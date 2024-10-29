SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction SYS 55 % Chance of Winning ADS 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.793 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Sixers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will be meeting in the 5th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at North Sydney Oval, Sydney on October 29. The match will begin at 11:40 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning

WBBL is back for its 10th edition. With the introduction of a new Women’s domestic T20 league, WBBL has been reduced to just 43 T20s. Adelaide Strikers, the defending champions, had a terrible start to this year’s campaign. They lost the first game against Brisbane Heat Women. The team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have no points and a net run rate of -0.794.

The performance of Sydney Sixers Women was not very impressive in the previous edition of this tournament. They lost seven matches and were holding the fifth position on the points table. Sydney Sixers Women won their first game of the season against Melbourne Renegades Women. With that, they occupy the 3rd place in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.521.

Sydney Sixers Women' chance of winning: 55%

Adelaide Strikers Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers Women to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sydney Sixers Women had a poor season last year. They lacked in many departments and finished in the middle of the points table. The opening line-up features Ellyse Perry and Hollie Armitage this season. The pair were inconsistent last season but had a fantastic start in the current competition. The team scored 79 runs before their first dismissal in the last game against Brisbane Heat Women. The pair looks in fantastic form and shall strike hard before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers Women 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Adelaide Strikers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 22.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction

At North Sydney Oval, captains often choose to bat first upon winning the toss, especially in first-class matches. This pitch typically offers good bounce and pace early on, favoring batters. Teams may look to post a strong total to set the pace for the game, as conditions can become more challenging for batting in the later stages of play. However, if there are overcast conditions, captains may consider bowling to exploit any seam movement.

Weather Report

On October 29, Sydney is expected to have warm and sunny conditions. Temperatures should peak around 23°C (73°F) in the early afternoon, with minimal cloud cover and a slight breeze, making for pleasant outdoor weather. The morning might feel a bit cooler but will quickly warm up as the day progresses.

Sydney Sixers Women Players List

Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Sarah Bryce

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Mathilda Carmichael Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Kate Peterson Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Recent Form

Sydney Sixers Women finished in the middle of the standings last year. However, the team has gone through a few changes and managed to win the first game of the season. The team will be confident in the next game.

Adelaide Strikers Women Player List

Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt

Predicted Playing XI

Katie Mack Batter Bridget Patterson Wicket-keeper Smriti Mandhana Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Jemma Barsby All-rounder Orla Pendergast All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Madeline Penna Bowler Megan Schutt Bowler Tahlia McGrath (c) All-rounder

Adelaide Strikers Women Recent Form

Adelaide Strikers Women won the previous edition of the competition. The team had a terrible start with a loss in the first game. They will be looking to turn around and return with a win in the next game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Adelaide Strikers Women leads the tally by 4-1.

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 1

Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers met with Melbourne Renegades Women in their first game of the season. The Renegades batted first in the game and scored 178/8 in the game. Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestons and Courtney Grace Sippel picked 2 wickets each in the game. But their batting order was more impressive. The Sixers scored 179/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Ellyse Perry was phenomenal with the bat and scored 81 runs in the game. Sarah Bryce scored 36 runs while Hollie Armitage posted 30 runs in the game.

Adelaide Strikers matched up against Brisbane Heat in their first game of the season. Adelaide Strikers batted first and scored 133/5 in the game. Tahlia McGrath scored an unbeaten 51 while Katie Mack scored 37 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Brisbane Heat Women scored 134/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Megan Schutt picked 2 wickets. Adelaide Strikers have a lot to improve and will be looking to win their next game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women T20 North Sydney Oval, null Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Adelaide Strikers Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now!

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is a terrific batter from the side. The batter scored 496 runs in 13 games last season. She averaged at 45.09 last season and will be expected to bat well this season. She scored 81 runs in the last game.

Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women

Katie Mack is a terrific batter in the team. She scored 452 runs in 15 games last season at an average of 30.13. She will be prepared to bat well in this edition of the competition. The batter will enter as the team's best batting option.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Sophie Ecclestone is predominantly a bowler and has had a pleasant cricketing season this year. She picked 2 wickets for 35 runs in the first game. She will be looking to bowl well in the next game.

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women

Amanda-Jade Wellington was excellent with the ball last season. She managed to take 23 wickets in 15 games last season. She did not get any wicket in the last game but is set to return in the next game against the Sixers.