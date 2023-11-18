SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction
SYS
40%
Chance of Winning
ADS
60%
T20
North Sydney Oval
Facts:
- Adelaide Strikers Women have won the last four out of the five clashes against Sydney Sixers Women.
- Sydney Sixers Women lost the last game against the Strikers by 5 wickets.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning
With a few games left in the group stages, Sydney Sixers Women find themselves at a tough position after having started their campaign with consecutive losses. The team recovered well in the last few matches though. With five wins and six losses, the team is placed 5th in the points table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of -0.341.
Despite a couple of losses in the competition, Adelaide Strikers Women returned with two consecutive wins in the competition. They now have seven wins and three losses. With that, Adelaide Strikers have fixed their spot at the second position of the points table. They have 14 points and a net run rate of 0.905.
Although Sydney Sixers had a decent comeback in their campaign, they will face an intense challenge facing Adelaide Strikers in their next game. The Strikers look in terrific form and should be able to dominate this affair as well.
- Adelaide Strikers Women's chance of winning: 60%
- Sydney Sixers Women’s chance of winning: 40%
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips
Adelaide Strikers Women to score high before their first dismissal
Adelaide Strikers Women had a pretty cold start in the beginning of the competition. Laura Wolvaardt faced pretty quick dismissals in the majority of the games in the first half of the competition. However, the batter returned with a terrific feat and belief in her skills. She has boosted her batting average to 22.66 in the competition while Katie Mack, another opener of the team, averages at 35.60. The duo has posted 10, 32, 38, 30 & 44 runs in the opening partnership of their last five outings. Katie Mack is in fantastic form and should be able to wrap up a lot of runs in the next game while Wolvaardt should be able to support her completely on the opposite end.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women
Sydney Sixers Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Adelaide Strikers Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction
A lot of runs have been scored at the North Sydney Oval in this season of WBBL as the batters have enjoyed the even bounce. The ball has also come onto the bat very nicely, and that has made life difficult for bowlers at this venue. The skipper winning the toss is most likely to opt to bat first here.
Weather Report
The weather will be pleasant and sunny on the match-day. There is no prediction of rain and the temperature will vary between 18 to 22 degree Celsius.
Sydney Sixers Women Player List
Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr
Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:
|
Suzie Bates
|
Batter
|
Mathilda Carmichael
|
Batter
|
Erin Burns
|
Batter
|
Kate Pelle
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Maitlan Brown
|
All-rounder
|
Kate Peterson
|
Bowler
|
Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Cheatle
|
Bowler
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Ellyse Perry (c)
|
Batter
Sydney Sixers Women Team Form
Sydney Sixers Women lost their last game against Scorchers by 61 runs. They bundled out for 128 runs in the game.
Adelaide Strikers Women Player List
Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt
Adelaide Strikers Women Predicted XI:
|
Katie Mack
|
Batter
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Bridget Patterson
|
Batter
|
Tahlia McGrath (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Jemma Barsby
|
All-rounder
|
Georgia Adams
|
Batter
|
Danielle Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Madeline Penna
|
Bowler
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
Bowler
|
Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form
Adelaide Strikers Women won their last game against Sydney Thunder. They successfully chased a low target of 118 runs. They have an impressive bowling squad that delivered another clinical performance in their last outing.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Adelaide Strikers Women managed to win four times while Sydney Sixers won a single fixture.
- Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 4
- Sydney Sixers Women Won: 1
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds
Adelaide Strikers Women went against Sydney Thunder Women in their last match. They restricted their opponents to 118 runs. It was an easy chase for the Strikers who surpassed the target with 6 wickets and 13 balls to spare. They will be thrilled to mark their dominance yet again in their next outing against the Sixers. They have a good winning momentum behind them and should be able to utilise that in their upcoming clash.
Sydney Sixers Women lost their last outing against Perth Scorchers Women by a huge margin of 61 runs. They conceded 189 runs in the game where only Perry and Gardner were able to pick wickets. The chase was difficult for the batters who were bundled out for 128 runs in the game, giving away the victory. Ellyse Perry scored 40 runs while the others were dismissed for meagre scores in the game.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women
T20
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters
Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women
Ellyse Perry is having a great campaign and is the only effective batter in the team right now. She continued her consistent batting momentum and reeled in 40 runs in her last outing. She has 357 runs in 10 games, averaging at 39.66. She will be the batting pick from the team.
Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women
Katie Mack will be the batting pick from Adelaide Strikers Women in the upcoming game. Mack has scored a total of 356 runs in 10 innings at an average of 35.60. She has a strike rate of over 150. She scored 26 runs in her last outing but possesses an immense amount of batting proficiency.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers
Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women
Megan Schutt is very proficient with her bowling. She picked 16 wickets in the competition so far in 10 innings at an economy of 6.72. She racked up 2 wickets in her last game.
Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women
Ashleigh Gardner is the top wicket taker in Sydney Sixers. She has picked 17 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 7.57. She picked 2 wickets in the previous game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Adelaide Strikers Women
- Sydney Sixers Women to win the match @ 2.20 (Parimatch)
- Adelaide Strikers Women to win the match @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
Parimatch