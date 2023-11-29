PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction PES 52 % Chance of Winning BRH 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.92 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.987 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers Women and Brisbane Heat Women lock horns in the challenger round of Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2023 on Wednesday, 29th November 2023. The match is slated to be played at Perth Stadium (W.A.C.A), Perth and the scheduled start time is 2:10 pm IST, 4:40 pm local time.

Perth Scorchers (W) vs Brisbane Heat (W) Chance of Winning

The Scorchers Women finished second in the league stages with eight wins and six losses. They have been a dominant side throughout the tournament but they lost the momentum at the backend of the league stages and lost the last three matches in the league stages. The Scorchers Women possess some of the most experienced international players in the form of Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Nat Sciver Brunt and Amy Jones who are known to deliver in high pressure games.

Brisbane Heat Women finished third in the league stage with eight wins and six losses and then they defeated the Sydney Thunder in the eliminator round by 44 runs to advance to the challenger round. The Heat Women have been in red hot form heading into their match up against the Scorchers Women having won their last two matches. Their batting and bowling unit are geared up for a tough fight in the Challenger round and they have the better chances of winning the match if their key players excel.

Perth Scorchers Women's chance of winning: 52%

Brisbane Heat Women’s chance of winning: 48%

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Perth Scorchers (W) vs Brisbane Heat (W) Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat (W) to hit over 3.5 sixes @ 1.99 (Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat Women smashed a combined nine sixes in the last three matches and 12 sixes in the last two matches against the Perth Scorchers Women. Grace Harris has been at her absolute best smashing 22 sixes in the tournament. We predict the Brisbane Heat Women to hit over 3.5 sixes against the Scorchers Women.

Match Prediction Best Odds Perth Scorchers (W) to score over 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat (W) to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers (W) vs Brisbane Heat (W) Toss Prediction

The team batting first won five of the eight WBBL matches played at the W.A.C.A, Perth. The Perth Scorchers Women lost three of their last five matches chasing and they were a better side when they bat first. On the other hand the Brisbane Heat Women won four of their last five matches batting first. Both teams have a high win percentage while batting first and we predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Perth Stadium (W.A.C.A) Perth on Wednesday, 29th November is expected to be around 19 degrees Celsius and 79% humidity, 20% precipitation and wind blowing at 5 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy and there is a slight chance of rain.

Perth Scorchers (W) Players List

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Darke, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Chloe Piparo, Amy Louise Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Chloe Ainsworth, Taneale Peschel, Amy Jones, Piepa Cleary, Stella Campbell, Lisa Griffith, Charis Bekker

Perth Scorchers (W) Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Lauren Winfiled-Hill Batter Beth Mooney Wicket Keeper Sophie Devine All-rounder Nat Sciver Brunt All-rounder Maddy Drake Batter Chloe Piparo Batter Amy Louise Edgar All-rounder Alana King Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Piepa Cleary Bowler

Perth Scorchers (W) Recent Form

Perth Scorchers won two and lost three of the last five matches. The Scorchers Women lost their last match against Adelaide Strikers Women by five wickets.

Brisbane Heat (W) Players List

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Mignon du Preez, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen (c), Laura Harris, Bess Heath, Georgia Voll, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Sippel, Ellie Johnston, Grace Parsons, Lucy Hamilton, Sarah Glenn, Mikayla Hinkley.

Brisbane Heat (W) Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Georgia Redmayne Wicket Keeper Grace Harris All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Mignon du Preez Batter Laura Harris Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Jess Jonassen All-rounder Bess Heath Batter Georgia Voll Bowler Nicola Hancock Bowler Courtney Sippel Bowler

Brisbane Heat (W) Recent Form

The Brisbane Heat Women won two and lost three of the last five matches. They won their last match against the Sydney Thunder by 44 runs in the eliminator.

Perth Scorchers (W) vs Brisbane Heat (W) Head to Head Record

Brisbane Heat Women hold the upper hand against the Perth Scorchers Women in the last five head to head matches. The Heat Women won three, while the Scorchers Women emerged victorious in two of the last five head to head encounters. In the last head to head match earlier in the season Perth Scorchers Women defeated Brisbane Heat Women by 39 runs. Both teams are tied at 1-1 in the season.

Perth Scorchers (W) won: 2

Brisbane Heat (W) won: 3

Perth Scorchers (W) vs Brisbane Heat (W) Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers (W) to score over 68.5 runs in the first 10 overs @ 1.71 (Parimatch)

Perth Scorchers (W) scored (67 & 100) runs in the first 10 overs against Brisbane Heat (W) this season. The Scorchers average 55 runs in the first 10 overs in their last three outings. The top order batting trio of Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney and Lauren Winfield Hill are in good form.

Brisbane Heat (W) to score over 55.5 runs in the first 8 overs @ 1.73 (Parimatch)

The Brisbane Heat (W) scored (78 & 64) runs in the first 8 overs against the Perth Scorchers (W) in their last two outings. The Heat (W) averaged 58 runs in the first 8 overs in the last three matches. Grace Harris at the top of the order has been unstoppable in the powerplay overs. Georgia Redmayne and Amelia Kerr are capable of scoring at a fast pace. We predict the Brisbane Heat (W) to score over 55.5 runs in the first 8 overs with ease.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women T20 WACA Ground, Perth Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Brisbane Heat Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers (W) vs Brisbane Heat (W) Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers (W)

Mooney has scored 539 runs in 14 matches in the league stages. She has scored 50 & 60 runs against the Brisbane Heat Women in the two matches played in the season. Mooney is known for her exceptional performances in knockout games and with the place in the final at stake she is the perfect player to bet on.

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat (W)

Grace Harris has absolutely blasted every bowling lineup in the tournament. In the eliminator match against the Sydney Thunder Women she scored 45 runs in 22 balls. Harris so far has amassed 539 runs in 14 matches including an unbeaten 136 run knock against the Perth Scorchers Women earlier in the season. We back Grace Harris to score another match winning knock and be the top batter.

Perth Scorchers (W) vs Brisbane Heat (W) Top Bowlers

Amy Edgar to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers (W)

Amy Edgar has picked up 20 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 6.41. She has picked up three wickets against the Brisbane Heat Women. Edgar has been at her absolute best in the tournament in the middle overs providing key breakthroughs. Given her recent form, we believe she is the ideal bowler that will end up as the top bowler of the match for the Scorchers Women.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat (W)

The captain of Brisbane Heat has bagged 21 wickets in 14 matches, Jess Jonassen has delivered in crucial stages. Given Jonassen bowls in the death overs she has the highest chance of picking up wickets in clusters courtesy of her accuracy. We predict Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for the Heat Women.