MST (Melbourne Stars Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction MST 58 % Chance of Winning HOH 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Stars Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will meet again in the 42nd game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game will be played on November 17, 2023 at Allan Border Field, Brisbane. The game will begin at 10:40 AM IST.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars Women won their third game in the competition against Melbourne Renegades Women. However, the team will have to do better than a win over the Renegades in their next fixture against the Hurricanes. MS-W are placed at the 7th place of the points table with 3 wins and 7 losses in 10 games. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -1.204.

Hobart Hurricanes Women have not won in their last five fixtures. They are coming from yet another loss in the competition against Brisbane Heat Women. They are placed 6th in the points table with 6 wins and 3 losses in their campaign. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -1.258.

Both the sides are hardly winning any games in the tournament and this contest shall earn some points and confidence to the winner of this game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 42%

Melbourne Stars Women’s chance of winning: 58%

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips

Hobart Hurricanes Women to score high before 1st dismissal

Hobart Hurricanes Women have won three games and lost as many in the competition. However, they have a decent quality of batting in the squad. The skipper, Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee opened for the team in the competition. However, Villani gave the opening spot to Bryony Smith while she has been batting one down in the last three games. The team has scored 0, 28, 38, 68, 31, 5, 10, 42 & 48 runs before their first dismissal in nine games. This indicates a good probability of the team to lead a good opening partnership. Villani, Lee and Smith average at 40.50, 23.33 & 8.22 respectively in the competition and will be expected to lead a promising opening partnership. In the last clash against the Stars, HH-W scored 31 runs before their first dismissal.

Match Prediction Best Odds Most match fours: Melbourne Stars Women 1.667 Bet on 1xBet Most match sixes: Melbourne Stars Women 2.00 Bet on 1xBet Total match sixes Over 4.5 1.615 Bet on 1xBet

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Allan Border Field in Brisbane has proven to be even-handed, offering support to both batters and bowlers. The recent two matches played here had a fair balance between bat and ball. The average first innings score at this venue has been approximately 140-150 runs. The preferred approach at this venue has been to chase a target.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 22 to 28 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is a very high possibility of rain on the game day.

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jas Nevins, Sophie Reid

Melbourne Stars Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Meg Lanning (c) Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Milly Illingworth Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women won their last game by 4 runs. They scored 144 runs in the game. They rely more on their bowlers and will be looking for another win in the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg

Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:

Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano All-rounder Ruth Johnston Batter Amy Smith Bowler Hayley Silver-holmes All-rounder Nicola Carey All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Elyse Villani (c) Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women have lost three games in a row. They bundled out for 131 runs in the last game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Hobart Hurricanes Women managed to win four times. However, it will be a well fought match in the tournament.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 4

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars Women will be happy from their performance in the last game. MS-W faced Melbourne Renegades Women and won the game by 4 runs. MS-W scored 144 runs, a decent but attainable target. Meg Lanning scored 67 runs in the game. However, their bowlers were impressive and managed to restrict the Renegades innings to 140. Sutherland shined with the ball with 4 wickets to her name.

Hobart Hurricanes Women went against Brisbane Heat Women in their previous outing and lost the game by 53 runs. HH-W went in to bat first and secured 184 runs in 20 overs. The Hurricanes leaked a lot of runs and did not get much success in their bowling. The batters failed to surpass the target and were all out for 131 runs in the game and faced a massive defeat. Bryony Smith scored 28 runs, highest in the team.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 Allan Border Field, Brisbane Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.105 Bet Now!

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Elyse Villani to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Elyse Villani is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 41 runs in her last game against the Stars. She has 243 runs in 8 games, averaging at a high 40.50. Villani will be the top pick in the team due to her terrific form.

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women

An experienced batter from the team, Meg Lanning, has scored 257 runs in 10 games, averaging at 28.55. She scored 67 runs off 49 balls in her last outing. Lanning smashed 75 runs in her last contest against the Hurricanes.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham is the highest wicket taker in the team with 11 wickets to her name. She has an economy rate of 8.80 in the competition and picked 2 wickets in her last outing.

Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Annabel Sutherland is an unstoppable bowling force in the team. With 19 wickets, she makes her team a terrific bowling side. She has an economy of 7.06 in the tournament and picked 4 wickets in her last game.