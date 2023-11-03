PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction PES 60 % Chance of Winning MER 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.574 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will meet in the 22nd game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth will host this game on November 3, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 3:10 PM IST.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers Women have shown exceptional skills and determination. Under their captain’s leadership, they have impressed with their batting and bowling. They won their last outing against Sydney Sixers Women and are placed at the fourth place in the points table with three wins and two losses. They have 6 points and a net run rate of 0.928. With a strong lineup of talented players, the Scorchers Women are expected to put up a tough fight.

Melbourne Renegades Women are having a terrible campaign in the competition. They have struggled with the bat and lost three consecutive games in the competition. They have a single win and four losses in five games. With that, they are placed seventh in the table standings with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.081. MR-W will have to put out a better display of their skills if they want to win against the Scorchers.

Perth Scorchers Women's chance of winning: 60%

Melbourne Renegades Women’s chance of winning: 40%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips

Total match fours to be over 33.5 (1.8 @1XBET)

Both the sides possess an aggressive line-up of batters in the team who managed to bundle a lot of runs from hitting the ball across the boundary. Perth Scorchers Women have posted 20, 16, 22, 16 & 20 fours in five games. This sums up to 94 boundaries, averaging 18.8 fours per game. Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney have smashed most fours from the Scorchers. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades Women posted 22, 20, 17, 16 & 14 fours in five games. They accumulated 89 fours in five games at an average of 17.8 fours per game. Tammy Beaumont has wrapped up the most fours from her side so far. Upon combining the batting strengths of the two teams, it looks very certain for the game to witness over 33.5 fours in the upcoming clash. That said, you should pick this betting tip for a heavy bonus.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Perth Scorchers Women 1.89 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: Perth Scorchers Women 2.05 Bet on 1xBet Total match sixes Over 3.5 1.615 Bet on 1xBet

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction

There is not much of an advantage to either batting or bowling first on this ground. However, considering the bowling strengths of both teams, we reckon neither skipper would risk chasing a total and will opt to bat first. Scorchers batted here in the previous game and managed to win it after going in to bat first.

Weather Report

The pitch has become flatter over the years. However, the bowlers have enjoyed bowling here. The skies will be partly cloudy with a high of 35 degrees Celsius.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Perth Scorchers Women predicted playing XI:

Chloe Piparo Batter Maddy Darke Batter Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Amy Jones Batter Piepa Cleary All-rounder Alana King Bowler Beth Mooney Wicket Keeper Lilly Mills Bowler Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Taneale Peschel Bowler Amy Edgar All-rounder

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women won their last game. They scored 166 runs in the game and limited their opponents to a low score to win the game. They have a good line-up of bowlers.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:

Courtney Webb Batter Josie Dooley Wicket-keeper Jess Duffin Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Rhiann O’Donnell Bowler Sara Kennedy Bowler Tammy Beaumont Batter

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women lost three games in a row. They fell off track in their batting department and only scored 153 runs in the last game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Perth Scorchers Women managed to win three times while Melbourne Renegades won a single game. PS-W will look to widen out the difference in the upcoming clash.

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 3

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women went against Sydney Sixers Women in their previous outing and registered their third win in the competition. They scored 166 runs in the game with the help of a joint effort from the batters in the team. They managed to restrict their opponents to a lower score, 130, to win the game by 36 runs. Amy Edgar delivered a clinical bowling haul, picking 4 wickets in the game. Considering their form, the next game should be a piece of cake for the side.

On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades Women lost their third game in a row after an upset against Sydney Thunder Women in their last outing. ST-W batted first and punished the Renegades bowling unit, hitting 190 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Tammy Beaumont scored 37 runs, the highest from her side, while the others went out cheaply. MR-W scored 153, losing the game by 37 runs.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women T20 WACA Ground, Perth Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.205 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney is one of the top scorers in the team and posted 161 runs in 5 games at an average of 32.20, laced with two fifties. She has been aggressive with the bat and strikes at over 155 in the tournament. She scored 32 runs in her last game.

Tammy Beaumont to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Tammy Beaumont is a world-class opener in the international circuit. She is playing for the Renegades and has scored 167 runs in 5 games at an average of 33.40. She scored 37 runs in her last game and looks in great form.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Amy Edgar to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Amy Edgar was fantastic in the last game with her figures of 4/19. Edgar has 9 wickets in five games and has an economy rate of 6.53 in the competition. Edgar will be the top bowling pick in the upcoming game against the Renegades.

Hayley Matthews to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews has been handy in both the departments. She picked a total of 9 wickets in 5 games at an economy rate of 7.31. She could not pick any wicket in her last game but has excellent bowling skills.