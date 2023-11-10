SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction
SYS
60%
Chance of Winning
HOH
40%
T20
North Sydney Oval
Facts:
- Hobart Hurricanes Women are placed at the 5th position whereas Sydney Sixers Women are placed at the 6th place.
- Sydney Sixers Women lead the tally by 4-1 in their last five meetings against Hobart Hurricanes Women.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning
Sydney Sixers Women have won their second game in a row and look determined with their current form. They have three wins and five losses in the eight games they have played. With that, they are placed at the 6th place in the points table. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.462. The Sixers will hope to climb higher in the standings with their current form.
Hobart Hurricanes Women were expected to keep up their winning momentum after three victories in the tournament but they lost their last fixture and found themselves placed at the 5th place in the points table. The team has three wins and as many losses in six games. They possess 6 points and a net run rate of -0.923.
Sydney Sixers Women will be high on confidence after two consecutive wins in the competition. That said, they will enter as match favourites for the upcoming contest.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 40%
- Sydney Sixers Women’s chance of winning: 60%
Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips
Hobart Hurricanes Women to score high before 1st dismissal
Hobart Hurricanes Women have won three games and lost as many in the competition. However, they have a decent quality of batting in the squad. The skipper, Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee open for the team in the competition. They have scored 0, 28, 38, 68, 31 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in six games. This indicates a good probability of the team to lead a good opening partnership. Elyse Villani is in terrific form and averages at 72.33 in the competition. Lizelle Lee has an immense amount of batting talent and averages 22.50 in the competition. That said, HH-W will look to raise a high opening partnership in their upcoming contest.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Highest opening partnership: Sydney Sixers Women
Most match fours: Sydney Sixers Women
Most match sixes: Sydney Sixers Women
Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction
The North Sydney Oval, Sydney, has witnessed high-scoring matches in the current tournament, providing favourable conditions for batsmen to accumulate runs. Bowlers, on the other hand, must focus on accuracy in their deliveries. Most of the games played here were won by the team batting first. Hence, the skipper shall opt to bat first here.
Weather Report
The temperature will see a high of 24 degree Celsius during the game. However, the game may be shortened or abandoned due to rain. There is a 40% chance of precipitation on the match-day.
Sydney Sixers Women Player List
Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr
Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:
|
Suzie Bates
|
Batter
|
Mathilda Carmichael
|
Batter
|
Erin Burns
|
Batter
|
Kate Pelle
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Maitlan Brown
|
All-rounder
|
Kate Peterson
|
Bowler
|
Chloe Tryon
|
All-rounder
|
Lauren Cheatle
|
Bowler
|
Linsey Smith
|
Bowler
|
Ashleigh Gardner
|
All-rounder
|
Ellyse Perry (c)
|
Batter
Sydney Sixers Women Team Form
Sydney Sixers Women won their last game against MR-W by 4 runs. Their bowlers were fantastic in their last two games that won them those games.
Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List
Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg
Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:
|
Lizelle Lee
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bryony Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Naomi Stalenberg
|
Batter
|
Heather Graham
|
All-rounder
|
Molly Strano
|
All-rounder
|
Ruth Johnston
|
Batter
|
Amy Smith
|
Bowler
|
Hayley Silver-holmes
|
All-rounder
|
Nicola Carey
|
All-rounder
|
Shabnim Ismail
|
Bowler
|
Elyse Villani (c)
|
Bowler
Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form
Hobart Hurricanes Women lost their last game in the tournament. They could only muster 120 runs in their last fixture. They need to do better in their batting department.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record
In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers Women managed to win four times whereas the Stars won on a single occasion.
- Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 1
- Sydney Sixers Women Won: 4
- No Result/ Abandoned: 0
Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds
Sydney Sixers women are coming from a win against Melbourne Stars women in their last outing. Batting first, the team scored 134 runs in the game. However, the rain interrupted the fixture and shortened it to a 7 overs with a target of 56 runs for MS-W. They failed to conquer the target and were shy of 4 runs in the game. Chloe Tryon picked 3 wickets in the game, ensuring the victory for her team.
On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes Women are coming from a defeat against Brisbane Heat Women in their last game. Batting first, HH-W scored only 120 runs in the game. Elyse Villani scored 58* whereas the other batters in the team went out cheaply. The score was low and the team had to face defeat as BH-W successfully chased down the target with 16 balls and 6 wickets to spare. There was no structure to BH-W’s bowling in the game. They played eight players to bowl in the game. The team will need better performances and strategies to win the next game.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women
T20
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters
Elyse Villani to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Elyse Villani is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 58* runs in her last game and has been consistently scoring runs for the team. She has 217 runs in 5 games, averaging at a high 72.33. She scored 40 runs in her last meeting against ST-W.
Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women
Ellyse Perry is having a great campaign and posted 31, 49, 50, 59, 14, 44* & 22 runs in her seven outings. She has 269 runs in 7 games, averaging at 44.83. She strikes over 130 and will be the batting pick from the team.
Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers
Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women
Molly Strano has picked a total of 7 wickets in 6 games for the team. She has an economy rate of 6.83 in the tournament and will be the top bowling pick in the team. She plucked 1 wicket in her last outing.
Lauren Cheatle to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women
Lauren Cheatle has picked 15 wickets in 8 games for her team. She has an economy rate of 7.30 in the competition. She will be the best bowling pick in the team. Cheatle picked 2/13 in her last outing.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sydney Sixers Women
- Sydney Sixers Women to win the match @ 1.679 (Parimatch)
- Hobart Hurricanes Women to win the match @ 2.217 (Parimatch)
Parimatch