MST (Melbourne Stars Women) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) Match Prediction MST 42 % Chance of Winning SYS 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.503 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the next Women’s Big Bash League encounter, Melbourne Stars Women and Sydney Sixers Women will cross swords in the 28th game. The fixture will be played on November 8, 2023 at Jubilee Park, Ringwood, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to commence at 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the thorough review about this fixture.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Things are not looking good for Melbourne Stars Women in this year’s WBBL. They are coming into this fixture after two losses in the competition. With five losses and two wins, they are placed at the 7th position of the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of -1.597. Captain Meg Lanning has not been in her best form along with other batters in the team. Annabel Sutherland has been laying in the work for her team but it is not weighing enough in the team’s campaign.

Sydney Sixers Women are facing a similar time in the competition. The team has won two games and lost five fixtures in the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.516. The team relies too much on a few players which is not bidding out well for the side. They are placed 6th in the standings but it is going to be a steep climb in the points table for them.

Considering the recent form of both teams, the Sydney Sixers Women appear to be the favourites in this contest, poised for another strong performance.

Melbourne Stars Women's chance of winning: 42%

Sydney Sixers Women’s chance of winning: 58%

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers-W to under over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Sydney Sixers Women have seen better days in the competition. Healy was replaced by Ellyse Perry in the batting line-up alongside Suzie Bates. However, Bates is in terrible form and averages at 8.33 in the competition. She was constantly dismissed the earliest in the opening line-up. The team posted 16, 5, 31, 15, 52, 20 & 8. Maitlan Brown replaced Bates in the opening line-up after her abysmal dismissals but could not change the results. In five out of the seven games, SS-W managed to score below the betting target. Brown and Perry average at 19.83 & 49.40 in the current tournament. That said, you should pick this betting tip for Sydney Sixers Women to face an early dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Sydney Sixers Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Sydney Sixers Women 1.90 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Sydney Sixers Women 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction

Batters will enjoy the favourable conditions of this pitch, appreciating its smooth ball movement that facilitates effortless shot execution. The pitch’s reliable and uniform bounce provides added reassurance to the batters. Although the surface initially assists the pacers, once the batters settle into their groove, the bowlers face difficulties in making crucial breakthroughs. Batting first is favourable here.

Weather Report

The temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius during the match. The game will, however, be interrupted with a high chance of rainfall. There is 80% of rainfall.

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jas Nevins, Sophie Reid

Melbourne Stars Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Meg Lanning (c) Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Sophie Reid Batter Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women lost their last game by 9 wickets. They scored a low total and could not do much with the ball too.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:

Suzie Bates Batter Jade Allen Batter Erin Burns Batter Kate Pelle Wicket-keeper Maitlan Brown All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Ellyse Perry (c) Batter

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women won their last game against MR-W by 7 wickets. Their bowlers were fantastic and bundled out their opponents at 104.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers Women managed to win thrice whereas the Stars won two occasions.

Melbourne Stars Women Won:2

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds

In their recent encounter against Sydney Thunder Women, the Melbourne Stars Women faced a setback, losing the match by 9 wickets. They opted to bat first, setting a target of 124 runs. Annabel Sutherland (42) was the top scorer of the team. However, it was a comfortable chase for ST-W as they surpassed the target in the 13th over.

Sydney Sixers Women will boast some confidence after their recent win in the competition against Melbourne Renegades. Their bowling order was fantastic and bundled out MR-W at 104. Ellyse Perry pinned down the batters with 5 wickets on her own. They chased down the target successfully with 27 balls and 7 wickets remaining.

The sides have contested before in the competition where MS-W won the game by a small margin of 2 runs. However, the Sixers have shifted momentum in their batting order with Perry joining their forces. She has been impeccable in the competition and was a main reason for the team's victory in the last game.

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women

An experienced batter from the team, Meg Lanning, has scored 171 runs in 7 games, averaging at 24.42. She scored 55 runs in her last contest against SS-W. She will be expected to add most runs to the team’s scoresheet in the next game.

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is having a great campaign and posted 31, 49, 50, 59, 14 & 44* runs in her six games. She has 247 runs in 6 games, averaging at 49.40. She strikes over 130 and will be the batting pick from the team.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Annabel Sutherland has picked 11 wickets in 7 games and possesses an economy rate of 7.77. She is likely to have another good day out on the field against Sydney in the WBBL.

Lauren Cheatle to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Lauren Cheatle has picked 13 wickets in 7 games for her team. She has an economy rate of 7.46 in the competition. She will be the best bowling pick in the team. She is the best bet to be the top wicket taker for Sydney yet again.