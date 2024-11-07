PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction
PES
55%
Chance of Winning
MER
45%
T20
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground
Facts:
- In their last five meetings, Perth Scorchers Women lead the tally by 3-2.
- Melbourne Renegades Women are placed at the 5th place while Perth Scorchers Women are placed at the 3rd position of the table currently.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning
Perth Scorchers is a very strong team. They have won two games in this season while losing on a single occasion. With two wins and a loss, the team is placed at the 3rd place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of 0.352. The team is coming from a win against Brisbane Heat Women and will be confident coming into the next game.
Melbourne Renegades Women were the worst performing team of the previous edition of this tournament as they finished at the bottom of the standings. The team started this year’s campaign with two consecutive losses. However, the team bounced back in a fantastic fashion to win the next two games. With two wins and as many losses, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -0.156.
- Perth Scorchers Women' chance of winning: 55%
- Melbourne Renegades Women’ chance of winning: 45%
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips
Perth Scorchers Women to score high before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)
Perth Scorchers Women has a very strong squad in the competition. The Scorchers are coming from a win here. They have a stellar opening order featuring Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine. Devine and Mooney average at 23.50 & 48.00 respectively in the competition. The pair has scored 15, 43 & 40 runs before their first dismissal in the last three games of the competition. In their last clash earlier this season, Perth Scorchers scored 43 runs before their first wicket. That said, PS-W will be looking to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers Women
Perth Scorchers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 27.5 runs
Melbourne Renegades Women’s score before first dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction
At the Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) Ground in Perth, teams generally prefer to bat first upon winning the toss in first-class matches. The pitch at WACA is renowned for its pace and bounce, which helps fast bowlers, especially early in the day. As the match progresses, the pitch can become more challenging for batters, often developing cracks that make chasing tricky. Historically, teams opting to bat first have seen success, taking advantage of the fresher wicket and setting a target while the conditions are favourable.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Perth on November 7, 2023, shows clear and mild conditions with temperatures expected to reach a high of around 19°C and drop to a low of 12°C.
Perth Scorchers Women Player List
Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia)
Predicted Playing XI
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Mikayla Hinkley
|
Batter
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Amy Jones
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Wicket-keeper
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Maddy Darke
|
Batter
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Chloe Piparo
|
Batter
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Beth Mooney
|
Batter
|
Carly Leeson
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All-rounder
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Chloe Ainsworth
|
All-rounder
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Alana King
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All-rounder
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Lilly Mills
|
Bowler
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Ebony Hoskin
|
Bowler
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Amy Edgar
|
Bowler
Perth Scorchers Women Recent Form
Perth Scorchers Women entered this competition with a win over Melbourne Stars. Despite a loss in the last game against the Renegades, the team returned with a win over Brisbane Heat in the next game. The team will be looking to win the next game.
Melbourne Renegades Women Player List
Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Linsey Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Tara Norris
Predicted Playing XI
|
Emma de Broughe
|
Batter
|
Nicole Faltum
|
Wicket-keeper
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Courtney Webb
|
Batter
|
Josephine Dooley
|
Batter
|
Alice Capsey
|
All-rounder
|
Deandra Dottin
|
All-rounder
|
Naomi Stalenberg
|
All-rounder
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Sophie Molineux
|
Bowler
|
Georgia Wareham
|
Bowler
|
Sarah Coyte
|
Bowler
|
Ella Hayward
|
All-rounder
Melbourne Renegades Women Recent Form
Melbourne Renegades Women had a dismal season last year. They had a poor start but off to a good campaign with win in their last two games.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Perth Scorchers Women leads the tally by 3-2.
- Perth Scorchers Women Won: 3
- Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 2
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds
Perth Scorchers Women clashed against Brisbane Heat in their last game of the competition. Perth Scorchers Women batted first in the game and scored 142/8 in the match. Beth Mooney scored 77 runs while Sophie Devine knocked 25 runs in the game. However, the bowling order was very aggressive. They bundled out the Heat at 114, winning the game by 28 runs. Every bowler got a wicket at least. Alana King picked 5 wickets whereas Ebony Hoskin grabbed 2 picks.
Melbourne Renegades Women are coming from a win against Adelaide Strikers Women. Adelaide Strikers scored 157/5 in the game. Sophie Molineux picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, the Renegades posted 158/8 in the game, winning it by 2 wickets. Sophie Molinuex also batted extremely well with 64 runs in the game.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women
T20
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, null
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters
Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women
Perth Scorchers boast a very strong batting order. Mooney was their top-scorer last season with 557 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 143. She has scored 144 runs in 3 games this season at an average of 48.00. She scored 77 runs in the last game.
Courtney Webb to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women
Courtney Webb is a very strong presence in the team. She has scored 141 runs in 4 games at an average of 35.25. She struck 12 runs in the last game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers
Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women
Alana King is in Perth Scorchers again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She has picked 10 wickets in 3 innings already. She picked 5 wickets in the last game.
Sophie Molineux to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women
Sophie Molineux is a talented bowler in the team. She has picked 9 wickets in 4 games. She took 2 wickets in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Perth Scorchers Women
Perth Scorchers Women to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
Melbourne Renegades to win @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
Parimatch