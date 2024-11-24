Facts: In their last five meetings, Adelaide Strikers Women lead the tally by 3-2.

Melbourne Stars Women are placed at the 8th place while Adelaide Strikers Women are placed at the 7th place of the table currently.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Match Prediction

Adelaide Strikers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be meeting in the 39th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Junction Oval, Melbourne on November 24. The match will begin at 4:30 AM IST.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women had a relief since they recovered from a drowning campaign to win the last two games. The team has won three games and lost six matches in the competition. The team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.357. Adelaide Strikers Women will be looking to end their season with a win over Melbourne Stars in the next game.

Melbourne Stars Women are having a disappointing run in the competition. The team lost their last game against Brisbane Heat Women in a rain-stricken game. The team is placed at the bottom of the table with 2 wins and 7 losses in the competition. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.205. The team will now look to end their campaign on a high note.

Adelaide Strikers Women' chance of winning: 58%

Melbourne Stars Women’ chance of winning: 42%

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips

Adelaide Strikers Women to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Adelaide Strikers Women has a very strong batting unit but their bowling department looks out of form. The team has lost five games in a row but won their last outing in the competition. Katie Mack and Laura Wolvaardt opened for the side and posted 11, 2, 11 & 36 runs before their first dismissal. Smriti Mandhana replaced Wolvaardt in the opening order and managed to score 6, 56, 67, 13 & 81 runs before their first dismissal in the next five games. Mack and Mandhana average at 21.77 & 28.80 respectively in the current competition. That said, AS-W will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership to be Adelaide Strikers Women 1.52 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Women’s score before first dismissal Over 14.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction

The surface at Junction Oval is known to favour batters with its even pace and bounce, making it conducive to high-scoring games. Spinners might find some assistance as the match progresses, especially in the second innings. Teams winning the toss often opt to bat first to take advantage of the fresh pitch and set a challenging total. However, if the conditions are overcast or there’s early morning moisture, captains might choose to bowl first to exploit movement off the pitch.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Adelaide on November 24 indicates clear skies with a prediction of rain. Temperatures are expected to range between 19°C and 21°C.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Mack Batter Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Laura Wolvaardt Batter Jemma Barsby All-rounder Orla Pendergast All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Smriti Mandhana Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Megan Schutt Bowler Tahlia McGrath (c) All-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Women Recent Form

Adelaide Strikers Women won their last two games in the competition. They got out of the bottom place with those victories. They batted well in the last game but their bowling order made sure of the victory.

Melbourne Stars Women Players List

Yastika Bhatia (India), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma (India), Annabel Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Sophie Day Bowler Meg Lanning Batter Ines McKeon Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Rhys McKenna All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Annabel Sutherland (c) All-rounder Tess Flintoff Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Recent Form

Melbourne Stars Women are struggling in all their departments and lost their last outing. The team has no hopes of making it to the play-offs. They will be looking to do well in the next game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Adelaide Strikers Women leads the tally by 3-2.

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 3

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women clashed against Perth Scorchers Women in the last game. Adelaide Strikers batted first in the game and scored 169/6 in the game. Smriti Mandhana and Katie Mack smashed 41 runs each in the game. Laura Wolvaardt came in to knock 48 runs in the game. The rest of the batters went out cheaply in the game. Chasing the target, Perth Scorchers Women kept losing cheap wickets in the game. They scored 139/8, losing the fixture by 30 runs. Megan Schutt picked 3 wickets and was the best bowler from the side.

Brisbane Heat Women met with Melbourne Stars Women in the last game of the competition. It was a rain struck game and the game was reduced to 7 overs. The Stars scored 46/6 in the game. Rhys McKenna was the best batter with 15 runs in the game. The Heat chased the target comfortably with the score of 47/1 and won the game by 9 wickets. Annabel Suthrland picked a single wicket in the game.

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Smriti Mandhana to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Smriti Mandhana is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 144 runs in 5 games of the competition at an average of 28.80. She smashed 41 runs in the last game and will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lannng is the top batter from the side and has scored 146 runs in 9 games at an average of 19.75. She will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Megan Schutt was excellent with the ball last season. Schutt has consistently picked wickets in the competition so far. She has 13 wickets in 9 games and will enter as the best bowling pick from the side. She picked 3 wickets in the last game.

Kim Garth to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Kim Garth is the best bowler from the Stars. She has picked 10 wickets in 9 games. She picked a single wicket in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Adelaide Strikers In the last five clashes between the sides, Adelaide Strikers Women have won three games as opposed to two victories of Melbourne Stars Women. Both the teams are placed at the bottom of the table. The Stars are trapped in a losing loop and lack good form right now. Adelaide Strikers won the last two games and will be confident coming in their last group match of the competition. That said, Adelaide Strikers Women will be expected to win the next game. Adelaide Strikers Women to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch) Melbourne Stars to win @ 2.05 (Parimatch). ). ). Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







