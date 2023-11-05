PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction
PES
55%
Chance of Winning
ADS
45%
T20
WACA Ground
Facts:
- Perth Scorchers Women are placed at the second place and are coming from two wins.
- Adelaide Strikers Women are placed atop the table and have won their last two games.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning
Perth Scorchers Women have shown exceptional skills and determination in the competition and recovered well after their defeat. They are coming in after two consecutive wins in their campaign and look high on spirit. They are placed second in the points table with four wins and two losses in the tournament. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.978.
Adelaide Strikers Women are leading the points tally in the competition. They are having a dream campaign and are placed at the top of the points table with four wins and two losses. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 1.338.
The sides have won the same number of games in the competition and will fight it out for the 1st place in the tournament. The winner will occupy the crown position.
- Perth Scorchers Women's chance of winning:55%
- Adelaide Strikers Women’s chance of winning:45%
Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips
Perth Scorchers Women to score more fours (2.00 @1XBET)
Perth Scorchers Women have an exceptional batting line-up with the likes of aggressive batters in the squad. Perth Scorchers Women have posted 20, 16, 22, 16, 20 & 17 fours in six games. This sums up to 111 boundaries, averaging 18.5 fours per game. Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney have smashed 24 & 28 fours respectively in their campaign. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers Women have posted 79 sixes in six games at an average of 13.16. This is lower than the Scorchers, making it a strong betting tip from the next clash in Perth.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Perth Scorchers Women
Katie Mack to score Over 20.5 runs
Sophie Devine to score Over 21.5 runs
Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction
There is not much of an advantage to either batting or bowling first on this ground. However, considering the bowling strengths of both teams, we reckon neither skipper would risk chasing a total and will opt to bat first. Scorchers batted here in the previous game and managed to win it after going in to bat first.
Weather Report
The weather will experience a high of 26 degree Celsius on the day of the match. However, the skies will remain partly cloudy with no prediction of rain.
Perth Scorchers Women Player List
Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith
Perth Scorchers Women predicted playing XI:
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Chloe Piparo
|
Batter
|
Maddy Darke
|
Batter
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Sophie Devine (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Amy Jones
|
Batter
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Piepa Cleary
|
All-rounder
|
Alana King
|
Bowler
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Beth Mooney
|
Wicket Keeper
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Lilly Mills
|
Bowler
|
Chloe Ainsworth
|
Bowler
|
Taneale Peschel
|
Bowler
|
Amy Edgar
|
All-rounder
Perth Scorchers Women Team Form
Perth Scorchers Women won their last game. They easily chased the target in the last game and won the match by 6 wickets.
Adelaide Strikers Women Player List
Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith
Adelaide Strikers Women predicted playing XI:
|
Alice Capsey
|
Batter
|
Sophie Reid
|
Batter
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Annabel Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Maia Bouchier
|
Batter
|
Tess Flintoff
|
All-rounder
|
Sasha Moloney
|
Bowler
|
Nicole Faltum
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Rhys McKenna
|
All-rounder
|
Sophie Day
|
Bowler
|
Sophia Dunkley
|
All-rounder
|
Kim Garth
|
All-rounder
Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form
Adelaide Strikers Women won their last game against Sydney Sixers. They bundled out their entire team at 111 runs.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Perth Scorchers Women and Adelaide Strikers won two games each.
- Perth Scorchers Women Won: 2
- Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 2
- No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds
Perth Scorchers Women went against Melbourne Renegades Women in their previous outing and registered their fourth win in the competition. MR-W scored 171 runs in the game. The PS-W were a bit expensive but the batters compensated well for them. They comfortably chased down the target in 17.2 overs, winning the game by 6 wickets. Beth Mooney (59*) and Sophie Devine (52) scored the most number of runs for the team in the game.
Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers are also having an impeccable campaign. They are at the top of the table and are coming from an ecstatic win in their last outing against Sydney Sixers Women. They restricted the entire SS-W squad to 111 runs. There were many wicket-takers in the team. Chasing the target was a piece of cake and they managed to register a 5-wicket victory. This will certainly make the upcoming match a big thriller. The top occupants of the table will clash for the top spot in the standings. Perth Scorchers have a balanced squad, however, the Strikers will rely more on their bowling order.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women
T20
WACA Ground, Perth
Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters
Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women
Beth Mooney is one of the top scorers in the team and posted 220 runs in 6 games at an average of 44.00, laced with three fifties. She has been aggressive with the bat and strikes at over 150 in the tournament. She scored an unbeaten 59 in her last game.
Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women
Katie Mack is in terrific form this season. She has struck the bat furiously in the competition and reeled in 221 runs in 6 games at an average of 74.00. She smashed 50 runs in her last game in 45 balls. She will be the top batting pick from the Strikers Women.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers
Amy Edgar to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women
Amy Edgar is the top wicket taker from Perth Scorchers Women. She has picked 10 wickets in 6 games so far for the team and possesses an economy rate of 7.00 in the competition. She was able to reap a single wicket in her last game but will be looking to do more in the upcoming fixture.
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women
Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowler from Adelaide Strikers. She has plucked 9 wickets in 6 games. She has an economy of 5.38 in the competition that makes her better than anyone in the squad. Her figures of 2/24 in the last game were pretty impressive.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Perth Scorchers Women
- Adelaide Strikers Women to win the match @ 1.92(Parimatch)
- Perth Scorchers Women to win the match @ 1.82(Parimatch)
Parimatch