PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction PES 76 % Chance of Winning MST 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet https://reg.sportscafe.in?melbet=MFYWBQg Megapari 1.463 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Two of the polar opposite teams in the Women’s Big Bash League 2023, Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will take on each other in the 50th match of the tournament at the W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth, on November 22, 2023 (Wednesday), at 2:40 PM IST. While Perth are comfortably sitting at the top of the points table, Melbourne Stars Women couldn’t perform to the best of her abilities and are currently placed at the second-last position on the table.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

What could we say about the Perth Scorchers? Their dominance has a resemblance to the way Mumbai Indians or Chennai Super Kings have taken the Indian Premier League by storm. With Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine spearheading the side with precision, it is not a surprise that they don the top of the table in the ongoing edition of the Women’s Big Bash League.

On the other hand, Melbourne Stars are still reeling towards the bottom half and with four wins from 12 games, they are just one place above the last-ranked Melbourne Renegades. They beat Brisbane Heat Women in the last round game, but that was about it? Could things be better from here? While one would expect so, we need to understand that it may not be the case for the kind of squad that Perth Scorchers have at their disposal.

PS-W’s chance of winning is 76%

MS-W’s chance of winning is 24%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips

Beth Mooney is sure to take the bull by its horns and ensure that Perth Scorchers Women move even further from the chasing pack as playoffs beckon. While I’m expecting her to score a half-century, Sophie Devine can further add a sense of belonging to the top of the pile and, as she has done all tournament long, could boost our earnings.

Match Prediction Best Odds First boundary will be Four runs 1.01 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Women to win 1.55 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Match Toss Prediction

The Western Australia Cricket Association Ground in Perth has hosted 39 Women’s T20 matches to date, with the chasing side coming out victorious in a humongous 25 matches. In 24 out of those 39 matches, the toss-winning sides have decided to field first - a clear demonstration of the preferences at the venue. The average first innings score at the venue is 134, whereas the winning score in the first innings is 154.

Weather Report

The Western province of the Australian outback hardly sees any rain in November, hence, we can expect a full game without any interruption by rain. Accuweather.com predicts that there would be some westward wind flow, which means pacers may enjoy that in the afternoon.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Darke, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Stella Campbell, Lisa Griffith

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Devine Batter Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Maddy Darke Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Amy Jones Batter Chloe Piparo Batter Amy Louise Edgar All-rounder Piepa Cleary Bowler Alana King Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler Taneale Peschel Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

In 12 matches in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers Women have won eight and lost four, thus securing themselves at the top of the order in a pretty convincing manner. Their domineering approach is so visible that any side who came their way hardly stood a chance. A run-rate of +1.244 further validates how they have gone about their things.

Melbourne Stars Women Player List

Meg Lanning (c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Nicole Faltum (wk), Kim Garth, Milly Illingworth, Rhys McKenna, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Day, Olivia Henry, Sophie Reid, Jasmine Nevins

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Alice Capsey Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Maia Bouchier Batter Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Kim Garth All-rounder Milly Illingworth Bowler Rhys McKenna Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Sophie Day Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Team Form

Led by the effervescent Meg Lanning, one of the greatest skippers in the modern era, Melbourne Stars Women would have wanted to do better, but things are not as straightforward as they seem. In 12 games, they just have four wins - an indicator that rightfully placed them at the second-last position on the points table.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-To-Head

Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women have played each other 18 times in the Women’s Big Bash League, with the former winning ten games. That’s a 55.56% rate, but one that suggests that both sides are historically even matched.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers to dominate the powerplay (Parimatch)

With Devine and Mooney opening for Perth, things are very clear in a way. They are two of the most attacking batters in the WBBL, having occupied the first two positions on the strike rate chart. That has helped Perth secure a better position, with a run-rate of 7.45 in the first six overs. Trust them to bring sanity to the table.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women T20 WACA Ground, Perth Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.538 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Best Batters

Beth Mooney to be PS’s best batter (Parimatch)

Beth Mooney is a legend of WBBL, and this year is no different. She has done exceptionally well this season, having accumulated 535 runs at an average of 66.87 and a strike rate of 147.79. With five half-centuries and one century already, one could understand the level of domination she has shown this year. You can bank on her to do well.

Meg Lanning to be MS-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

With 284 runs, Meg Lanning is the best batter for Melbourne Stars this season. Surely, she could have done better, but in a side where there is no support for anyone else, her presence is the only thing that matters big. So trust her to add a semblance of honesty about the side that is reeling at the bottom.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Best Bowlers

Amy Edgar to be Perth’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Amy Edgar has been doing well for a while now, but with 19 wickets from 12 games, she has ensured that Perth have their tails up. Her average of 13.57 is crazy enough, but that is further bolstered by an economy rate of 6.93. With Edgar having the momentum in her stride, I back her to do well.

Sophia Day to be Stars’ best bowler (Parimatch)

For a side that is sitting at the seventh spot in the eight-team tournament, it is crazy that two best bowlers of the tournament are from Melbourne Stars. With 23 wickets from 12 games at an average of 12.95, Day is by far the best that has come out of this edition. She is reaping the dividends of consistency and will be eager to put her best foot forward once again.