MST (Melbourne Stars Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction MST 55 % Chance of Winning MER 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.766 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR It is time for the Melbourne derby as Melbourne Stars (W) and Melbourne Renegades (W) clash in match 54 of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023 on Saturday, 25th November 2023. The match is slated to be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne and the scheduled start time is 12:40 pm IST, 6:10 pm local time.

Melbourne Stars (W) vs Melbourne Renegades(W) Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars (W) won their last match against Perth Scorchers (W) by 33 runs. The Stars won the toss and opted to bat first on an excellent batting track at the W.A.C.A. Sophia Dunkley (73 runs in 48 balls), Alice Capsey (43 runs in 34 balls) and a late flurry in the end from Nicole Faltum (15 runs in 12 balls) powered Melbourne Stars (W) to a decent total of 157/6. It was a tough challenge for the Melbourne Stars (W) to defend a chasebale total against a strong batting lineup. The Stars bowling attack led by Sophie Day (4/26), Annabel Sutherland (2/19) restricted Perth Scorchers (W) to 124/9 and won the match. It was too little too late to win for the Stars as they are already eliminated from the playoff race.

Another disappointing loss for the Melbourne Renegades in the competition and it was a huge defeat against the Hobart Hurricanes by 93 runs. The Renegades (W) won the toss and opted to bowl first and Hobart Hurricanes (W) batters led by Lizelle Lee’s sensational hundred (101 runs in 53 balls) and a quick fire half century from Heather Graham (55 runs in 28 balls) powered Hobart to a huge total of 212/3. The Renegades (W) had the firepower to chase down the target but they lost wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 119 runs in 16.2 overs. Emma de Broughe (40 runs in 19 balls) was the top scorer for the Renegades. The Renegades were the first team to be eliminated from the tournament and they will look to add one more win to their tally to end their season.

Melbourne Stars (W) Chance of winning: 55%

Melbourne Renegades (W) Chance of winning: 45%

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Melbourne Stars (W) vs Melbourne Renegades (W) Betting Tips

Sophia Dunkley has been in good form in the last two matches and has scored (73 and 37). Dunkley can be very dangerous when she gets going and her return to form makes us believe she is the best batter to bet on to score over 21.5 runs @ 1.87 (Parimatch).

Tammy Beaumont hasn't been at her usual best in the competition and she is averaging 2.2 fours in the last five matches. She scored three fours in the last match and Beaumont likes to deal in boundaries and we back her to score over 2.5 fours @ 2.00 (Parimatch).

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Renegades Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Melbourne Stars 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Stars (W) vs Melbourne Renegades(W) Toss Prediction

The pitch at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne is a balanced track that favours both the batsman and bowlers. In the 12 WBBL matches played at this venue the team batting first won three matches, while the team batting second won eight matches and one match ended in a tie. The average 1st innings score is 114 runs. We predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne on Saturday, 25th November is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius and 95% humidity, 10% precipitation and wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there is a 20% chance of rain during the match hours.

Melbourne Stars (W) Players List

Sophia Dunkley, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland (c), Sophie Reid (wk), Nicole Faltum, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Sasha Moloney, Milly Illingworth, Sophie Day, Olivia Henry, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Jasmine Nevins

Melbourne Stars (W) Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Sophie Reid Wicket Keeper Nicole Faltum Batter Kim Garth All-rounder Tess Flintoff Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Milly Illingworth Bowler Sophie Day Bowler

Melbourne Stars (W) Recent Form

Melbourne Stars won five and lost eight of the 13 matches played in the WBBL 2023 season so far. They are positioned seventh on the points table with 10 points. They won their last match against Perth Scorchers (W) by 33 runs.

Melbourne Renegades(W) Players List

Hayley Matthews (c), Tammy Beaumont, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Wareham, Jess Duffin, Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Emma de Broughe, Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge, Sara Kennedy, Ellie Falconer, Tayla Vlaeminck, Rhiann O Donnell, Erica Kershaw, Ella Hayward

Melbourne Renegades(W) Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Hayley Matthews All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Georgia Wareham All-rounder Jess Duffin Batter Courtney Webb Batter Josephine Dooley Wicket Keeper Emma de Broughe Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Georgia Prestwidge Bowler Sara Kennedy Bowler

Melbourne Renegades(W) Recent Form

Melbourne Renegades won two and lost 11 of the 13 matches played in the WBBL 2023 season so far and are positioned at the bottom of the table with four points. They lost their last match against Hobart Hurricane (W) by 93 runs.

Melbourne Stars (W) vs Melbourne Renegades(W) Head to Head Record

In the last five head to head matches played between Melbourne Stars (W) and Melbourne Renegades (W), the Stars (W) won three matches, Renegades (W) won one match and one match was abandoned due to rain.

Matches Played:05

Melbourne Stars (W) won:03

Melbourne Renegades (W) won:01

No result/ abandoned: 01

Melbourne Stars (W) vs Melbourne Renegades(W) Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars (W) to score over 20.5 runs before the 1st dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Melbourne Stars (W) on average scored 35 runs before the fall of 1st wicket in the last three matches. Their top order batters have been in decent form in the last two matches and we predict them to score over 20.5 runs before the 1st dismissal.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women T20 Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.954 Bet Now!

Melbourne Stars (W) vs Melbourne Renegades(W) Top Batters

Alice Capsey to be the top batter for the Melbourne Stars (W)

Alice Capsey has scored 283 runs in 11 matches and is the second best batter for the Melbourne Stars (W). In the last match she scored 43 runs in 34 balls. Capsey has been in decent form throughout the tournament and she would like to add a few more runs to her tally to end the season. We predict Alice Capsey to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars (W).

Hayley Matthews to be the top batter for the Melbourne Renegades

The captain of the Renegades (W) has scored 238 runs in 13 matches and has had a pretty ordinary season by her standards. Matthew has been the top scorer in two of the last three matches. The big West Indian batter would like to end her tournament on a high and we back her to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades (W).

Melbourne Stars (W) vs Melbourne Renegades(W) Top Bowlers

Sophie Day to be the top bowler for the Melbourne Stars (W)

Sophie Day continues her dominance with the ball as she bags another four wicket haul in the last match against the Perth Scorchers (W) taking her wickets tally to 27 wickets. She is the leading wicket taker in the 2023 WBBL season by a huge margin and is three short of the 30 wicket milestone. We back Sophie Day to continue her good form with the ball and be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars (W).

Hayley Mattews to be the top bowler for the Melbourne Renegades (W)

Hayley Matthews has picked up 12 wickets in 13 matches and is the leading wicket takers for the Renegades (W) in the competition. She was expensive in the last game against Hobart Hurricanes (W) but we believe in her to bounce back and be the top bowler for the Melbourne Renegades (W) against the Melbourne Stars (W).