MST (Melbourne Stars Women) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) Match Prediction MST 55 % Chance of Winning SYS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.047 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Stars Women and Sydney Sixers Women will clash in the 18th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Junction Oval, Melbourne on November 8. The match will begin at 5:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Melbourne Stars Women had a forgetful season in the previous edition of the competition. The team had a poor start in this season with a loss against Perth Scorchers. The team returned with two consecutive wins in the tournament. The team is placed at the 2nd place of the points table with two wins and a loss. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.775. The team will now face Sydney Sixers in their next outing.

Sydney Sixers Women had a terrific start in the competition but it fell into ruins after the team faced two back-to-back defeats. The team bounced back with a win against Hobart Hurricanes in the last game. The team is placed at the 7th place of the points table with two wins and as many losses. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.407.

Melbourne Stars Women' chance of winning: 55%

Sydney Sixers Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Tips

Melbourne Stars Women to score high before 1st dismissal ( @Parimatch)

Melbourne Stars Women had an underwhelming season last year. However, the team is doing much better this season. This season, the team features Ines Mckeon and Yastika Bhatia in the opening order. The pair scored 33, 39 & 26 runs before their first dismissal in the three games of the competition. Bhatia and Mckeon average at 46.50 & 26.66 respectively in the current competition. In their last clash against Sydney Sixers, the Stars scored 39 runs before their first wicket in the game. That said, Melbourne Stars will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers Women 1.57 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Women’s score before first dismissal Over 17.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction

The 18th Women’s Big Bash League match at Melbourne's Junction Oval is set to offer a slower, spin-friendly pitch. The surface tends to deteriorate as the game progresses, making batting more challenging later on. A target around 160 could be difficult to chase. Given these conditions, the team winning the toss is likely to opt for fielding first, as chasing has proven tough in most WBBL matches at this venue.

Weather Report

On November 8, Melbourne is expected to experience mild, partly cloudy weather with temperatures ranging between 11-18°C.

Melbourne Stars Women Players List

Yastika Bhatia (India), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma (India), Annabel Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Sophie Day Bowler Meg Lanning Batter Ines McKeon Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Rhys McKenna All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Annabel Sutherland (c) All-rounder Tess Flintoff Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Recent Form

Melbourne Stars Women had a poor season last year. The team is coming from a win against the Hobart Hurricanes by 7 wickets. They will face Sydney Sixers in the next game and will be expected to do well.

Sydney Sixers Women Players List

Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Sarah Bryce

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Mathilda Carmichael Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Kate Peterson Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Recent Form

Sydney Sixers Women had a dismal season last year. They are going through an inconsistent phase. After two losses, the team won their last game against Hobart Hurricanes. Sydney Sixers Women will be looking to get back at Melbourne Stars in the next game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Sydney Sixers Women leads the tally by 3-2.

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 2

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars Women clashed against Hobart Hurricanes Women in their previous game of the competition. Hobart Hurricanes batted first in the game and scored 133/7 in the game. Marizanne Kapp and Kim Garth picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Melbourne Stars scored 136/3, winning the game by 7 wickets. Yastika Bhatia was the best batter from the side and scored 57 runs in the game. Meg Lanning also struck 27 runs in the game.

Sydney Sixers Women met with Hobart Hurricanes Women as well in the last game of the competition. Batting first in the game, The Sixers Women scored 155/7 in 20 overs. Ellyse Perry came with another smashing knock of 86 runs in the game. Hollie Armitage scored 30 runs in the game as well. Hobart Hurricanes replied with 149 runs and lost the game by 6 runs. Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone and Caoimhe Bray picked 2 wickets each in the game.

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Yastika Bhatia to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women

Yastika Bhatia is the top batter from the side and has scored 93 runs in 2 games at an average of 46.50. She scored 57 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game too.

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is a terrific batter from the side. The batter averaged at 45.09 last season and is doing pretty well in this season as well. She has scored 81, 55, 31 & 86 runs in the four games so far. With that, she is top scorer of the competition currently with 252 runs in 4 games, averaging at 84.00.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Sophie Day was excellent with the ball in the last game. She has 5 wickets in 3 games of the competition. Day will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.

Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Ashleigh Gardner is a very strong bowler. She has 6 wickets in 4 games of the competition. She took a wicket in the last game and will be looking to do well in the next game too.