PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) Match Prediction PES 55 % Chance of Winning SYS 45 % Bet Now! Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women will clash in the 34th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on November 21. The match will begin at 10:15 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Chance of Winning

Perth Scorchers Women are having an inconsistent campaign this season. The team dropped positions in the points table after two consecutive losses in their campaign. With four wins and as many losses, they are placed at the 5th position of the points table. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of -0.105 in the competition. Perth Scorchers will be looking to bounce back in the next game.

Sydney Sixers Women’s last game was abandoned due to rainfall. The team lost two games before that. With three wins and four losses in the competition, the team is placed at the 6th position of the points table. The team has 7 points and a net run rate of -0.425 in the competition. Sydney Sixers look out of form and will be looking for a win here.

Sydney Sixers Women' chance of winning: 45%

Perth Scorchers Women’ chance of winning: 55%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Tips

Perth Scorchers Women to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Perth Scorchers Women are having an inconsistent campaign in the competition. The team opened with Beth Mooney and Sophie Devine earlier in the competition but Devine went deeper in the batting order while Chloe Piparo and Maddy Darke stepped up to the opening position. The team posted 12, 21 & 0 before their first dismissal in their last three games. Darke and Mooney average at 1.50 & 36.50 respectively in the current competition. Mooney is batting well but failed to find a partner to open with her in the competition. That said, Perth Scorchers will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers Women 1.76 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Toss Prediction

Bellerive Oval usually provides a balanced surface, with early assistance for bowlers due to some grass cover. As the match progresses, the pitch tends to favour batters, offering consistent bounce and pace. Hobart often experiences cool and breezy conditions, with potential for overcast skies that could assist swing bowlers early in the match. Teams may choose to bat first if the surface looks dry or the match is played during daytime, allowing batters to capitalise on favourable early conditions.

Weather Report

On November 21, 2023, Hobart is expected to experience comfortable spring weather. The forecast shows a high of around 21°C and a low of 14°C, with mostly dry conditions and minimal chances of rain.

Sydney Sixers Women Players List

Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Sarah Bryce

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone All-rounder Caoimhe Bray Bowler Ellyse Perry (c) All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Lauren Cheatle Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Recent Form

Sydney Sixers Women’s last game was abandoned after the rain interrupted the game. The team bowled well in the last game and bundled out the Thunder at 121 runs.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia)

Predicted Playing XI

Mikayla Hinkley Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Chloe Piparo Batter Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Recent Form

Perth Scorchers Women are having an inconsistent campaign in the competition. The team is coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. They lost their last game against Adelaide Strikers.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Perth Scorchers Women leads the tally by 4-1.

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 1

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women met with Adelaide Strikers Women in their last game of the competition. Adelaide Strikers batted first in the game and scored 169 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the game. Alana King picked 3 wickets while Sophie Devine took 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Perth Scorchers scored 139/8, losing the match by 30 runs. Brooke Halliday scored 47 runs in the game while Sophie Devine scored 35 runs in the game.

Sydney Sixers Women faced Sydney Thunder Women in their last outing. Sydney Thunder Women scored first in the game and scored 121 runs while losing all their wickets in the match. Amelia Kerr picked 3 wickets while Lauren Cheatle and Ashleigh Gardner picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, Sydney Sixers scored 9/1 in the match before the rain interrupted the match and the game was abandoned.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is a terrific batter from the side. She has 324 runs in 8 games, averaging at 54.00. Perry has posted incredible knocks in the competition. Perry will be walking in as the best batting pick from the Sixers.

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Beth Mooney has scored 292 runs in 8 games at an average of 36.50. Mooney will come in as the best batting pick from Perth Scorchers Women.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women Top Bowlers

Amelia Kerr to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Amelia Kerr is a terrific bowler in the squad. She has picked 11 wickets in 4 games of the competition. She picked 3 wickets in the last game and will come in to take many wickets in the next game.

Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Alana King is in Perth Scorchers again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She has picked 17 wickets in 8 innings already. She picked 3 wickets in the last game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.