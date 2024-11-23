PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction PES 57 % Chance of Winning HOH 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.754 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be meeting in the 38th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on November 23. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers Women are having an inconsistent campaign this season. The team dropped positions in the points table after two consecutive losses and a draw in their campaign. With four wins and as many losses, they are placed at the 4th position of the points table. The team has 9 points and a net run rate of -0.091 in the competition. Perth Scorchers will be looking to bounce back in the next game

Hobart Hurricanes Women had a forgetful season in the previous edition of the competition. The team is having an inconsistent run in the current competition. They will walk here after a loss against Melbourne Renegades Women in the last game. With four wins and five losses, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. They will face Perth Scorchers in the next game.

Perth Scorchers Women' chance of winning: 57%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chance of winning: 43%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips

Perth Scorchers Women to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Perth Scorchers Women are having an inconsistent campaign in the competition. The team opened with Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine earlier in the competition but Devine went deeper in the batting order while Maddy Darke stepped up to the opening position. The team posted 12, 21, 0 & 10 before their first dismissal in their last four games. Darke and Mooney average at 2.66 & 37.33 respectively in the current competition. Mooney is batting well but failed to find a partner to open with her in the competition. That said, Perth Scorchers will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Hobart Hurricanes Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Most Fours: Perth Scorchers Women 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Most Sixes: Hobart Hurricanes Women 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction

The WACA is renowned for its fast and bouncy pitch, favouring pace bowlers early in the match. Batters also enjoy playing on this surface as it rewards stroke-making once they settle in. Captains at the WACA often choose to bowl first, leveraging the pitch's assistance for bowlers in the initial overs. However, in well-prepared conditions, batting first remains a tempting option to set the pace of the game.

Weather Report

The weather in Perth on November 23, 2024, is expected to be warm with clear conditions. Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach around 28°C (82°F), dropping to about 20°C (68°F) during the night.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia)

Predicted Playing XI

Mikayla Hinkley Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Chloe Piparo Batter Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Recent Form

Perth Scorchers Women are going through a rough patch right now. After two losses, the team is coming from a draw here. Scorchers will be confident coming into the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Chloe Tryon, Elyse Villani and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt Batter Elyse Villani (c) Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Tabatha Saville Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Nicola Carey All-rounder Callie Wilson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Recent Form

Hobart Hurricanes are having a poor season this year. They are coming from a loss here. They lost their last game against Melbourne Renegades Women.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, the tally is tied at 2-2 between Perth Scorchers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women.

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 2

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won:2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women clashed against Sydney Sixers in their last game of the competition. Perth Scorchers Women batted first in the game and bundled out for 126 runs in the game. Beth Mooney scored 44 runs while Brooke Halliday smashed 41 runs in the game. However, the rest of the batters went out cheaply. Chasing the target, Sydney Sixers scored 126/7 in 20 overs. The game ended in a draw. Alana King was the best bowler from the Scorchers with 3 wickets in the game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women are coming from a loss against Melbourne Renegades Women. Renegades scored 150/5, batting first in the game. Nicola Carey picked 3 wickets in the game and was the best bowler from the Hurricanes. Chasing the target, Hobart Hurricanes scored 128/8, losing the game by 22 runs. Elyse Villani smashed 36 runs in the game and was the best batter from the side. This is the last group game and the teams will be eager to do their best in the match.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, null Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.754 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Perth Scorchers boast a very strong batting order. She has scored 336 runs in 9 games this season at an average of 37.33. Mooney smashed 44 runs off 37 balls in the last game. Mooney will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Elyse Villani to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Elyse Villani is a terrific batter in the team. She has a ton of experience and managed to score 232 runs in 9 games at an average of 33.14. She smashed 36 runs in the last game and will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Alana King is in Perth Scorchers again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She has picked 20 wickets in 9 innings already. She picked 3 wickets in the last game.

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham is in Hobart Hurricanes again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She has taken 12 wickets in 9 games of the competition.