PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction PES 71 % Chance of Winning SYT 29 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.652 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women will take on each other at the Junction Oval, Melbourne, on November 12, 2023 (Sunday), at 4:40 AM IST. It is going to be particularly interesting, given the fact that both teams are sitting at the top two spots on the points table, with six wins each. And the way Perth have bounced back after two consecutive losses, we could hope that this match would live up to the billing.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

Led by England’s Heather Knight, Sydney Thunder Women have played a very refreshing brand of cricket and have dominated every single team that have come their way. While I would be inclined to bet in favour of them, for they are the table-toppers and playing the match at their home ground, this leaves a particularly enhanced outlook for Perth’s involvement in the game.

Perth Scorchers Women are coming from a 10-wicket win against Melbourne Renegades, where their legendary openers Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney single-handedly stretched their game in their favour. That is the very basic reason why Perth Scorchers are considered the favourites to win the game, with a high chance of winning.

ST-W’s chance of winning is 29%

PS-W’s chance of winning is 71%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips

Just back Sophie Devine, okay. She is a mean machine and the way she is spearheading the team for a greater level of success tells you everything you need to know about the impact. While I am sure she will have a huge bearing on the result, how could you not bet on Alana King, who is having a spectacular run of form lately. You can also bet on Chamari Athapaththu, whose success rate is encouraging for everyone to notice.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sydney Thunder Opening Partnership Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Opening Partnership Over 24.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Match Winner: Perth Scorchers 1.65 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Match Toss Prediction

The Junction Oval in Sydney has hosted 49 matches till date in the history of Women’s T20s, with batting first and batting second teams winning 24 games each. In 30 out of 49 games, captains have decided to bowl first, but as we could figure out from the overall narrative, it is not always the most successful formula.

Weather Report

Even though rain has been a frequent occurrence in the Women’s Big Bash League 2023, there is no rain predicted for Sunday’s encounter between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder. Accuweather keeps the chances of rain to less than 8%, which clearly suggests we’re having a full game.

Sydney Thunder Women Player List

Tahlia Wilson (wk), Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield, Heather Knight (c), Marizanne Kapp, Anika Learoyd, Olivia Porter, Claire Moore, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Samantha Bates, Ebony Hoskin, Lauren Smith, Lauren Bell, Saskia Horley, Paris Bowdler, Samuel Bates

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Chamari Athapaththu Batter Phoebe Litchfield Wicket-keeper Heather Knight Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Olivia Porter All-rounder Claire Moore Bowler Sammy-Jo Johnson Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women have secured six wins from eight games, indicating a stronghold in the tournament. They are sitting prettily at the top of the table, with a positive net run rate of +1.146. They would like to continue the same form.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Maddy Darke, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Amy Louise Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Ainsworth, Charis Bekker, Stella Campbell, Lisa Griffith

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Devine Batter Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Maddy Darke Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Amy Jones Batter Chloe Piparo Batter Amy Louise Edgar All-rounder Piepa Cleary Bowler Alana King Bowler Lilly Mills Bowler Taneale Peschel Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Team Form

Perth Scorchers have suffered only two losses in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League, and by winning the remaining six of them, they have secured a pretty good position on the points table.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-To-Head

Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women have played against each other in 18 games, with the former winning ten games off it. That is an incredible achievement for Perth Scorchers Women and they would like to extend their dominance further.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds

Total runs in the match to be over 314.5 runs @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

The Junction Oval Ground in Sydney is one of the most batting-friendly venues for Women’s cricket, having an average first innings score of 169 in the last three years of WBBL. That makes things positive as far as these two two are concerned. They are two of the best batting sides in the competition, having a run-rate of 8.9 and 8.1 respectively. Consider this to be a winning bet.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women T20 Junction Oval, Melbourne Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.132 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Best Batters

Athapaththu to be ST’s best batter (Parimatch)

Chamari Athapaththu has been on very good form lately and is rightfully the top of the run-scoring chart among all of Sydney Thunder Women batter. She has amassed 321 runs at a strike rate of 135.91 in the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League and is sitting at the second position on the table after Sophie Devine. Trust her to be the path-breaker.

Sophie Devine to be PS’s best batter (Parimatch)

Has there ever been a WBBL season in which Sophie Devine is not in crazy form? In nine matches, Devine has 415 runs at an average of 59.28 and a strike rate of 156.60. She has three fifties and one century in the ongoing WBBL as well. From every metric she is the best batter in the WBBL.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Best Bowlers

Hannah Darlington to be ST’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Hannah Darlington has 65 wickets in the Women’s Big Bash League, having an average of 19.4 and an excellent economy rate of 6.7. She is the highest wicket-taker for Sydney Thunder this season, with 14 wickets from eight games. I am banking on her to reap dividends on this bet.

Amy Edgar to be Perth’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Amy Edgar has been doing well for a while now, but with 14 wickets from nine games, she has ensured that Perth have their tails up. Her average of 14.35 is exceptional and that is bolstered by an economy rate of 6.93. With Edgar having the momentum in her stride, I back her to do well.