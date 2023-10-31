PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) Match Prediction PES 42 % Chance of Winning SYS 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.837 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women will go up against each other in the 18th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth will host this game on October 30, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 2:40 PM IST.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers Women are leading a shaky campaign in the current competition. They have won two games and lost as many in the tournament. As a result, they find themselves placed at the 4th place in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of 0.711. They will have to take control of their innings and deliver more consistent performances in the game. They are coming from a defeat against Melbourne Stars by a small margin and will be looking to deliver a more promising display of cricket.

Sydney Sixers Women finally had a breakthrough in the competition after their first win of the competition in their last outing. They lost the first three games, so, winning their first game will build a lot of morale within the squad. They are placed at the 7th place with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.592. They will look to hold on to their form and win the next game as well.

Perth Scorchers Women's chance of winning: 42%

Sydney Sixers Women’s chance of winning: 58%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers Women to score low before their first dismissal

Sydney Sixers Women were fantastic in the previous season, especially with their hard-hitting batters in the team. Alyssa Healy took the bench after being injured in the first game. Replacing her, Ellyse Perry displayed her class with the bat in the three games she batted in. However, Bates’ form looks worrisome for the team. She has faced constant cheap dismissals in her campaign this season. Bates scored 6, 5, 3 and 10 runs in her four outings. Perry and Bates average at 43.33 & 6.00 respectively. They scored 16, 5, 31 & 15 runs before their first dismissal in the three games. Perth Scorchers conceded 0, 25, 28 and 9 runs before their first pick in the four games. That being said, SS-W are expected to lose their first wicket pretty early in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Sixers Women to win 1.94 Bet on Melbet Perth Scorchers Women to win 1.75 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Women to win 1.837 Bet on Megapari

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction

There is not much of an advantage to either batting or bowling first on this ground. However, considering the bowling strengths of both teams, we reckon neither skipper would risk chasing a total and will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The pitch is bouncy and fast and has been a nightmare for the batters in the past. Though it has become flatter in recent years, it is still a treat for the pacers to bowl on this surface. The weather will be sunny with a high of 23 degrees Celsius.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Charis Bekker, Piepa Cleary, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Taneale Pechel, Sophie Devine, Amy Jones, Stella Campbell, Maddy Darke, Chloe Piparo, Chloe Ainsworth, Lisa Griffith

Perth Scorchers Women predicted playing XI:

Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Maddy Darke Batter Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Amy Jones Batter Piepa Cleary All-rounder Alana King Bowler Beth Mooney Wicket Keeper Lilly Mills Bowler Chloe Ainsworth Bowler Stella Campbell Bowler Amy Edgar All-rounder

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers Women are inconsistent in the competition. Their top order crumbled at low scores in the previous game. However, their bowlers have been efficient.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:

Suzie Bates Batter Jade Allen Batter Erin Burns Batter Kate Pelle Wicket-keeper Maitlan Brown All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Ellyse Perry (c) Batter

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women have won their last game after scoring 164 runs in the last game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Perth Scorchers Women managed to win three times while Sydney Sixers won twice.

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 3

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women went against Melbourne Stars Women in their previous outing but lost the game by 7 runs. MS-W went in to bat first and scored 154 runs in the game. While chasing the target, the top order collapsed at single digit individual scores that limited their firepower in the game. The team settled at 147, 7 runs shy of the target.

On the other hand, Sydney Sixers Women won their first game in the competition. Batting first against Melbourne Renegades Women, SS-W scored 164 runs in the game. It featured a classic strike from the bat of Ellyse Perry who scored 50 off 41 balls in the game. Their bowlers did a good job in limiting the opponents under the target, winning the game by 6 runs.

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be Perth Scorchers Women's top batter

Beth Mooney is a very talented batter from PS-W. She is one of the top scorers in the team and posted 129 runs in 4 games at an average of 32.25. She has been aggressive with the bat and strikes at over 160 in the tournament. She scored 8, 60, 52 & 9 runs in four games. She scored 75* in her last meeting against SS-W.

Ellyse Perry to be Sydney Sixers Women's top batter

Ellyse Perry was the second highest run-scorer in the competition last season. She has scored 31, 49 & 50 runs in the three games so far and is the top scorer from her team this season. This sums up to 130 runs, averaging at a high 43.33. She scored 48 in her last meeting with PS-W.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Alana King was the top wicket-taker in the competition for Perth Scorchers Women last season. This season, she has 6 wickets in 4 games and an economy rate of 7.13.

Lauren Cheatle to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Lauren Cheatle is a talented bowler in the team. She has picked 8 wickets in 4 games for Sydney Sixers Women in the competition so far. She has an economy rate of 8.37. In her last game, she was able to rack 2 wickets in the game.