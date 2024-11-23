MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction MER 45 % Chance of Winning SYT 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.037 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will clash in the 37th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Junction Oval, Melbourne on November 23. The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Renegades Women are having a great season. They are coming from four consecutive wins in the competition. The team has six wins and three losses in the competition. The team has 12 points and a net run rate of 0.307. Renegades won their last game against Hobart Hurricanes and looked in terrific form. With that, the next fixture should make up for a thrilling experience for the viewers.

Sydney Thunder Women are having a dream campaign. They are coming here from a win here against Melbourne Stars Women. The team has six wins and two losses in the competition. The team has 13 points and a net run rate of 0.294. The team occupies the top place in the points table. Sydney Thunder will be extremely confident coming into the next game.

Sydney Thunder Women' chance of winning: 55%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder Women to score over 18.5 before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder Women are having a fantastic season this year. The opening line-up features Chamari Athapaththu and Georgia Voll this year. The team posted 0, 34, 54, 52, 46, 1, 46, 38 & 12 runs before their first dismissal in their last nine games. Athapaththu and Voll average at 15.33 & 37.37 respectively in the current competition. That said, the pair will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Melbourne Renegades Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Women’s score before first dismissal Over 18.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Renegades Women’s score before first dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction

The Junction Oval pitch generally favours batters with its true bounce and consistency, making it a high-scoring venue. However, as the match progresses, the surface can slightly slow down, providing assistance to spinners. Teams often prefer to bat first, aiming to set a challenging total and take advantage of the fresh pitch early on. In WBBL matches at Junction Oval, captains may prefer to bat first to capitalise on the pitch’s initial batting-friendly conditions. However, if weather or early-morning starts are factors, bowling first might be a safer choice.

Weather Report

On November 23, 2024, Melbourne is expected to experience hot and dry weather with a high temperature of around 34°C and a low of 20°C. There is no significant chance of rainfall, making it ideal for outdoor activities, including cricket matches.

Sydney Thunder Women Players List

Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Georgia Adams Batter Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield (c) Batter Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Taneale Peschel Bowler Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form

Sydney Thunder Women are having a fantastic run in the competition. They are placed at the top of the table with six wins. They won their last game against Melbourne Stars. They performed very well in their bowling attack.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Linsey Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Milly Illingworth Bowler Deandra Dottin All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Sophie Molineux (c) All-rounder Georgia Wareham All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Charis Bekker Bowler

Melbourne Renegades Women Recent Form

Melbourne Renegades Women won their fourth consecutive game in the competition. The team will be ready for yet another contest in the next game. The team bowled very well in the last game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Melbourne Renegades Women leads the tally by 3-2.

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 3

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Renegades clashed against Hobart Hurricanes in their last game. Melbourne Renegades batted first in the match and raised 150 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the game. Georgia Wareham was the best batter in the team with 69 runs in the game. Naomi Stalenberg also posted an unbeaten 36 runs in the game. Hobart Hurricanes scored 128/8 and lost the game by 22 runs. Sophie Molineux was the best bowler from the side and managed to pick 2 wickets in the last game.

Sydney Thunder Women clashed against Melbourne Stars Women in their last game. The Stars batted first in the game and scored 108/9 in the game. Hannah Darlington picked 3 wickets while Chamari Athapaththu took 2 wickets in the game. It was a phenomenal performance from the bowling order of the Thunder. Sydney Thunder Women chased the target comfortably and scored 112/6 in the game to win it by 4 wickets. Tahlia Wilson scored 33 runs while Anika Learoyd posted 31 runs in the game.

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Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Georgia Voll to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Georgia Voll looks back in form. She has scored 299 runs in 9 games at an average of 37.37. She smashed 11 runs in the last game. Voll will be looking to score well in the next game as well.

Georgia Wareham to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Georgia Wareham is a very strong presence in the team. She has scored 206 runs in 8 innings at an average of 29.42. She scored 69 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Melbourne Renegades Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Samantha Bates to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Suzie Bates is one of the best bowlers in the squad right now. She has picked 18 wickets in 9 games. She is a top bowling talent in the team. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Sophie Molineux to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Sophie Molineux is a talented bowler in the team. She has picked 11 wickets in 5 games. She took 2 wickets in the last game.