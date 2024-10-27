PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction
PES
58%
Chance of Winning
MST
42%
T20
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground
Facts:
- In their last five meetings, Melbourne Stars Women lead the tally by 3-2.
- Perth Scorchers Women finished at the 2nd place whereas Melbourne Stars finished at the 7th place of the standings last year.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning
Perth Scorchers Women had a terrific season last year. They had a fantastic start but lost their form by the end of the competition. Despite that, they finished second in the standings. They were eliminated in the Challenger game by Brisbane Heat. The team will be prepared to take on Melbourne Stars at their home. The team has a number of options in their batting and bowling order.
Melbourne Stars Women had a forgettable season in 2023, finishing second to last in the WBBL points table. They managed to secure victory in 6 out of 14 matches during the league phase, ultimately placing 7th with a total of 12 points. The team will be looking for a fresh start and will come in to win their first game of the season. They have a good track record against Perth Scorchers and shall exploit their experience.
- Melbourne Stars Women' chance of winning: 42%
- Perth Scorchers Women’ chance of winning: 58%
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips
Melbourne Stars Women to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)
Melbourne Stars Women had a nightmare season last year. They finished in 7th place with more defeats than wins. The team could not arrive at a definite opening order and kept on experimenting. There were many batters who either were not in form or were inconsistent. The team posted 9 & 12 runs before their first dismissal against Perth Scorchers in their two meetings last season. That is a clear indication of an inconsistent batting order of Melbourne Stars. That said, Melbourne Stars should lose an early wicket in their first game of the season.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers Women
Perth Scorchers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 23.5 runs
Melbourne Stars Women’s score before first dismissal Over 19.5 runs
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction
Once known as the fastest pitch in the world, the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth nowadays usually offers a pretty placid surface in domestic games. The deck still has good bounce and carry, but there is very little movement on offer. Batters will enjoy their time here on the first couple of days. Seamers will get some help too with the new ball and will have to use their variations when it gets older. 21 of the 36 games played at the W.A.C.A have been won by the chasing side. We reckon both teams will be looking to chase here.
Weather Report
The weather in Perth during the match will be clear and warm. There is no chance of rain.
Melbourne Stars Women Players List
Yastika Bhatia (India), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma (India), Annabel Sutherland
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yastika Bhatia
|
Wicket-keeper
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Sophie Reid
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Batter
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Meg Lanning
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Batter
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Olivia Henry
|
Batter
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Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
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Rhys McKenna
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All-rounder
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Deepti Sharma
|
All-rounder
|
Annabel Sutherland
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All-rounder
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Tess Flintoff
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Bowler
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Sasha Moloney
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Bowler
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Maisy Gibson
|
Bowler
Melbourne Stars Women Recent Form
Melbourne Stars Women finished near the bottom of the table with more losses than wins in the competition. They lacked in both the departments and will be hoping to put on a better performance in the next game.
Perth Scorchers Women Player List
Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dayalan Hemalatha
|
Batter
|
Amy Jones
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Wicket-keeper
|
Maddy Darke
|
Batter
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Chloe Piparo
|
Batter
|
Beth Mooney
|
Batter
|
Sophie Devine
|
All-rounder
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Chloe Ainsworth
|
All-rounder
|
Alana King
|
All-rounder
|
Lilly Mills
|
Bowler
|
Ebony Hoskin
|
Bowler
|
Piepa Cleary
|
Bowler
Perth Scorchers Women Recent Form
Perth Scorchers finished second in the group table last season. However, their form looked abrupt by the end of the competition. The team will look for a solid start in their first game of the season.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Melbourne Stars Women have won three games as opposed to Perth Scorchers Women’s two wins.
- Melbourne Stars Women Won: 3
- Perth Scorchers Women Won: 2
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds
The Scorchers have made several roster changes, adding Dayalan Hemalatha, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Carly Leeson, and Ni Made Putri Suwandewi, after losing Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Lauren Winfield-Hill, and Taneale Peschel. While Sophie Devine and Hemalatha will miss the season's start due to international duty, Beth Mooney, Maddy Darke, and Amy Jones are expected to lead the batting. Mooney, the top scorer from last season, is key. In bowling, Amy Edgar, Alana King, and Chloe Ainsworth will strengthen the team.
The Stars enter the new season with a powerful lineup, including seasoned players like Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and Deepti Sharma. However, Yastika Bhatia and Deepti Sharma will miss the start due to international commitments. The team will rely on Lanning’s consistency at the top. All-rounders Sutherland and Kapp are expected to make balanced contributions, while Sophie Day and Kim Garth lead the bowling attack, with Day coming off a stellar last season.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women
T20
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, null
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters
Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women
Meg Lanning is an experienced veteran batter from the side. The Australian batter is the most experienced player in the squad and was in form last season, amassing 284 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 120.
Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women
Perth Scorchers boast a very strong batting order. Mooney was their top-scorer last season with 557 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 143. She averaged over 50 in the competition.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers
Annabel Sutherland to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women
Annabel Sutherland has emerged to become a very refined player over the years. She is a terrific bowler and was one of the best one from the side last season. She picked 23 wickets in 14 games last season.
Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women
Alana King is in Perth Scorchers again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She picked 19 wickets for the team last season in 15 games.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Perth Scorchers Women
Melbourne Stars Women to win @ 2.20 (Parimatch)
Perth Scorchers to win @ 1.73 (Parimatch)
Parimatch