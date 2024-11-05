PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction PES 45 % Chance of Winning BRH 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.914 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat Women and Perth Scorchers Women will clash in the 14th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on November 5. The match will begin at 2:40 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women were the runners-up of the previous edition of the competition. The team is carrying the same momentum coming into this new season. They won two consecutive games in the competition but lost their latest fixture against Hobart Hurricanes. The team is placed at the second place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.665. The team will be looking to bounce back in the next game.

Perth Scorchers Women had a fantastic start to their campaign in this brand new season. They won their first game against Melbourne Stars Women but lost the next fixture against Melbourne Renegades Women. With a win and a loss, the team occupies the 5th place in the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.193. Perth Scorchers will be aiming to bounce back with a win against the Heat in the next game.

Brisbane Heat Women' chance of winning: 55%

Perth Scorchers Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat Women had a pleasant season last year. They produced impressive batting performances on multiple occasions. The team features Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris in the opening position. Brisbane Heat has a very strong batting order and scored 32, 7 & 71 runs before their first dismissal in the three games so far. Harris and Redmayne average at 36.66 & 24.66 respectively in the competition. That said, Brisbane Heat will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Total Fours Over 29.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Perth Scorchers Women 2.24 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction

At the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Ground in Perth, teams generally prefer to bat first upon winning the toss in first-class matches. The pitch at WACA is renowned for its pace and bounce, which helps fast bowlers, especially early in the day. As the match progresses, the pitch can become more challenging for batters, often developing cracks that make chasing tricky. Historically, teams opting to bat first have seen success, taking advantage of the fresher wicket and setting a target while the conditions are favourable.

Weather Report

On November 5, 2024, Perth is expected to experience mild temperatures, with a high of around 20°C and a low of about 16°C. There is a slight chance of rain, with forecasts indicating a possibility of patchy rain and a total rainfall of approximately 0.8 mm.

Brisbane Heat Women Players List

Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues (India) Mikayla Wrigley, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Nicola Hancock All-rounder Shikha Pandey All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Grace Parsons Bowler Grace Harris All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Recent Form

Brisbane Heat Women were the runners-up of the previous season of the competition. The team entered this season with two smashing victories. However, they faced a slight hiccup in the last game, losing the match against Hobart Hurricanes.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia)

Predicted Playing XI

Mikayla Hinkley Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Maddy Darke Batter Chloe Piparo Batter Beth Mooney Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Recent Form

Perth Scorchers Women started their campaign with a win but lost their latest outing against Melbourne Renegades. The team will be ready for another game in the competition.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Brisbane Heat Women leads the tally by 3-2.

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 3

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women clashed against Melbourne Renegades Women in their previous game of the competition. Scorchers Women bundled out for 140 runs in the game. Beth Mooney was the top scorer from the side with 36 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Melbourne Renegades Women scored 145/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Alana King was the best bowler from the Scorchers and took 2 wickets in the game.

Brisbane Heat Women met with Hobart Hurricanes Women in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Heat Women scored 173/5 in 20 overs. Grace Harris smashed 75 runs in the game while Jemimah Rodrigues knocked 45 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Hobart Hurricanes scored 176/3, winning the match by 7 wickets. Grace Parsons, Nadine de Klerk and Charli Knott picked a wicket each in the game.

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris is an exceptional batter in the squad. She has scored 110 runs in 3 games at an average of 36.66. She knocked 75 runs in the last game. Harris will be looking to bat well in the next game.

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Perth Scorchers boast a very strong batting order. Mooney was their top-scorer last season with 557 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 143. She averaged over 50 in the competition. She scored 31 runs in the first game followed by 36 runs in the second game. Mooney will look to strike hard in the next game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Shikha Pandey to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Shikha Pandey has bowled consistently in the two games she has played. She has picked 4 wickets in 2 games.

Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Alana King is in Perth Scorchers again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She picked 19 wickets for the team last season in 15 games. She has picked 5 wickets in 2 games. She took 2 wickets in the last game.