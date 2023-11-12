PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction
PES
71%
Chance of Winning
SYT
29%
T20
Junction Oval
Facts:
- Hannah Darlington is the highest wicket-taker for Sydney Thunder this season, with 14 wickets from eight games.
- The Junction Oval Ground in Sydney is one of the most batting-friendly venues for Women’s cricket, having an average first-innings score of 169 in the last three years of WBBL.
- Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women have played against each other in 18 games, with the former winning ten games off it.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning
Led by England’s Heather Knight, Sydney Thunder Women have played a very refreshing brand of cricket and have dominated every single team that have come their way. While I would be inclined to bet in favour of them, for they are the table-toppers and playing the match at their home ground, this leaves a particularly enhanced outlook for Perth’s involvement in the game.
Perth Scorchers Women are coming from a 10-wicket win against Melbourne Renegades, where their legendary openers Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney single-handedly stretched their game in their favour. That is the very basic reason why Perth Scorchers are considered the favourites to win the game, with a high chance of winning.
ST-W’s chance of winning is 29%
PS-W’s chance of winning is 71%
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips
Just back Sophie Devine, okay. She is a mean machine and the way she is spearheading the team for a greater level of success tells you everything you need to know about the impact. While I am sure she will have a huge bearing on the result, how could you not bet on Alana King, who is having a spectacular run of form lately. You can also bet on Chamari Athapaththu, whose success rate is encouraging for everyone to notice.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs
Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership Over 24.5 runs
Match Winner: Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Toss Prediction
The Junction Oval in Sydney has hosted 49 matches till date in the history of Women’s T20s, with batting first and batting second teams winning 24 games each. In 30 out of 49 games, captains have decided to bowl first, but as we could figure out from the overall narrative, it is not always the most successful formula.
Weather Report
Even though rain has been a frequent occurrence in the Women’s Big Bash League 2023, there is no rain predicted for Sunday’s encounter between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder. Accuweather keeps the chances of rain to less than 8%, which clearly suggests we’re having a full game.
Sydney Thunder Women Player List
Tahlia Wilson (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Claire Moore, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates, Ebony Hoskin, Lauren Smith, Lauren Bell, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Samuel Bates
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tahlia Wilson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Chamari Athapaththu
|
Batter
|
Phoebe Litchfield
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Heather Knight
|
Batter
|
Marizanne Kapp
|
All-rounder
|
Anika Learoyd
|
Batter
|
Olivia Porter
|
All-rounder
|
Claire Moore
|
Bowler
|
Sammy-Jo Johnson
|
Bowler
|
Hannah Darlington
|
Bowler
|
Samantha Bates
|
Bowler
Sydney Thunder Women Team Form
Sydney Thunder Women have secured six wins from eight games, indicating a stronghold in the tournament. They are sitting prettily at the top of the table, with a positive net run rate of +1.146. They would like to continue the same form.
Perth Scorchers Women Player List
Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Darke, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Stella Campbell, Lisa Griffith
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sophie Devine
|
Batter
|
Beth Mooney
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Maddy Darke
|
Batter
|
Nat Sciver-Brunt
|
All-rounder
|
Amy Jones
|
Batter
|
Chloe Piparo
|
Batter
|
Amy Louise Edgar
|
All-rounder
|
Piepa Cleary
|
Bowler
|
Alana King
|
Bowler
|
Lilly Mills
|
Bowler
|
Taneale Peschel
|
Bowler
Perth Scorchers Women Team Form
Perth Scorchers have suffered only two losses in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League, and by winning the remaining six of them, they have secured a pretty good position on the points table.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-To-Head
Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women have played against each other in 18 games, with the former winning ten games off it. That is an incredible achievement for Perth Scorchers Women and they would like to extend their dominance further.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds
Total runs in the match to be over 314.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
The Junction Oval Ground in Sydney is one of the most batting-friendly venues for Women’s cricket, having an average first innings score of 169 in the last three years of WBBL. That makes things positive as far as these two two are concerned. They are two of the best batting sides in the competition, having a run-rate of 8.9 and 8.1 respectively. Consider this to be a winning bet.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women
T20
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Best Batters
Athapaththu to be ST’s best batter (Parimatch)
Chamari Athapaththu has been on very good form lately and is rightfully the top of the run-scoring chart among all of Sydney Thunder Women batter. She has amassed 321 runs at a strike rate of 135.91 in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League and is sitting at the second position on the table after Sophie Devine. Trust her to be the path-breaker.
Sophie Devine to be PS’s best batter (Parimatch)
Has there ever been a WBBL season in which Sophie Devine is not in crazy form? In nine matches, Devine has 415 runs at an average of 59.28 and a strike rate of 156.60. She has three fifties and one century in the ongoing WBBL as well. From every metric she is the best batter in the WBBL.
Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Best Bowlers
Hannah Darlington to be ST’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Hannah Darlington has 65 wickets in the Women’s Big Bash League, having an average of 19.4 and an excellent economy rate of 6.7. She is the highest wicket-taker for Sydney Thunder this season, with 14 wickets from eight games. I am banking on her to reap dividends on this bet.
Amy Edgar to be Perth’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Amy Edgar has been doing well for a while now, but with 14 wickets from nine games, she has ensured that Perth have their tails up. Her average of 14.35 is exceptional and that is bolstered by an economy rate of 6.93. With Edgar having the momentum in her stride, I back her to do well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Perth Scorchers Women
ST-W to win @ 2.15 (Parimatch)
PS-W to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
Parimatch