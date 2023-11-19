MST (Melbourne Stars Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction MST 35 % Chance of Winning BRH 65 % Place a bet Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.541 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1xbet 1.541 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Melbourne Stars Women and Brisbane Heat Women will meet again in the 47th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game will be played on November 19, 2023 at Allan Junction Oval, Melbourne. The game will begin at 8:10 AM IST.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars Women have a low or no chance at making it to the play-offs after their dismal campaign in the competition. The team has won three games and lost eight matches in eleven matches. With that, they are placed at the 7th position of the table standings with 6 points and a net run rate of -1.233. They are coming from a defeat against the Hurricanes.

Brisbane Heat Women had a terrific start but the team lost its consistency along the way as they dropped positions in the competition. They find themselves placed at the third position with seven wins and four losses in eleven games. They have 14 points and a net run rate of 0.238. They faced a season upset after they lost against Melbourne Renegades in their last outing by a narrow margin. They will be excited to make a comeback and earn another set of points from a win in the next game.

Brisbane Heat Women's chance of winning: 65%

Melbourne Stars Women’s chance of winning: 35%

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to score high before 1st dismissal

Brisbane Heat Women have a very strong batting line-up in the competition. They have proved that time and again. However, their opening line-up struggled a bit and posted 18, 17, 24, 14 & 13 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last five games. This indicates the inconsistent form of the openers. In their last clash, BH-W scored 49 runs before their 1st wicket. However, Grace Harris opened alongside Ellie Johnston in that game. Georgia Redmayne has replaced Johnston in the opening pair. Redmayne and Harris average at 24.40 & 35.40 respectively in the competition. Moreover, Melbourne Stars conceded 30, 1 & 18 runs before picking their first wicket in their last three games. That said, BH-W are expected to face an early dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most match fours: Brisbane Heat Women 1.72 Bet on 1xBet Highest individual score Over 62.5 runs 1.85 Bet on 1xBet Highest opening partnership: Brisbane Heat Women 1.73 Bet on 1xBet

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction

The wicket at the Junction Oval in Melbourne has been a balanced one. Both batting and bowling departments have been evenly assisted at this venue. With an average first-innings score of around 160-170 runs, the team batting first has won more games here and the skippers will be opting to bat first here.

Weather Report

The weather will be very pleasant and perfect for a game of cricket. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be in the 23°C - 13°C range.

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jas Nevins, Sophie Reid

Melbourne Stars Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Meg Lanning (c) Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Milly Illingworth Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women lost their last game by 8 wickets. They bundled out for a low total in the game and were not impressive with the ball as well.

Brisbane Heat Women Player List

Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Sippel, Georgia Voll, Amelia Kerr, Bess Heath, Mignon du Preez, Sarah Glenn, Lucy Hamilton

Brisbane Heat Women predicted playing XI:

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Georgia Voll Batter Mikayla Hinkley Bowler Bess Heath Batter Mignon du Preez Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Amelia Kerr All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Team Form

Brisbane Heat lost their last game by 2 runs. They missed out a win by a narrow margin and will look to settle things in the next game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Brisbane Heat Women managed to win two times while the Stars won once. However, it will be a well fought match in the tournament.

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 2

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds

The over-reliance of Melbourne Stars on the runs of their captain Meg Lanning continues to stunt their growth and that lack of batting depth saw them comfortably taken down by Hobart Hurricanes in their last outing. Melbourne Stars scored 121 runs in the game, while losing all the matches. There were no special performances in the team as they lost the game by 8 wickets on account of DLS.

Brisbane Heat Women went against Melbourne Renegades Women in their previous outing and lost the game by 2 runs. MR-W went in to bat first and secured 169 runs in 20 overs. Nicola Hancock picked 4 wickets in the game. However, the Heat could not score as much as the Renegades were shy of 2 runs in their last outing. It was an unfortunate loss but they will be looking to come back and climb places in the points table.

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris is a terrific batter and amassed 354 runs in 11 games at an average of 35.40. She is the top scorer of the team and smashed 65 off 36 balls in the last game. She has a strike rate of 173.52 in the tournament and will be expected to bundle a lot of runs in the next outing.

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women

An experienced batter from the team, Meg Lanning, has scored 284 runs in 11 games, averaging at 28.40. She will be the top batting pick in the team.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Nicola Hancock to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Nicola Hancock is a terrific bowler and picked 4 wickets in her last outing. She is having a great campaign and picked 13 wickets in 11 games with an economy rate of 7.96.

Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Sophie Day has been extremely useful for the team in the bowling order. She picked a wicket in her last outing but sits as the top wicket taker of the team with 20 wickets in 11 games.