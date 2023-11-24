PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction ADS 55 % Chance of Winning PES 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.98 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.913 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will take on each other in the 53rd match of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League. In a match that could potentially decide who tops the table, the historic Adelaide Oval will play host this game on November 24, 2023. The match is slated to begin at 1:40 PM IST.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

After a great start to the season, Perth Scorchers Women have been on the tilt in their recent games. From looking guaranteed to top the table, two back to back losses against Sydney Thunder Women and Melbourne Stars Women has them just one point ahead of the former having played an extra game. With 16 points in 13 games, and an NRR +1.011, Perth are almost certain of making the playoffs but they would want to go into the knockouts with some wind in their sails and test themselves against arguably an equal in the league.

Adelaide Strikers, on the other hand, seem to be firing on all cylinders as the league stage heads to a conclusion. Having won just two of their first four games, they have managed to seven of the next eight to replace the Scorchers at the top of the table. Over the last three games, they have thrashed both Sydney teams, Thunder have lost two of them, to claim their stake at the title.

Considering current form, there is only one team to be picked here and it is not the Scorchers - Strikers all the way for this one.

Adelaide Strikers Women's chance of winning: 55%

Perth Scorchers Women’s chance of winning: 45%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips

Adelaide Strikers Women to have a better opening partnership than Perth Scorchers Women

Adelaide Strikers Women and Perth Scorchers Women go head to head in what could be a potential four pointer as a win for either side would potentially secure the top spot. Considering the fact both sides are so evenly matched it's hard to separate both sides based on numbers. Even though Perth Scorchers had a brilliant 134 runs opening stand against Melbourne Renegades, off late the openers have struggled to give good start in games. In two of the last three matches Perth Scorchers have conceded a bigger opening stand. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers have been far more consistent as in the last five matches, Adelaide Strikers have managed an opening stand of 0, 14, 44, 30 and 38 and have outscored their opponents in each of the last three matches. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact both sides went head to head earlier in this campaign and Adelaide Strikers had a better opening stand than Perth Scorchers which makes us believe Adelaide Strikers would have a better opening stand in the game and you should utilise this opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers Women 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Women Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction

Although this is the first game of the WBBL to be played at the Adelaide Oval this season, the ground has traditionally been a chasing ground with 60% of WT20Is won by the team batting second. In the 2021 WBBL, the last season when the ground was used for a Women’s Big Bash League game, the chasing team won the game on eight occasions in as many matches.

Weather Report

The weather at the Adelaide Oval is going to be a gloomy one with sporadic rains expected throughout the day. However, it is very unlikely that the game will be called off altogether but there is a chance of disturbance to the flow. The expected temperature will vary between 15 to 20 degree Celsius during the game.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Perth Scorchers Women predicted playing XI:

Chloe Piparo Batter Maddy Darke Batter Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Amy Jones Batter Piepa Cleary All-rounder Alana King Bowler Beth Mooney Wicket Keeper Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Stella Campbell Bowler Amy Edgar All-rounder

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women have lost consecutive games to the Thunder and the Stars. They had been on a four match winning streak before the losses. The quality that this squad possess, you know that one win and they will be back to their very best again.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt

Adelaide Strikers Women Predicted XI:

Katie Mack Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Bridget Patterson Batter Tahlia McGrath (c) All-rounder Jemma Barsby All-rounder Georgia Adams Batter Danielle Gibson All-rounder Madeline Penna Bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

What can you say about their form? Three wins on the bounce with two coming against third placed Sydney Thunder. Seven wins in eight games should tell you everything you need to know about their form.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record

Adelaide Strikers Women managed have traditionally had the better of their Perth rivals winning ten out of 17 games played before the season. In the one game played this season, it was the Strikers that emerged victorious by six wickets at the WACA.

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 11

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 7

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women have been dominant this season and have been the best team thus far. One key stat where they have struggled throughout the tournament is scoring sixes which is a key component in T20 cricket. In 11 games thus far, Adelaide Strikers have only managed to score 14 sixes which is the least amount of sixes hit by a team in this tournament. We believe Adelaide Strikers would struggle to clear the ropes in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers Women lost their last outing against Adelaide Strikers Women as they were outplayed and outfoxed at home. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers have been flawless at home and have four wins in four matches thus far. We believe Perth Scorchers would struggle at Adelaide and Adelaide Strikers would end the season with a perfect record at home. Adelaide Strikers would beat Perth Scorchers in the upcoming game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women T20 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.98 Bet Now! Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.837 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

After the kind of season Katie Mack is having, it would be disrespectful to even mention another name in this category. Mack has scored a massive 401 runs when none of her teammates has even crossed 300. In the last game against Perth, she scored a cool 71 to lead the team in the scoring charts.

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

If there is one batter that you can put your money on, it is Beth Mooney. In the 13 games that she has played this season, the Aussie star has scored a scarcely believable 538 runs. She has had a couple off days in the last couple of games, so the law of averages will dictate that Adelaide will have their hands full in this one.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington has had a phenomenal campaign thus far as she has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Adelaide Strikers this season. In the last game between the two sides, Wellington was sensational as she ended up with 3/25 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Amy Edgar to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Amy Edgar has had a superb tournament thus far and is one of the key reasons why Perth Scorchers have had a brilliant tournament and are still in contention for the top spot. With 20 wickets Edgar is the leading wicket taker for Perth Scorchers in this tournament which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.