PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction
PES
45%
Chance of Winning
BRH
55%
T20
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground
Facts:
- In their last five meetings, Brisbane Heat Women lead the tally by 3-2.
- Perth Scorchers Women are placed at 5th place while Brisbane Heat Women are placed at the second place of the table currently.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning
Brisbane Heat Women were the runners-up of the previous edition of the competition. The team is carrying the same momentum coming into this new season. They won two consecutive games in the competition but lost their latest fixture against Hobart Hurricanes. The team is placed at the second place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of 0.665. The team will be looking to bounce back in the next game.
Perth Scorchers Women had a fantastic start to their campaign in this brand new season. They won their first game against Melbourne Stars Women but lost the next fixture against Melbourne Renegades Women. With a win and a loss, the team occupies the 5th place in the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.193. Perth Scorchers will be aiming to bounce back with a win against the Heat in the next game.
- Brisbane Heat Women' chance of winning: 55%
- Perth Scorchers Women’ chance of winning: 45%
Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Tips
Brisbane Heat Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)
Brisbane Heat Women had a pleasant season last year. They produced impressive batting performances on multiple occasions. The team features Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris in the opening position. Brisbane Heat has a very strong batting order and scored 32, 7 & 71 runs before their first dismissal in the three games so far. Harris and Redmayne average at 36.66 & 24.66 respectively in the competition. That said, Brisbane Heat will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers Women
Total Fours Over 29.5 runs
Most Sixes: Perth Scorchers Women
Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction
At the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Ground in Perth, teams generally prefer to bat first upon winning the toss in first-class matches. The pitch at WACA is renowned for its pace and bounce, which helps fast bowlers, especially early in the day. As the match progresses, the pitch can become more challenging for batters, often developing cracks that make chasing tricky. Historically, teams opting to bat first have seen success, taking advantage of the fresher wicket and setting a target while the conditions are favourable.
Weather Report
On November 5, 2024, Perth is expected to experience mild temperatures, with a high of around 20°C and a low of about 16°C. There is a slight chance of rain, with forecasts indicating a possibility of patchy rain and a total rainfall of approximately 0.8 mm.
Brisbane Heat Women Players List
Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues (India) Mikayla Wrigley, Lauren Winfield-Hill
Predicted Playing XI
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Georgia Redmayne
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Wicket-keeper
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Laura Harris
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Batter
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Nadine de Klerk
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All-rounder
|
Sianna Ginger
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Winfield-Hill
|
Batter
|
Jess Jonassen (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Nicola Hancock
|
All-rounder
|
Shikha Pandey
|
All-rounder
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Charli Knott
|
All-rounder
|
Grace Parsons
|
Bowler
|
Grace Harris
|
All-rounder
Brisbane Heat Women Recent Form
Brisbane Heat Women were the runners-up of the previous season of the competition. The team entered this season with two smashing victories. However, they faced a slight hiccup in the last game, losing the match against Hobart Hurricanes.
Perth Scorchers Women Player List
Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mikayla Hinkley
|
Batter
|
Amy Jones
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Maddy Darke
|
Batter
|
Chloe Piparo
|
Batter
|
Beth Mooney
|
Batter
|
Carly Leeson
|
All-rounder
|
Chloe Ainsworth
|
All-rounder
|
Alana King
|
All-rounder
|
Lilly Mills
|
Bowler
|
Ebony Hoskin
|
Bowler
|
Amy Edgar
|
Bowler
Perth Scorchers Women Recent Form
Perth Scorchers Women started their campaign with a win but lost their latest outing against Melbourne Renegades. The team will be ready for another game in the competition.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Brisbane Heat Women leads the tally by 3-2.
- Brisbane Heat Women Won: 3
- Perth Scorchers Women Won: 2
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds
Perth Scorchers Women clashed against Melbourne Renegades Women in their previous game of the competition. Scorchers Women bundled out for 140 runs in the game. Beth Mooney was the top scorer from the side with 36 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Melbourne Renegades Women scored 145/4, winning the game by 6 wickets. Alana King was the best bowler from the Scorchers and took 2 wickets in the game.
Brisbane Heat Women met with Hobart Hurricanes Women in their last outing. Batting first in the game, Heat Women scored 173/5 in 20 overs. Grace Harris smashed 75 runs in the game while Jemimah Rodrigues knocked 45 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Hobart Hurricanes scored 176/3, winning the match by 7 wickets. Grace Parsons, Nadine de Klerk and Charli Knott picked a wicket each in the game.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women
T20
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, null
Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters
Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women
Grace Harris is an exceptional batter in the squad. She has scored 110 runs in 3 games at an average of 36.66. She knocked 75 runs in the last game. Harris will be looking to bat well in the next game.
Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women
Perth Scorchers boast a very strong batting order. Mooney was their top-scorer last season with 557 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 143. She averaged over 50 in the competition. She scored 31 runs in the first game followed by 36 runs in the second game. Mooney will look to strike hard in the next game.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers
Shikha Pandey to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women
Shikha Pandey has bowled consistently in the two games she has played. She has picked 4 wickets in 2 games.
Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women
Alana King is in Perth Scorchers again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She picked 19 wickets for the team last season in 15 games. She has picked 5 wickets in 2 games. She took 2 wickets in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Brisbane Heat Women
Brisbane Heat Women to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Perth Scorchers to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Parimatch