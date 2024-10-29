SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs ADS (Adelaide Strikers Women) Match Prediction
SYS
55%
Chance of Winning
ADS
45%
T20
North Sydney Oval
Facts:
- In their last five meetings, Adelaide Strikers Women lead the tally by 4-1.
- Adelaide Strikers Women are placed at the 6th place of the standings whereas Sydney Sixers are placed 3rd in the same list.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Chance of Winning
WBBL is back for its 10th edition. With the introduction of a new Women’s domestic T20 league, WBBL has been reduced to just 43 T20s. Adelaide Strikers, the defending champions, had a terrible start to this year’s campaign. They lost the first game against Brisbane Heat Women. The team is placed at the 6th place of the points table. They have no points and a net run rate of -0.794.
The performance of Sydney Sixers Women was not very impressive in the previous edition of this tournament. They lost seven matches and were holding the fifth position on the points table. Sydney Sixers Women won their first game of the season against Melbourne Renegades Women. With that, they occupy the 3rd place in the points table with 2 points and a net run rate of 0.521.
- Sydney Sixers Women' chance of winning: 55%
- Adelaide Strikers Women’ chance of winning: 45%
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Tips
Sydney Sixers Women to score over 23.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)
Sydney Sixers Women had a poor season last year. They lacked in many departments and finished in the middle of the points table. The opening line-up features Ellyse Perry and Hollie Armitage this season. The pair were inconsistent last season but had a fantastic start in the current competition. The team scored 79 runs before their first dismissal in the last game against Brisbane Heat Women. The pair looks in fantastic form and shall strike hard before their first dismissal in the next game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers Women
Adelaide Strikers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 22.5 runs
Sydney Sixers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 23.5 runs
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Toss Prediction
At North Sydney Oval, captains often choose to bat first upon winning the toss, especially in first-class matches. This pitch typically offers good bounce and pace early on, favoring batters. Teams may look to post a strong total to set the pace for the game, as conditions can become more challenging for batting in the later stages of play. However, if there are overcast conditions, captains may consider bowling to exploit any seam movement.
Weather Report
On October 29, Sydney is expected to have warm and sunny conditions. Temperatures should peak around 23°C (73°F) in the early afternoon, with minimal cloud cover and a slight breeze, making for pleasant outdoor weather. The morning might feel a bit cooler but will quickly warm up as the day progresses.
Sydney Sixers Women Players List
Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Sarah Bryce
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sarah Bryce
|
Wicket-keeper
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Alyssa Healy
|
Batter
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Hollie Armitage
|
All-rounder
|
Mathilda Carmichael
|
Batter
|
Erin Burns
|
All-rounder
|
Ellyse Perry
|
All-rounder
|
Amelia Kerr
|
All-rounder
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Maitlan Brown
|
Bowler
|
Courtney Grace Sippel
|
Bowler
|
Kate Peterson
|
Bowler
Sydney Sixers Women Recent Form
Sydney Sixers Women finished in the middle of the standings last year. However, the team has gone through a few changes and managed to win the first game of the season. The team will be confident in the next game.
Adelaide Strikers Women Player List
Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Maggie Clark, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Katie Mack, Smriti Mandhana, Anesu Mushangwe, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Orla Prendergast, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Laura Wolvaardt
Predicted Playing XI
|
Katie Mack
|
Batter
|
Bridget Patterson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Smriti Mandhana
|
Batter
|
Laura Wolvaardt
|
Batter
|
Jemma Barsby
|
All-rounder
|
Orla Pendergast
|
All-rounder
|
Amanda-Jade Wellington
|
All-rounder
|
Anesu Mushangwe
|
Bowler
|
Madeline Penna
|
Bowler
|
Megan Schutt
|
Bowler
|
Tahlia McGrath (c)
|
All-rounder
Adelaide Strikers Women Recent Form
Adelaide Strikers Women won the previous edition of the competition. The team had a terrible start with a loss in the first game. They will be looking to turn around and return with a win in the next game.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Head-to-Head Record
In the last five clashes between the sides, Adelaide Strikers Women leads the tally by 4-1.
- Sydney Sixers Women Won: 1
- Adelaide Strikers Women Won: 4
- No Result/ Abandoned: 1
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Betting Odds
Sydney Sixers met with Melbourne Renegades Women in their first game of the season. The Renegades batted first in the game and scored 178/8 in the game. Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestons and Courtney Grace Sippel picked 2 wickets each in the game. But their batting order was more impressive. The Sixers scored 179/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Ellyse Perry was phenomenal with the bat and scored 81 runs in the game. Sarah Bryce scored 36 runs while Hollie Armitage posted 30 runs in the game.
Adelaide Strikers matched up against Brisbane Heat in their first game of the season. Adelaide Strikers batted first and scored 133/5 in the game. Tahlia McGrath scored an unbeaten 51 while Katie Mack scored 37 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Brisbane Heat Women scored 134/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. Megan Schutt picked 2 wickets. Adelaide Strikers have a lot to improve and will be looking to win their next game.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women
T20
North Sydney Oval, null
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Batters
Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women
Ellyse Perry is a terrific batter from the side. The batter scored 496 runs in 13 games last season. She averaged at 45.09 last season and will be expected to bat well this season. She scored 81 runs in the last game.
Katie Mack to be the top batter for Adelaide Strikers Women
Katie Mack is a terrific batter in the team. She scored 452 runs in 15 games last season at an average of 30.13. She will be prepared to bat well in this edition of the competition. The batter will enter as the team's best batting option.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women Top Bowlers
Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women
Sophie Ecclestone is predominantly a bowler and has had a pleasant cricketing season this year. She picked 2 wickets for 35 runs in the first game. She will be looking to bowl well in the next game.
Amanda-Jade Wellington to be the top bowler for Adelaide Strikers Women
Amanda-Jade Wellington was excellent with the ball last season. She managed to take 23 wickets in 15 games last season. She did not get any wicket in the last game but is set to return in the next game against the Sixers.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers Women
Sydney Sixers Women to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Adelaide Strikers to win @ 1.97 (Parimatch)
Parimatch