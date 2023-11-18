SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction SYS 40 % Chance of Winning ADS 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Sixers Women will go up against Adelaide Strikers Women in the 44th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. North Sydney Oval, Sydney will host this game on November 18, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 1:40 PM IST.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

With a few games left in the group stages, Sydney Sixers Women find themselves at a tough position after having started their campaign with consecutive losses. The team recovered well in the last few matches though. With five wins and six losses, the team is placed 5th in the points table. They have 10 points and a net run rate of -0.341.

Despite a couple of losses in the competition, Adelaide Strikers Women returned with two consecutive wins in the competition. They now have seven wins and three losses. With that, Adelaide Strikers have fixed their spot at the second position of the points table. They have 14 points and a net run rate of 0.905.

Although Sydney Sixers had a decent comeback in their campaign, they will face an intense challenge facing Adelaide Strikers in their next game. The Strikers look in terrific form and should be able to dominate this affair as well.

Adelaide Strikers Women's chance of winning: 60%

Sydney Sixers Women’s chance of winning: 40%

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips

Adelaide Strikers Women to score high before their first dismissal

Adelaide Strikers Women had a pretty cold start in the beginning of the competition. Laura Wolvaardt faced pretty quick dismissals in the majority of the games in the first half of the competition. However, the batter returned with a terrific feat and belief in her skills. She has boosted her batting average to 22.66 in the competition while Katie Mack, another opener of the team, averages at 35.60. The duo has posted 10, 32, 38, 30 & 44 runs in the opening partnership of their last five outings. Katie Mack is in fantastic form and should be able to wrap up a lot of runs in the next game while Wolvaardt should be able to support her completely on the opposite end.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Adelaide Strikers Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Women Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction

A lot of runs have been scored at the North Sydney Oval in this season of WBBL as the batters have enjoyed the even bounce. The ball has also come onto the bat very nicely, and that has made life difficult for bowlers at this venue. The skipper winning the toss is most likely to opt to bat first here.

Weather Report

The weather will be pleasant and sunny on the match-day. There is no prediction of rain and the temperature will vary between 18 to 22 degree Celsius.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:

Suzie Bates Batter Mathilda Carmichael Batter Erin Burns Batter Kate Pelle Wicket-keeper Maitlan Brown All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Ellyse Perry (c) Batter

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women lost their last game against Scorchers by 61 runs. They bundled out for 128 runs in the game.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Georgia Adams, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dani Gibson, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath (c), Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Annie O'Neil, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Laura Wolvaardt

Adelaide Strikers Women Predicted XI:

Katie Mack Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Bridget Patterson Batter Tahlia McGrath (c) All-rounder Jemma Barsby All-rounder Georgia Adams Batter Danielle Gibson All-rounder Madeline Penna Bowler Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler

Adelaide Strikers Women Team Form

Adelaide Strikers Women won their last game against Sydney Thunder. They successfully chased a low target of 118 runs. They have an impressive bowling squad that delivered another clinical performance in their last outing.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Adelaide Strikers Women managed to win four times while Sydney Sixers won a single fixture.

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 4

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 1

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women went against Sydney Thunder Women in their last match. They restricted their opponents to 118 runs. It was an easy chase for the Strikers who surpassed the target with 6 wickets and 13 balls to spare. They will be thrilled to mark their dominance yet again in their next outing against the Sixers. They have a good winning momentum behind them and should be able to utilise that in their upcoming clash.

Sydney Sixers Women lost their last outing against Perth Scorchers Women by a huge margin of 61 runs. They conceded 189 runs in the game where only Perry and Gardner were able to pick wickets. The chase was difficult for the batters who were bundled out for 128 runs in the game, giving away the victory. Ellyse Perry scored 40 runs while the others were dismissed for meagre scores in the game.

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is having a great campaign and is the only effective batter in the team right now. She continued her consistent batting momentum and reeled in 40 runs in her last outing. She has 357 runs in 10 games, averaging at 39.66. She will be the batting pick from the team.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack will be the batting pick from Adelaide Strikers Women in the upcoming game. Mack has scored a total of 356 runs in 10 innings at an average of 35.60. She has a strike rate of over 150. She scored 26 runs in her last outing but possesses an immense amount of batting proficiency.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Megan Schutt to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Megan Schutt is very proficient with her bowling. She picked 16 wickets in the competition so far in 10 innings at an economy of 6.72. She racked up 2 wickets in her last game.

Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Ashleigh Gardner is the top wicket taker in Sydney Sixers. She has picked 17 wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 7.57. She picked 2 wickets in the previous game.