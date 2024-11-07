PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction PES 55 % Chance of Winning MER 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.818 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will be meeting in the 17th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on November 7. The match will begin at 3:05 PM IST.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers is a very strong team. They have won two games in this season while losing on a single occasion. With two wins and a loss, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.352. The team is coming from a win against Brisbane Heat Women and will be confident coming into the next game.

Melbourne Renegades Women were the worst performing team of the previous edition of this tournament as they finished at the bottom of the standings. The team started this year’s campaign with two consecutive losses. However, the team bounced back in a fantastic fashion to win the next two games. With two wins and as many losses, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.156.

Perth Scorchers Women' chance of winning: 55%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips

Perth Scorchers Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Perth Scorchers Women has a very strong squad in the competition. The Scorchers are coming from a win here. They have a stellar opening order featuring Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine. Devine and Mooney average at 23.50 & 48.00 respectively in the competition. The pair has scored 15, 43 & 40 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games of the competition. In their last clash earlier this season, Perth Scorchers scored 43 runs before their first wicket. That said, PS-W will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 27.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Renegades Women’s score before first dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction

At the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Ground in Perth, teams generally prefer to bat first upon winning the toss in first-class matches. The pitch at WACA is renowned for its pace and bounce, which helps fast bowlers, especially early in the day. As the match progresses, the pitch can become more challenging for batters, often developing cracks that make chasing tricky. Historically, teams opting to bat first have seen success, taking advantage of the fresher wicket and setting a target while the conditions are favourable.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Perth on November 7, 2023, shows clear and mild conditions with temperatures expected to reach a high of around 19°C and drop to a low of 12°C.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia)

Predicted Playing XI

Mikayla Hinkley Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Maddy Darke Batter Chloe Piparo Batter Beth Mooney Batter Carly Leeson All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Recent Form

Perth Scorchers Women entered this competition with a win over Melbourne Stars. Despite a loss in the last game against the Renegades, the team returned with a win over Brisbane Heat in the next game. The team will be looking to win the next game.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Linsey Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Josephine Dooley Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Deandra Dottin All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Ella Hayward All-rounder

Melbourne Renegades Women Recent Form

Melbourne Renegades Women had a dismal season last year. They had a poor start but off to a good campaign with win in their last two games.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Perth Scorchers Women leads the tally by 3-2.

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 3

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women clashed against Brisbane Heat in their last game of the competition. Perth Scorchers Women batted first in the game and scored 142/8 in the match. Beth Mooney scored 77 runs while Sophie Devine knocked 25 runs in the game. However, the bowling order was very aggressive. They bundled out the Heat at 114, winning the game by 28 runs. Every bowler got a wicket at least. Alana King picked 5 wickets whereas Ebony Hoskin grabbed 2 picks.

Melbourne Renegades Women are coming from a win against Adelaide Strikers Women. Adelaide Strikers scored 157/5 in the game. Sophie Molineux picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the Renegades posted 158/8 in the game, winning it by 2 wickets. Sophie Molinuex also batted extremely well with 64 runs in the game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women T20 Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, null Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.02 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Perth Scorchers boast a very strong batting order. Mooney was their top-scorer last season with 557 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 143. She has scored 144 runs in 3 games this season at an average of 48.00. She scored 77 runs in the last game.

Courtney Webb to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Courtney Webb is a very strong presence in the team. She has scored 141 runs in 4 games at an average of 35.25. She struck 12 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Alana King is in Perth Scorchers again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She has picked 10 wickets in 3 innings already. She picked 5 wickets in the last game.

Sophie Molineux to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Sophie Molineux is a talented bowler in the team. She has picked 9 wickets in 4 games. She took 2 wickets in the last game.