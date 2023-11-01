MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction MER 45 % Chance of Winning SYT 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.766 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Thunder Women will cross swords in the 19th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game will be played on November 1, 2023 at Junction Oval, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to commence at 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the thorough review about this fixture.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

The Melbourne Renegades Women fell off the track after two consecutive losses in the competition. After a loss against Sydney Sixers Women, they dropped down a few places in the table standings. With two losses and a win, they are placed at the 7th place with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.575. The team does not look good and will have to try better in the next game against the Thunder.

On the other hand, Sydney Thunder Women cruised through their first two games of the competition but faced a hiccup in their previous game as they are coming here after a defeat against the Hurricanes. With two wins and a loss, they are placed at the third place of the points table. They gave 4 points and a net run rate of 0.722. The team will look to reinstate their winning momentum in the competition.

Both the sides faced a loss in their last game and will be looking to make a return in the competition. However, Sydney Thunder Women will have a better chance at winning this contest.

Melbourne Renegades Women's chance of winning: 45%

Sydney Thunder Women’s chance of winning: 55%

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder-W to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Sydney Thunder have a deep batting order with impressive names in the squad like Tahlia Wilson, Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield & Heather Knight as their top batting order. Wilson and Athapaththu opened for the team and led extraordinary partnerships together in the competition. They scored 98, 99 & 31 runs before 1st dismissal in the three games so far. All these scores surpasses our target, making it a safe betting tip. Wilson and Athapaththu average at 25.00 & 48.33 respectively in the tournament. MR-W conceded 77, 14, 99 & 15 runs before picking their first wicket in four games. Evidently, they donot possess a sound bowling order and the Thunder will look to exploit that. The sides have clashed before in this season where ST-W scored 99 runs before their first loss. That said, you should pick this betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Sydney Thunder Women 1.909 Bet on 1xbet Most match fours: Sydney Thunder Women 1.99 Bet on Parimatch Total match sixes Under 5.5 1.8 Bet on 1xbet

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction

The wicket at Junction Oval in Melbourne has proven to be a relatively neutral surface for batting. The team batting first has won three out of four matches played at this ground. The average first innings score here this season has been around 160-165 runs. The skipper winning the toss will choose to bat here first.

Weather Report

The temperature will remain below 18 degree Celsius on the match-day and the skies will remain partly cloudy.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:

Courtney Webb Batter Josie Dooley Wicket-keeper Jess Duffin Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Erica Kershaw Bowler Ella Hayward Bowler Tammy Beaumont Batter

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women lost two games in a row. They have to do better with their bowling in their next game.

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu

Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI:

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Olivia Porter Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Heather Knight (c) Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Hannah Darlington Bowler Tahlia Wilson Wicket Keeper Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Olivia Porter Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler Claire Moore Batter

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women lost their first game of the season. They will be looking to bounce back in the next game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Renegades Women managed to win four times. However, the tables have turned this season where Sydney Thunder Women are doing much better in the competition and won a game against MR-W.

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 4

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Renegades Women went against Sydney Sixers Women in their previous outing and managed to lose the game by 6 runs. It was a close contest wherein SS-W scored 164 runs in the game. Hayley Matthews picked 3 wickets in the game. However, the batting unit could not reach the target and settled for 158 runs in the game. Tammy Beaumont scored 43 but despite her efforts, the team lost the game by a small margin.

Sydney Thunder Women faced Hobart Hurricanes Women in their last outing but had to taste defeat as the Thunder fell prey to Hurricanes’ force. HH-W scored 174 runs wherein ST-W could not do much with the ball. While chasing the target, ST-W scored 150 runs and lost the game by 24 runs. Phoebe Litchfield scored 68 runs while the others were dismissed for a meagre score.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women T20 Junction Oval, Melbourne Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.766 Bet Now!

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Tammy Beaumont to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Tammy Beaumont is a world-class opener in the international circuit. She is playing for the Renegades and has scored 130 runs in 4 games at an average of 32.50. She scored 43 runs in her last game and looks in great form.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Sydney Thunder Women's top batter

Phoebe Litchfield scored 140 runs in 3 games at an average of 140.00. She smashed 68 off 42 balls in her last game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews has been handy in both the departments. She picked a total of 3 wickets in her last game. She has 8 wickets in 4 games at an economy rate of 6.43.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu is a terrific leading figure in the team. She has carried her national team in both the departments and does pretty well with the ball. She has picked 4 wickets in 3 games for the team with an economy rate of 6.45.