsey, Naomi Stalenberg, and versatile batters like Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews. Wicketkeepers Josephine Dooley and Nicole Faltum add depth. Milly Illingworth heads the bowling attack, supported by Ella Hayward, Tayla Vlaeminck, and Georgia Prestwidge, while bowling all-rounders Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, and Georgia Wareham enhance the team’s versatility.

Alyssa Healy leads the Sydney Sixers Women with a strong batting lineup featuring Kate Pelle, Kate Peterson, and versatile all-rounders like Hollie Armitage, Ellyse Perry, and Ashleigh Gardner. Maitlan Brown spearheads the bowling attack, supported by experienced bowlers Courtney Sippel, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, and Sophie Ecclestone. Erin Burns and Amelia Kerr add further depth as bowling all-rounders, making the Sixers a balanced and formidable squad for the tournament.

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is a terrific batter from the side. The batter scored 496 runs in 13 games last season. She averaged at 45.09 last season and will be expected to bat well this season. She scored 44* in her last meeting with Melbourne Renegades.

Georgia Wareham to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Georgia Wareham was one of the best batters last season. She scored 295 runs in 12 innings of the competition at an average of 32.77. She will be expected to score well in the first game of the competition.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Georgia Wareham is predominantly a bowler and picked 14 wickets last season for the team. She will be ready for another clash this season.

Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Ashleigh Gardner is in Melbourne Renegades again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She picked 21 wickets for the team last season in 14 games. She will be expected to do well in the first game of the season this year.