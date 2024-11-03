MST (Melbourne Stars Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction MST 43 % Chance of Winning HOH 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.055 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Stars Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will clash in the 13th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Junction Oval, Melbourne on November 3. The match will begin at 4:40 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars Women had a forgetful season in the previous edition of the competition. The team had a poor start in this season as well with a loss against Perth Scorchers. The team returned with a win against Sydney Sixers. The team is placed at the 4th place of the points table with a win and a loss. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of 0.667. The team will now face Hobart Hurricanes in their next outing.

Hobart Hurricanes Women had a fantastic start to their campaign in this brand new season. They won their first game against Sydney Thunder Women but lost the reverse fixture recently. The team bounced back with a win against Brisbane Heat in their recent outing. With two wins and a loss, the team is placed at the 3rd position of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.062.

Melbourne Stars Women' chance of winning: 43%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chance of winning: 57%

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips

Melbourne Stars Women to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Melbourne Stars Women had an underwhelming season last year. This season, the team features Ines Mckeon and Yastika Bhatia in the opening order. The pair scored 33 & 39 runs before their first dismissal in the two games of the competition. Bhatia and Mckeon average at 36.00 & 37.00 respectively in the current competition. In their last clash against Hobart Hurricanes, the Stars scored 36 runs before their first wicket in the game. That said, Melbourne Stars will be looking to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Hobart Hurricanes Women 1.74 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Women’s score before first dismissal Over runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes Women’s score before first dismissal Over runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction

The 12th Women’s Big Bash League match at Melbourne's Junction Oval is set to offer a slower, spin-friendly pitch. The surface tends to deteriorate as the game progresses, making batting more challenging later on. A target around 160 could be difficult to chase. Given these conditions, the team winning the toss is likely to opt for fielding first, as chasing has proven tough in most WBBL matches at this venue.

Weather Report

On November 3, Melbourne is expected to have a partly cloudy day with cooler conditions. The temperature will likely reach around 59°F (15°C) during the day and dip to about 54°F (12°C) at night.

Melbourne Stars Women Players List

Yastika Bhatia (India), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma (India), Annabel Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Sophie Day Bowler Meg Lanning Batter Ines McKeon Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Rhys McKenna All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Annabel Sutherland (c) All-rounder Tess Flintoff Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Recent Form

Melbourne Stars Women had a poor season last year. The team is coming from a win against the Sydney Sixers by virtue of the DLS method. They will face Hobart Hurricanes in the next game and will be expected to do well.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Chloe Tryon, Elyse Villani and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt Batter Elyse Villani (c) Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Tabatha Saville Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Nicola Carey All-rounder Callie Wilson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Recent Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women had a dismal season last year. They are coming from a win against Brisbane Heat in the last game. It was a high scoring match and the side chased the high target of 174 runs.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Hobart Hurricanes Women leads the tally by 4-1.

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 1

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars Women clashed against Sydney Sixers Women in their previous game of the competition. Melbourne Stars Women scored 195/4 in the game. Meg Lanning scored an unbeaten 58 runs whereas Rhys McKenna posted 52 runs in the game. The Sydney Sixers had a poor start. Elyse Perry was unbeaten for 31 runs while the others went out cheaply. The game was called off and Melbourne Stars were declared as winners by 32 runs (DLS Method).

Hobart Hurricanes Women met with Brisbane Heat Women in the last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, Brisbane Heat Women scored 173/5 in 20 overs. Kathryn Bryce was the best bowler from Hobart Hurricanes with 2 wickets in her bag. Chasing the target, Hobart Hurricanes scored 176/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Danielle Wyatt Hodge’s cracking half-century (62) and collective efforts from the rest, guided them to a stirring win over Stars with 2 balls to spare.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 Junction Oval, null Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.055 Bet Now!

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning is an experienced veteran batter from the side. The Australian batter is the most experienced player in the squad and was in form last season, amassing 284 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 120. She scored an unbeaten 58 runs in the last game.

Dani Wyatt to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Dani Wyatt is the best batter of the team. Wyatt has scored a total of 87 runs in 3 games at an average of 29.00. She scored 62 runs in the last game of the competition. The batter will look to score high in the next game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Sophie Day was excellent with the ball in the last game. She has 4 wickets in 2 games of the competition. Day will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham is in Hobart Hurricanes again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She has taken 6 wickets in 3 games of the competition.