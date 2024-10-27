PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction PES 58 % Chance of Winning MST 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.713 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Stars Women and Perth Scorchers Women will be meeting in the 3rd game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on October 27. The match will begin at 3:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers Women had a terrific season last year. They had a fantastic start but lost their form by the end of the competition. Despite that, they finished second in the standings. They were eliminated in the Challenger game by Brisbane Heat. The team will be prepared to take on Melbourne Stars at their home. The team has a number of options in their batting and bowling order.

Melbourne Stars Women had a forgettable season in 2023, finishing second to last in the WBBL points table. They managed to secure victory in 6 out of 14 matches during the league phase, ultimately placing 7th with a total of 12 points. The team will be looking for a fresh start and will come in to win their first game of the season. They have a good track record against Perth Scorchers and shall exploit their experience.

Melbourne Stars Women' chance of winning: 42%

Perth Scorchers Women’ chance of winning: 58%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips

Melbourne Stars Women to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Melbourne Stars Women had a nightmare season last year. They finished in 7th place with more defeats than wins. The team could not arrive at a definite opening order and kept on experimenting. There were many batters who either were not in form or were inconsistent. The team posted 9 & 12 runs before their first dismissal against Perth Scorchers in their two meetings last season. That is a clear indication of an inconsistent batting order of Melbourne Stars. That said, Melbourne Stars should lose an early wicket in their first game of the season.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers Women 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Women’s score before first dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction

Once known as the fastest pitch in the world, the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth nowadays usually offers a pretty placid surface in domestic games. The deck still has good bounce and carry, but there is very little movement on offer. Batters will enjoy their time here on the first couple of days. Seamers will get some help too with the new ball and will have to use their variations when it gets older. 21 of the 36 games played at the W.A.C.A have been won by the chasing side. We reckon both teams will be looking to chase here.

Weather Report

The weather in Perth during the match will be clear and warm. There is no chance of rain.

Melbourne Stars Women Players List

Yastika Bhatia (India), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma (India), Annabel Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Yastika Bhatia Wicket-keeper Sophie Reid Batter Meg Lanning Batter Olivia Henry Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Rhys McKenna All-rounder Deepti Sharma All-rounder Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Tess Flintoff Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Recent Form

Melbourne Stars Women finished near the bottom of the table with more losses than wins in the competition. They lacked in both the departments and will be hoping to put on a better performance in the next game.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia)

Predicted Playing XI

Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Maddy Darke Batter Chloe Piparo Batter Beth Mooney Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler Piepa Cleary Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Recent Form

Perth Scorchers finished second in the group table last season. However, their form looked abrupt by the end of the competition. The team will look for a solid start in their first game of the season.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Melbourne Stars Women have won three games as opposed to Perth Scorchers Women’s two wins.

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 3

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

The Scorchers have made several roster changes, adding Dayalan Hemalatha, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Carly Leeson, and Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, after losing Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, and Taneale Peschel. While Sophie Devine and Hemalatha will miss the season's start due to international duty, Beth Mooney, Maddy Darke, and Amy Jones are expected to lead the batting. Mooney, the top scorer from last season, is key. In bowling, Amy Edgar, Alana King, and Chloe Ainsworth will strengthen the team.

The Stars enter the new season with a powerful lineup, including seasoned players like Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and Deepti Sharma. However, Yastika Bhatia and Deepti Sharma will miss the start due to international commitments. The team will rely on Lanning’s consistency at the top. All-rounders Sutherland and Kapp are expected to make balanced contributions, while Sophie Day and Kim Garth lead the bowling attack, with Day coming off a stellar last season.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women T20 Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, null Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.168 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning is an experienced veteran batter from the side. The Australian batter is the most experienced player in the squad and was in form last season, amassing 284 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 120.

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Perth Scorchers boast a very strong batting order. Mooney was their top-scorer last season with 557 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 143. She averaged over 50 in the competition.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Annabel Sutherland has emerged to become a very refined player over the years. She is a terrific bowler and was one of the best one from the side last season. She picked 23 wickets in 14 games last season.

Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Alana King is in Perth Scorchers again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She picked 19 wickets for the team last season in 15 games.