MST (Melbourne Stars Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction MST 41 % Chance of Winning SYT 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.574 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the next Women’s Big Bash League encounter, Melbourne Stars Women and Sydney Thunder Women will cross swords in the 23rd game. The fixture will be played on November 4, 2023 at Casey Fields No 4, Melbourne. The game is scheduled to commence at 9:30 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the thorough review about this fixture.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

The Melbourne Stars Women's team has been facing a tough run in the league, with just one victory and four losses in the competition. Their campaign began with three consecutive defeats, but they managed to break the streak with a win against the Scorchers. However, they couldn't maintain their winning momentum and currently find themselves in the 6th position on the points table, with a net run rate of -1.347. They are in dire need of a victory to turn their fortunes around in the tournament.

Conversely, the Sydney Thunder Women have been enjoying a successful league season. They have secured three wins and suffered only one loss in their campaign so far. Currently positioned third in the table standings with 2 points and a net run rate of 1.012, they aim to maintain their winning streak and climb higher in the top 2 of the points table.

Considering the recent form of both teams, the Sydney Thunder Women appear to be the favourites in this contest, poised for another strong performance.

Melbourne Stars Women's chance of winning: 41%

Sydney Thunder Women’s chance of winning: 59%

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder-W to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @PARIMATCH)

Sydney Thunder have a deep batting order with impressive names in the squad. Wilson and Athapaththu open for the team and have led extraordinary partnerships together in the competition. They scored 98, 99, 31 & 67 runs before 1st dismissal in the four games so far. All these scores surpasses our target, making it a safe betting tip. Wilson and Athapaththu average at 26.25 & 44.25 respectively in the tournament. MS-W conceded 49, 19 & 31 runs before picking their first wicket in their last three outings. The Thunder will look to carry on with their momentum in competition.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Sydney Thunder Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: Sydney Thunder Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Sydney Thunder Women 2.05 Bet on Parimatch

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Casey Fields No. 4 in Melbourne offers a well-balanced playing surface. Over the past six meetings at this venue, the average first innings score has been around 120 runs. Given this trend, the team that wins the toss should consider fielding first, as chasing has proven to be advantageous in most games played on this ground.

Weather Report

The temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius during the match with hardly any chances of rainfall to affect the match. The humidity index will be at 59 percent.

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Meg Lanning, Sasha Moloney, Rhys McKenna, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Jas Nevins, Sophie Reid

Melbourne Stars Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Meg Lanning (c) Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Sophie Reid Batter Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women lost their last game by 6 wickets. They have an underperforming batting line-up and expensive bowlers this season.

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Hannah Darlington, Ebony Hoskin, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Olivia Porter, Lauren Smith, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Knight, Lauren Bell, Tahlia Wilson, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Chamari Athapaththu

Sydney Thunder Women predicted playing XI:

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Olivia Porter Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Heather Knight (c) Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Hannah Darlington Bowler Tahlia Wilson Wicket Keeper Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Olivia Porter Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler Claire Moore Batter

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women won their last game by 37 runs. They have a sound batting order that raised 190 runs in the last game.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Thunder Women managed to win twice whereas the Stars won on a single occasion.

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 1

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 2

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds

In their recent encounter, the Melbourne Stars women faced a setback, losing the match by 6 wickets. They opted to bat first, setting a target of 143 runs. Captain Meg Lanning showcased her prowess by scoring 75 runs off 50 balls, but she lacked support from her teammates, resulting in the team posting 142 as their total. The Stars' bowlers gave their all in an attempt to defend the modest target, but it proved insufficient to secure a victory. Annabel Sutherland emerged as the top wicket-taker for the team, claiming 2 wickets during the innings.

Conversely, the Sydney Thunder women rebounded from a rare defeat with a convincing 37-run victory in their previous match. They displayed their batting prowess by amassing a formidable total of 190 runs in the first innings. Captain Heather Knight led the way with 52 runs. The Sydney Thunder bowlers were equally impressive, successfully defending the total. Hannah Darlington stood out as the star bowler, wreaking havoc by taking 4 wickets and dismantling the opposition's batting lineup. This victory marked a strong comeback for the Sydney Thunder women, showcasing their ability to bounce back from adversity and maintain their competitive edge in the tournament.

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Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women

An experienced batter from the team, Meg Lanning, played a clinical innings of 75 runs off 50 balls in the last game. She has 154 runs in 4 games, averaging at 25.66. She will be expected to add most runs to the team’s scoresheet in the next game.

Phoebe Litchfield to be Sydney Thunder Women's top batter

Phoebe Litchfield scored 167 runs in 4 games at an average of 83.50. She dismissed out for 27 runs in the last game but has an immense amount of batting skill.

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Annabel Sutherland has picked 11 wickets in 5 games and possesses an economy rate of 7.61. In her last game, she picked 2 wickets for 32 runs in the game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Chamari Athapaththu is a terrific all-rounder in the team. She has picked 4 wickets in 4 games for the team with an economy rate of 7.00.