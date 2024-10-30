BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction BRH 55 % Chance of Winning MER 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.797 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Brisbane Heat Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will be meeting in the 6th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Allan Border Field, Brisbane on October 30. The match will begin at 1:40 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women had a great campaign last year. They finished at 3rd place in the points table and went on to contest in the finals but were put down by the Strikers. Brisbane Heat Women avenged last season’s final loss with a win against Adelaide Strikers Women in the first game of this season. The team rests at the top of the table currently with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.794. Brisbane Heat will be looking to keep on the winning momentum.

Melbourne Renegades Women were the worst performing team of the previous edition of this tournament. They finished at the bottom of the standings with two wins and twelve losses. The team lost the first game against Sydney Sixers Women. With that, they are placed 5th in the points table. They have no points and a net run rate of -0.521 currently.

Brisbane Heat Women' chance of winning: 55%

Melbourne Renegades Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to score high before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat Women had a pleasant season last year. They produced impressive batting performances on multiple occasions. The team featured Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris in their opening position. The sides met twice last season where Brisbane Heat managed to post the scores of77 & 13 runs before their 1st dismissal. Brisbane Heat has a very strong batting order and scored 32 runs before their first dismissal in the first game this season. That said, the team will be looking to do well with their opening partnership in the next game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction

At Allan Border Field in Brisbane, recent toss trends in WBBL matches suggest a slight preference for winning captains to bowl first due to favourable pitch conditions early on, particularly when there’s moisture. However, as the day progresses, the pitch typically becomes conducive to batting, supporting teams opting to set a target in the latter part of the season.

Weather Report

On October 30, Brisbane is expected to have a warm day with a high of around 24°C (75°F) and a low of about 16°C (61°F) in the evening. The day is likely to be mostly sunny, with a low chance of rain.

Brisbane Heat Women Players List

Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues (India) Mikayla Wrigley, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues Batter Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Lucy Hamilton All-rounder Nicola Hancock All-rounder Shikha Pander All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Bonnie Berry Bowler Grace Harris All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Recent Form

Brisbane Heat Women were the runners-up of the previous season of the competition. The team entered this season with a win over Adelaide Strikers. Brisbane Heat is a string team and will be expected to carry on their winning momentum.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Deandra Dottin, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Sara Kennedy, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Linsey Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb, Tara Norris

Predicted Playing XI

Emma de Broughe Batter Nicole Faltum Wicket-keeper Courtney Webb Batter Josephine Dooley Batter Alice Capsey All-rounder Deandra Dottin All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg All-rounder Sophie Molineux Bowler Georgia Wareham Bowler Sarah Coyte Bowler Ella Hayward All-rounder

Melbourne Renegades Women Recent Form

Melbourne Renegades Women had a dismal season last year. They entered this season with a loss against Sydney Sixers Women. Renegades will be looking to do better in the next game.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Brisbane Heat Women leads the tally by 4-1.

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 4

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women clashed against Adelaide Strikers in their first game of the competition. Adelaide Strikers Women batted first in the game and scored 133/5 in the match. Shikha Pandey picked 2 wickets and was the best bowler from Brisbane. Chasing the target, Brisbane Heat Women scored 134/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Charli Knott scored an unbeaten 44 whereas Grace Harris scored 29 runs in the game.

Melbourne Renegades Women started their campaign on a losing note. They went against the Sydney Sixers in the game. Batting first, the Renegades scored 178/8 in the game. Courtney Webb scored 43 runs while Georgia Wareham smashed 61 runs in the match. Chasing the target, Sydney Sixers Women scored 179/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Georgia Wareham picked 3 wickets while Alice Capsey took 2 wickets in the game.

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Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris is excellent with the bat and had a long cricket career. She knocked 501 runs in 17 games last season at an average of 31.31. She scored 29 runs in the first game. She will be ready for a huge strike in her first game of the competition.

Georgia Wareham to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Georgia Wareham was one of the best batters last season. She scored 295 runs in 12 innings of the competition at an average of 32.77. She scored 61 runs in the first game. She will be expected to score well in the next game of the competition.

Brisbane Heat Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Nicola Hancock to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

In absence of Jess Jonsassen, Nicola Hancock will be handling the team's bowling department. Hancock picked 23 wickets in 17 games last season. The bowler picked a single wicket in the first game. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game against Melbourne Renegades Women.

Georgia Wareham to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Georgia Wareham is predominantly a bowler and picked 14 wickets last season for the team. She took 3 wickets in the first game of this season. She will be ready for another clash this season.