MST (Melbourne Stars Women) vs PES (Perth Scorchers Women) Match Prediction MST 40 % Chance of Winning PES 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will play against each other in the 15th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. The game is scheduled to be played at Junction Oval, Melbourne on October 29, 2023. It is going to begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Chance of Winning

Things are not looking good for Melbourne Stars Women in the competition. They started their campaign with a win but fell into a losing loop after three consecutive defeats after that. They are currently placed at the 6th place with a win and three losses. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -2.033. They will be hoping to change things for them in their next game.

Perth Scorchers Women finished third in the competition last year but have full intentions of winning the tournament this year. They have won two games and lost a match in the three games of their campaign. PS-W are placed at the third place in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 1.075. They will be going into this contest confidently with their current squad.

This will be an interesting match between the teams, however, Perth Scorchers will go in as match favourites.

Perth Scorchers Women's chance of winning: 60%

Melbourne Stars Women’s chance of winning: 40%

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Tips

Perth Scorchers Women to score high before their first dismissal

Perth Scorchers Women were impressive with their batting performances in the three games of the competition. There are several hard-hitters in the team starting from their opening line-up of Lauren Winfield-Hill and Beth Mooney. The experienced batters have displayed promising synergy and posted high opening partnerships in the competition. The duo posted 25, 63 & 68 runs before their first dismissals. The impressive string of performances from the openers gave a boost to the deep order who managed to conclude the team’s innings at a comfortable score. Winfield-Hill and Mooney average at 23.33 and 40.00 respectively and will be instrumental in the next game against Melbourne Stars Women. MS-W conceded 16, 135, 10 and 49 runs before they could pick their first wicket in the game. PS-W are likely to exploit that and raise a high score in the opening partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds Melbourne Stars Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Women Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Toss Prediction

The Junction Oval pitch is a batting friendly one and encourages the batters to go for their shots. The surface is initially expected to help the pacers but if the batters get into their stride, the bowlers might struggle to make breakthroughs. In the three games played here this season, the team batting first won twice. The skipper winning the toss will opt to bat here first.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover between 17 to 23 degrees Celsius on the match day. The game will not experience any run while the skies shall remain partly cloudy.

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jas Nevins

Melbourne Stars Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Meg Lanning (c) Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Milly Illingworth All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women delivered another underwhelming batting performance in the previous game and lost wickets pretty quickly in the game.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Perth Scorchers Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Sophie Reid Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women performed very well in the batting order, chasing a high target.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Stars Women managed to win twice while Perth Scorchers Women lead the tally with three wins.

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 3

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars Women faced Brisbane Heat Women in their latest fixture but lost the game by 13 runs. They conceded 150 runs while bowling first where Annabel Sutherland and Alice Capsey picked 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, MS-W faced quick dismissals and concluded their innings at 137 runs, losing the game by a few runs.

Perth Scorchers Women faced Hobart Hurricanes Women in their last outing. They displayed a strong bowling performance and picked all HH-W wickets at 158. Chloe Ainsworth picked 3 wickets in the game and was the top bowler from her side. Chasing the target, PS-W surpassed the target under 19 overs with the batting prowess of Beth Mooney and Maddy Darke who scored 52 & 45* respectively. This brought in a lot of confidence in the team, especially after their last loss.

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney is a very talented batter from PS-W. She scored 434 runs in 13 innings at an average of 43.40 last season for her team. In her last game, she scored 52 off 33 balls. With that, she averages at 40.00 with 120 runs in 3 innings.

Alice Capsey to be Melbourne Stars Women's top batter

Alice Capsey scored 86 runs in four games at an average of 28.66. She smashed 52 off 43 balls in her last outing. She will be the top batting pick in the next game for Melbourne Stars Women.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Top Bowlers

Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Alana King was the top wicket-taker in the competition for Perth Scorchers Women last season. In her last meeting against the Hurricanes, she was able to pick 2 wickets in the game. This season, she has 5 wickets in 3 games and an economy rate of 7.63.

Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Annabel Sutherland picked 21 wickets in 14 innings last season at an average of 18.23 and an economy rate of 8.00. She has picked 7 wickets in 3 games and possesses an economy rate of 7.46. In her last game, she picked 2 wickets for 19 runs in the game.