MST (Melbourne Stars Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction
MST
41%
Chance of Winning
SYT
59%
T20
Cazalys Oval
Facts:
- Melbourne Stars Women are placed at the 6th position whereas Sydney Thunder Women are placed at the 3rd place.
- Sydney Thunder Women lead the tally by 2-1 in their last five meetings against Melbourne Stars Women.
Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning
The Melbourne Stars Women's team has been facing a tough run in the league, with just one victory and four losses in the competition. Their campaign began with three consecutive defeats, but they managed to break the streak with a win against the Scorchers. However, they couldn't maintain their winning momentum and currently find themselves in the 6th position on the points table, with a net run rate of -1.347. They are in dire need of a victory to turn their fortunes around in the tournament.
Conversely, the Sydney Thunder Women have been enjoying a successful league season. They have secured three wins and suffered only one loss in their campaign so far. Currently positioned third in the table standings with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.012, they aim to maintain their winning streak and climb higher in the top 2 of the points table.
Considering the recent form of both teams, the Sydney Thunder Women appear to be the favourites in this contest, poised for another strong performance.
- Melbourne Stars Women's chance of winning: 41%
- Sydney Thunder Women’s chance of winning: 59%
Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips
Sydney Thunder-W to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)
Sydney Thunder have a deep batting order with impressive names in the squad. Wilson and Athapaththu open for the team and have led extraordinary partnerships together in the competition. They scored 98, 99, 31 & 67 runs before 1st dismissal in the four games so far. All these scores surpasses our target, making it a safe betting tip. Wilson and Athapaththu average at 26.25 & 44.25 respectively in the tournament. MS-W conceded 49, 19 & 31 runs before picking their first wicket in their last three outings. The Thunder will look to carry on with their momentum in competition.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Sydney Thunder Women
Most match fours: Sydney Thunder Women
Most match sixes: Sydney Thunder Women
Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction
The pitch at Casey Fields No. 4 in Melbourne offers a well-balanced playing surface. Over the past six meetings at this venue, the average first innings score has been around 120 runs. Given this trend, the team that wins the toss should consider fielding first, as chasing has proven to be advantageous in most games played on this ground.
Weather Report
The temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius during the match with hardly any chances of rainfall to affect the match. The humidity index will be at 59 percent.
Melbourne Stars Women Player List
Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jas Nevins, Sophie Reid
Melbourne Stars Women predicted playing XI:
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Alice Capsey
|
Batter
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Meg Lanning (c)
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Batter
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Annabel Sutherland
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All-rounder
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Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
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Sophie Reid
|
Batter
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Sasha Moloney
|
Bowler
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Nicole Faltum
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Wicket Keeper
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Rhys McKenna
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All-rounder
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Sophie Day
|
Bowler
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Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
|
Kim Garth
|
All-rounder
Melbourne Stars Women Team Form
Melbourne Stars Women lost their last game by 6 wickets. They have an underperforming batting line-up and expensive bowlers this season.
Sydney Thunder Women Player List
Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu
Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI:
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Phoebe Litchfield
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Batter
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Olivia Porter
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Batter
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Marizanne Kapp
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All-rounder
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Heather Knight (c)
|
Batter
|
Anika Learoyd
|
Batter
|
Hannah Darlington
|
Bowler
|
Tahlia Wilson
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
All-rounder
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Olivia Porter
|
Bowler
|
Samantha Bates
|
Bowler
|
Claire Moore
|
Batter
Sydney Thunder Women Team Form
Sydney Thunder Women won their last game by 37 runs. They have a sound batting order that raised 190 runs in the last game.
Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Sydney Thunder Women managed to win twice whereas the Stars won on a single occasion.
- Melbourne Stars Women Won: 1
- Sydney Thunder Women Won: 2
- No Result/ Abandoned: 2
Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds
In their recent encounter, the Melbourne Stars women faced a setback, losing the match by 6 wickets. They opted to bat first, setting a target of 143 runs. Captain Meg Lanning showcased her prowess by scoring 75 runs off 50 balls, but she lacked support from her teammates, resulting in the team posting 142 as their total. The Stars' bowlers gave their all in an attempt to defend the modest target, but it proved insufficient to secure a victory. Annabel Sutherland emerged as the top wicket-taker for the team, claiming 2 wickets during the innings.
Conversely, the Sydney Thunder women rebounded from a rare defeat with a convincing 37-run victory in their previous match. They displayed their batting prowess by amassing a formidable total of 190 runs in the first innings. Captain Heather Knight led the way with 52 runs. The Sydney Thunder bowlers were equally impressive, successfully defending the total. Hannah Darlington stood out as the star bowler, wreaking havoc by taking 4 wickets and dismantling the opposition's batting lineup. This victory marked a strong comeback for the Sydney Thunder women, showcasing their ability to bounce back from adversity and maintain their competitive edge in the tournament.
Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women
T20
Cazalys Oval, Darwin
Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters
Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women
An experienced batter from the team, Meg Lanning, played a clinical innings of 75 runs off 50 balls in the last game. She has 154 runs in 4 games, averaging at 25.66. She will be expected to add most runs to the team’s scoresheet in the next game.
Phoebe Litchfield to be Sydney Thunder Women's top batter
Phoebe Litchfield scored 167 runs in 4 games at an average of 83.50. She dismissed out for 27 runs in the last game but has an immense amount of batting skill.
Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers
Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women
Annabel Sutherland has picked 11 wickets in 5 games and possesses an economy rate of 7.61. In her last game, she picked 2 wickets for 32 runs in the game.
Chamari Athapaththu to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women
Chamari Athapaththu is a terrific all-rounder in the team. She has picked 4 wickets in 4 games for the team with an economy rate of 7.00.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Thunder Women
- Sydney Thunder Women to win the match @ 1.70 (Parimatch)
- Melbourne Stars Women to win the match @ 2.14 (Parimatch)
Parimatch