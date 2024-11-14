SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs BRH (Brisbane Heat Women) Match Prediction SYS 55 % Chance of Winning BRH 45 % Bet Now! Sydney Sixers Women and Brisbane Heat Women will clash in the 26th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at North Sydney Oval, Sydney on November 14. The match will begin at 10:00 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers Women lost the last game after winning the two games before that. Sydney Sixers Women have won three games and lost as many matches in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 5th place of the points table. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.389. Sydney Sixers will now face Brisbane Heat in their next outing.

Brisbane Heat Women broke out of their losing momentum with a win in their last outing. They won their last game against Adelaide Strikers. The team has three wins and as many losses in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 4th place. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.001.

Sydney Sixers Women' chance of winning: 55%

Brisbane Heat Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Tips

Brisbane Heat Women to score over 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Brisbane Heat Women are coming from a win after three defeats. However, their opening order has gathered a major chunk of runs in the game. The team features Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris in the opening position. The pair scored 32, 7, 71, 17, 26 & 38 runs before one of them lost their wickets in six games so far. Redmayne and Harris average at 15.00 & 33.00 respectively in the competition currently. That said, the team will be looking to do well with their opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers Women 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Brisbane Heat Women’s score before first dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Toss Prediction

The toss outcome at North Sydney Oval, Sydney, cannot be accurately predicted as it is entirely based on chance. However, teams winning the toss at this ground often prefer to bat first, especially in shorter formats like T20s. North Sydney Oval is known for its shorter boundaries and batting-friendly pitch, which can lead to high-scoring games. Batting first allows teams to set a challenging target, taking advantage of early batting conditions.

Weather Report

On November 10, 2023, Sydney is expected to experience comfortable spring weather. The forecast shows a high of around 25°C (77°F) and a low of 18°C (64°F), with mostly dry conditions and minimal chances of rain.

Sydney Sixers Women Players List

Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Sarah Bryce

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Mathilda Carmichael Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Kate Peterson Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Recent Form

Sydney Sixers Women lost their last game against Sydney Thunder Women. The team bundled out for 140 runs in the game and lost the match by 18 runs. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Brisbane Heat Women Players List

Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk (South Africa), Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Jemimah Rodrigues (India) Mikayla Wrigley, Lauren Winfield-Hill

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicket-keeper Laura Harris Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Lauren Winfield-Hill Batter Jess Jonassen (c) All-rounder Nicola Hancock All-rounder Shikha Pandey All-rounder Charli Knott All-rounder Grace Parsons Bowler Grace Harris All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Women Recent Form

Brisbane Heat Women are struggling with their form right now. The team finally won a game after three defeats in the competition. Brisbane Heat batted very well in the last game and secured a victory.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Sydney Sixers Women leads the tally by 3-2.

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 3

Brisbane Heat Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers Women met with Sydney Thunder Women in their last game of the competition. The Thunder batted first in the game and scored 158/6 in 20 overs. Amelia Kerr was the best bowler from the Sixers and picked 2 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Sydney Sixers Women scored 140 after losing their last wicket in the game. Sydney Sixers Women lost the game by 18 runs. Ashleigh Gardner scored 49 runs in the fixture. Sydney Sixers must win the next game to earn a few points and move higher in the standings.

Brisbane Heat Women faced Adelaide Strikers Women in their last game of the competition. Brisbane Heat Women scored 175/6 in the game. Jemimah Rodrigues was the top scorer with 61 runs in the game. Grace Harris scored 33 while Jess Jonassen scored 32 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Adelaide Strikers scored 167/4 and lost the game by 8 runs. Brisbane Heat finally won a game after many losses in the competition. They will now look to win the next game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is a terrific batter from the side. She has scored 81, 54, 31*, 86, 48 & 15 runs in the six games so far. With that, she is top scorer of the competition currently with 315 runs in 6 games, averaging at 78.75.

Grace Harris to be the top batter for Brisbane Heat Women

Grace Harris is excellent with the bat and had a long cricket career. She has knocked 198 runs in 6 games at an average of 33.00. She will be ready for a huge strike in her first game of the competition.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Top Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Sophie Ecclestone is a terrific bowler in the squad. She has picked 9 wickets in 6 games of the competition. She picked a wicket in the last game and will come in to take many wickets in the next game.

Jess Jonassen to be the top bowler for Brisbane Heat Women

Jess Jonassen is one of the best bowlers in the squad right now. She has picked 5 wickets in 6 games. She is a top bowling talent in the team. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.