MST (Melbourne Stars Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction
MST
58%
Chance of Winning
HOH
42%
T20
Allan Border Field
Facts:
- Hobart Hurricanes Women have won the last four out of the five clashes against Melbourne Stars Women.
- HH-W are placed 6th whereas MS-W are placed 7th in the points table.
Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning
Melbourne Stars Women won their third game in the competition against Melbourne Renegades Women. However, the team will have to do better than a win over the Renegades in their next fixture against the Hurricanes. MS-W are placed at the 7th place of the points table with 3 wins and 7 losses in 10 games. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -1.204.
Hobart Hurricanes Women have not won in their last five fixtures. They are coming from yet another loss in the competition against Brisbane Heat Women. They are placed 6th in the points table with 6 wins and 3 losses in their campaign. They have 7 points and a net run rate of -1.258.
Both the sides are hardly winning any games in the tournament and this contest shall earn some points and confidence to the winner of this game.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 42%
- Melbourne Stars Women’s chance of winning: 58%
Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips
Hobart Hurricanes Women to score high before 1st dismissal
Hobart Hurricanes Women have won three games and lost as many in the competition. However, they have a decent quality of batting in the squad. The skipper, Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee opened for the team in the competition. However, Villani gave the opening spot to Bryony Smith while she has been batting one down in the last three games. The team has scored 0, 28, 38, 68, 31, 5, 10, 42 & 48 runs before their first dismissal in nine games. This indicates a good probability of the team to lead a good opening partnership. Villani, Lee and Smith average at 40.50, 23.33 & 8.22 respectively in the competition and will be expected to lead a promising opening partnership. In the last clash against the Stars, HH-W scored 31 runs before their first dismissal.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Most match fours: Melbourne Stars Women
Most match sixes: Melbourne Stars Women
Total match sixes Over 4.5
Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at Allan Border Field in Brisbane has proven to be even-handed, offering support to both batters and bowlers. The recent two matches played here had a fair balance between bat and ball. The average first innings score at this venue has been approximately 140-150 runs. The preferred approach at this venue has been to chase a target.
Weather Report
The temperature will hover between 22 to 28 degrees Celsius on the match day. There is a very high possibility of rain on the game day.
Melbourne Stars Women Player List
Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jas Nevins, Sophie Reid
Melbourne Stars Women predicted playing XI:
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
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Meg Lanning (c)
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Batter
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Annabel Sutherland
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All-rounder
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Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
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Milly Illingworth
|
Bowler
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Sasha Moloney
|
Bowler
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Nicole Faltum
|
Wicket Keeper
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Rhys McKenna
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All-rounder
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
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Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
|
Kim Garth
|
All-rounder
Melbourne Stars Women Team Form
Melbourne Stars Women won their last game by 4 runs. They scored 144 runs in the game. They rely more on their bowlers and will be looking for another win in the next game.
Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List
Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg
Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:
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Lizelle Lee
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Wicket-keeper
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Bryony Smith
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All-rounder
|
Naomi Stalenberg
|
Batter
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Strano
|
All-rounder
|
Ruth Johnston
|
Batter
|
Amy Smith
|
Bowler
|
Hayley Silver-holmes
|
All-rounder
|
Nicola Carey
|
All-rounder
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Elyse Villani (c)
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Women have lost three games in a row. They bundled out for 131 runs in the last game.
Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Hobart Hurricanes Women managed to win four times. However, it will be a well fought match in the tournament.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 4
- Melbourne Stars Women Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds
Melbourne Stars Women will be happy from their performance in the last game. MS-W faced Melbourne Renegades Women and won the game by 4 runs. MS-W scored 144 runs, a decent but attainable target. Meg Lanning scored 67 runs in the game. However, their bowlers were impressive and managed to restrict the Renegades innings to 140. Sutherland shined with the ball with 4 wickets to her name.
Hobart Hurricanes Women went against Brisbane Heat Women in their previous outing and lost the game by 53 runs. HH-W went in to bat first and secured 184 runs in 20 overs. The Hurricanes leaked a lot of runs and did not get much success in their bowling. The batters failed to surpass the target and were all out for 131 runs in the game and faced a massive defeat. Bryony Smith scored 28 runs, highest in the team.
Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women
T20
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters
Elyse Villani to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Elyse Villani is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 41 runs in her last game against the Stars. She has 243 runs in 8 games, averaging at a high 40.50. Villani will be the top pick in the team due to her terrific form.
Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women
An experienced batter from the team, Meg Lanning, has scored 257 runs in 10 games, averaging at 28.55. She scored 67 runs off 49 balls in her last outing. Lanning smashed 75 runs in her last contest against the Hurricanes.
Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers
Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Heather Graham is the highest wicket taker in the team with 11 wickets to her name. She has an economy rate of 8.80 in the competition and picked 2 wickets in her last outing.
Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women
Annabel Sutherland is an unstoppable bowling force in the team. With 19 wickets, she makes her team a terrific bowling side. She has an economy of 7.06 in the tournament and picked 4 wickets in her last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Melbourne Stars Women
- Melbourne Stars Women to win the match @ 1.71 (Parimatch)
- Hobart Hurricanes Women to win the match @ 2.06 (Parimatch)
Parimatch