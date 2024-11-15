PES (Perth Scorchers Women) vs SYT (Sydney Thunder Women) Match Prediction PES 55 % Chance of Winning SYT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.922 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women will be meeting in the 27th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 15. The match will begin at 10:15 PM IST.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Thunder Women were having a dream campaign. Their winning streak came to an end after they faced a loss in the last game after four straight wins. They suffered a defeat against Perth Scorchers. With two losses and four wins, they still occupy the top position in the points table. They have 8 points and a net run rate of 0.248. Sydney Thunder will be looking to retaliate against the Scorchers in the reverse fixture.

Perth Scorchers are back to their winning ways in the competition. They won the last game against Sydney Thunder Women and climbed back to 2nd position of the points table. The team has four wins and two losses in six games. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.205. Perth Scorchers will now aim at the top of the standings with a win in the next game.

Perth Scorchers Women' chance of winning: 55%

Sydney Thunder Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Tips

Sydney Thunder Women to score over 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sydney Thunder Women are having a fantastic season this year. The opening line-up features Chamari Athapaththu and Georgia Voll this year. The team posted 0, 34, 54, 52, 46 & 1 runs before their first dismissal in their last six games. The team faced an early dismissal in the last game but will be keen to strike well in the next game. Athapaththu and Voll average at 20.16 & 27.00 respectively in the current competition. That said, the pair will be looking to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Perth Scorchers Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch Perth Scorchers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Thunder Women’s score before first dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Toss Prediction

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) typically has a pitch that favours batting early in T20 matches, with bounce and carry that allow batters to play their shots freely. However, as the game progresses, the pitch sometimes offers assistance to spinners due to wear. With such conditions, the team winning the toss often prefers to field first, taking advantage of any moisture or freshness in the pitch early on, which can help seamers. Additionally, batting under lights at the MCG can be advantageous, as the ball tends to come on to the bat more smoothly, making it easier to chase.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Melbourne on November 15, 2024, predicts partly sunny skies with a high of around 68°F (20°C) and a low near 49°F (9°C). Some cloud cover in the morning should give way to clearer skies by late afternoon.

Perth Scorchers Women Player List

Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Dayalan Hemalatha (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Ebony Hoskin, Amy Jones (England), Alana King, Carly Leeson, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Ni Made Putri Suwandewi (Indonesia)

Predicted Playing XI

Mikayla Hinkley Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Chloe Piparo Batter Beth Mooney Wicket-keeper Sophie Devine (c) All-rounder Chloe Ainsworth All-rounder Alana King All-rounder Lilly Mills Bowler Ebony Hoskin Bowler Amy Edgar Bowler

Perth Scorchers Women Recent Form

Perth Scorchers Women were excellent in the last game. They scored 171 runs in the game and bundled out Sydney Thunder at 97 runs in the last game. They will be confident coming into the next game.

Sydney Thunder Women Players List

Georgia Adams, Chamari Athapaththu, Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Sienna Eve, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll and Tahlia Wilson.

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson Wicket-keeper Heather Knight Batter Georgia Voll Batter Phoebe Litchfield (c) Batter Sammy-Jo Johnson All-rounder Anika Learoyd Batter Taneale Peschel Bowler Chamari Athapaththu All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Hannah Darlington Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder Women Recent Form

Sydney Thunder Women lost a game after four consecutive wins. The team’s batting order crumbled in the last game. Sydney Thunder have a good squad and the side will be looking to get back to their winning ways.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Perth Scorchers lead the tally by 3-2.

Perth Scorchers Women Won: 3

Sydney Thunder Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Betting Odds

Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Thunder Women clashed in the last game. Winning the toss, Perth Scorchers Women chose to bat first. They secured 171 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the game. Sophie Devine scored 48 runs while Dayalan Hemalatha struck 41 runs in the game. Shabnim Ismail and Chamari Athapaththu were the best bowlers from Sydney Thunder Women with 2 wickets each.

Chasing the target, Sydney Thunder Women kept losing cheap wickets. Phoebe Litchfield was the best batter with 27 runs in the game. The team bundled out for 97 runs, losing the game by 74 runs. Amy Edgar picked 3 wickets for the Scorchers. Chloe Ainsworth and Ebony Hoskin went back with 2 wickets each from the fixture.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women T20 Melbourne Cricket Ground, null Perth Scorchers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Sydney Thunder Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.903 Bet Now!

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Batters

Beth Mooney to be the top batter for Perth Scorchers Women

Perth Scorchers boast a very strong batting order. Mooney was their top-scorer last season with 557 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 143. She has scored 189 runs in 6 games this season at an average of 31.50. Mooney posted 7 runs in the last game but is set to return in the next fixture.

Heather Knight to be the top batter for Sydney Thunder Women

Heather Knight is a very consistent batter in the competition. She has scored 198 runs in 5 games at an average of 49.50. She scored 13 runs in the last game and will look to strike hard in the next game.

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Top Bowlers

Alana King to be the top bowler for Perth Scorchers Women

Alana King is in Perth Scorchers again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She has picked 14 wickets in 6 innings already. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Samantha Bates to be the top bowler for Sydney Thunder Women

Samantha Bates is the top bowling pick from Sydney Thunder Women. She has picked 16 wickets in 6 games so far in the competition. She picked 1 wicket in the last game. Bates will be ready for another clash in the next outing.