PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction PES 55 % Chance of Winning ADS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will clash in the 26th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth will host this game on November 5, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 11:55 AM IST.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers Women have shown exceptional skills and determination in the competition and recovered well after their defeat. They are coming in after two consecutive wins in their campaign and look high on spirit. They are placed second in the points table with four wins and two losses in the tournament. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.978.

Adelaide Strikers Women are leading the points tally in the competition. They are having a dream campaign and are placed at the top of the points table with four wins and two losses. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 1.338.

The sides have won the same number of games in the competition and will fight it out for the 1st place in the tournament. The winner will occupy the crown position.

Perth Scorchers Women's chance of winning:55%

Adelaide Strikers Women’s chance of winning:45%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips

Perth Scorchers Women to score more fours (2.00 @1XBET)

Perth Scorchers Women have an exceptional batting line-up with the likes of aggressive batters in the squad. Perth Scorchers Women have posted 20, 16, 22, 16, 20 & 17 fours in six games. This sums up to 111 boundaries, averaging 18.5 fours per game. Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney have smashed 24 & 28 fours respectively in their campaign. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers Women have posted 79 sixes in six games at an average of 13.16. This is lower than the Scorchers, making it a strong betting tip from the next clash in Perth.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Perth Scorchers Women 1.909 Bet on 1xBet Katie Mack to score Over 20.5 runs 1.833 Bet on 1xBet Sophie Devine to score Over 21.5 runs 1.833 Bet on 1xBet

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction

There is not much of an advantage to either batting or bowling first on this ground. However, considering the bowling strengths of both teams, we reckon neither skipper would risk chasing a total and will opt to bat first. Scorchers batted here in the previous game and managed to win it after going in to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather will experience a high of 26 degree Celsius on the day of the match. However, the skies will remain partly cloudy with no prediction of rain.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Perth Scorchers Women predicted playing XI:

Chloe Piparo Batter Maddy Darke Batter Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Amy Jones Batter Piepa Cleary All-rounder Alana King Bowler Beth Mooney Wicket Keeper Lilly Mills Bowler Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Taneale Peschel Bowler Amy Edgar All-rounder

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women won their last game. They easily chased the target in the last game and won the match by 6 wickets.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Adelaide Strikers Women predicted playing XI:

Alice Capsey Batter Sophie Reid Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Tess Flintoff All-rounder Sasha Moloney Bowler Nicole Faltum Wicket Keeper Rhys McKenna All-rounder Sophie Day Bowler Sophia Dunkley All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women won their last game against Sydney Sixers. They bundled out their entire team at 111 runs.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Perth Scorchers Women and Adelaide Strikers won two games each.

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 2

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women went against Melbourne Renegades Women in their previous outing and registered their fourth win in the competition. MR-W scored 171 runs in the game. The PS-W were a bit expensive but the batters compensated well for them. They comfortably chased down the target in 17.2 overs, winning the game by 6 wickets. Beth Mooney (59*) and Sophie Devine (52) scored the most number of runs for the team in the game.

Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikers are also having an impeccable campaign. They are at the top of the table and are coming from an ecstatic win in their last outing against Sydney Sixers Women. They restricted the entire SS-W squad to 111 runs. There were many wicket-takers in the team. Chasing the target was a piece of cake and they managed to register a 5-wicket victory. This will certainly make the upcoming match a big thriller. The top occupants of the table will clash for the top spot in the standings. Perth Scorchers have a balanced squad, however, the Strikers will rely more on their bowling order.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women T20 WACA Ground, Perth Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.82 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.058 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney is one of the top scorers in the team and posted 220 runs in 6 games at an average of 44.00, laced with three fifties. She has been aggressive with the bat and strikes at over 150 in the tournament. She scored an unbeaten 59 in her last game.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack is in terrific form this season. She has struck the bat furiously in the competition and reeled in 221 runs in 6 games at an average of 74.00. She smashed 50 runs in her last game in 45 balls. She will be the top batting pick from the Strikers Women.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Amy Edgar to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Amy Edgar is the top wicket taker from Perth Scorchers Women. She has picked 10 wickets in 6 games so far for the team and possesses an economy rate of 7.00 in the competition. She was able to reap a single wicket in her last game but will be looking to do more in the upcoming fixture.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington is the top bowler from Adelaide Strikers. She has plucked 9 wickets in 6 games. She has an economy of 5.38 in the competition that makes her better than anyone in the squad. Her figures of 2/24 in the last game were pretty impressive.