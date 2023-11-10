SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction SYS 60 % Chance of Winning HOH 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.679 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.618 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the next Women’s Big Bash League encounter, Hobart Hurricanes Women and Sydney Sixers Women will meet in the 33rd game. The fixture will be played on November 10, 2023 at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The game is scheduled to commence at 1:40 AM IST. Let’s have a look at the thorough review about this fixture.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers Women have won their second game in a row and look determined with their current form. They have three wins and five losses in the eight games they have played. With that, they are placed at the 6th place in the points table. They have 6 points and a net run rate of -0.462. The Sixers will hope to climb higher in the standings with their current form.

Hobart Hurricanes Women were expected to keep up their winning momentum after three victories in the tournament but they lost their last fixture and found themselves placed at the 5th place in the points table. The team has three wins and as many losses in six games. They possess 6 points and a net run rate of -0.923.

Sydney Sixers Women will be high on confidence after two consecutive wins in the competition. That said, they will enter as match favourites for the upcoming contest.

Hobart Hurricanes Women's chance of winning: 40%

Sydney Sixers Women’s chance of winning: 60%

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips

Hobart Hurricanes Women to score high before 1st dismissal

Hobart Hurricanes Women have won three games and lost as many in the competition. However, they have a decent quality of batting in the squad. The skipper, Elyse Villani and Lizelle Lee open for the team in the competition. They have scored 0, 28, 38, 68, 31 & 5 runs before their first dismissal in six games. This indicates a good probability of the team to lead a good opening partnership. Elyse Villani is in terrific form and averages at 72.33 in the competition. Lizelle Lee has an immense amount of batting talent and averages 22.50 in the competition. That said, HH-W will look to raise a high opening partnership in their upcoming contest.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Sydney Sixers Women 1.909 Bet on 1xBet Most match fours: Sydney Sixers Women 1.833 Bet on 1xBet Most match sixes: Sydney Sixers Women 1.833 Bet on 1xBet

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction

The North Sydney Oval, Sydney, has witnessed high-scoring matches in the current tournament, providing favourable conditions for batsmen to accumulate runs. Bowlers, on the other hand, must focus on accuracy in their deliveries. Most of the games played here were won by the team batting first. Hence, the skipper shall opt to bat first here.

Weather Report

The temperature will see a high of 24 degree Celsius during the game. However, the game may be shortened or abandoned due to rain. There is a 40% chance of precipitation on the match-day.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:

Suzie Bates Batter Mathilda Carmichael Batter Erin Burns Batter Kate Pelle Wicket-keeper Maitlan Brown All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Linsey Smith Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Ellyse Perry (c) Batter

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women won their last game against MR-W by 4 runs. Their bowlers were fantastic in their last two games that won them those games.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani, Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith, Emma Manix-Geeves, Lizelle Lee, Naomi Stalenberg

Hobart Hurricanes Women Predicted XI:

Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Bryony Smith All-rounder Naomi Stalenberg Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano All-rounder Ruth Johnston Batter Amy Smith Bowler Hayley Silver-holmes All-rounder Nicola Carey All-rounder Shabnim Ismail Bowler Elyse Villani (c) Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women lost their last game in the tournament. They could only muster 120 runs in their last fixture. They need to do better in their batting department.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Sydney Sixers Women managed to win four times whereas the Stars won on a single occasion.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 1

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 4

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers women are coming from a win against Melbourne Stars women in their last outing. Batting first, the team scored 134 runs in the game. However, the rain interrupted the fixture and shortened it to a 7 overs with a target of 56 runs for MS-W. They failed to conquer the target and were shy of 4 runs in the game. Chloe Tryon picked 3 wickets in the game, ensuring the victory for her team.

On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes Women are coming from a defeat against Brisbane Heat Women in their last game. Batting first, HH-W scored only 120 runs in the game. Elyse Villani scored 58* whereas the other batters in the team went out cheaply. The score was low and the team had to face defeat as BH-W successfully chased down the target with 16 balls and 6 wickets to spare. There was no structure to BH-W’s bowling in the game. They played eight players to bowl in the game. The team will need better performances and strategies to win the next game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women T20 North Sydney Oval, Sydney Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.679 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Hobart Hurricanes Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.205 Bet Now!

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Elyse Villani to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Elyse Villani is a terrific batter in the team. She has scored 58* runs in her last game and has been consistently scoring runs for the team. She has 217 runs in 5 games, averaging at a high 72.33. She scored 40 runs in her last meeting against ST-W.

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is having a great campaign and posted 31, 49, 50, 59, 14, 44* & 22 runs in her seven outings. She has 269 runs in 7 games, averaging at 44.83. She strikes over 130 and will be the batting pick from the team.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Molly Strano to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Molly Strano has picked a total of 7 wickets in 6 games for the team. She has an economy rate of 6.83 in the tournament and will be the top bowling pick in the team. She plucked 1 wicket in her last outing.

Lauren Cheatle to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Lauren Cheatle has picked 15 wickets in 8 games for her team. She has an economy rate of 7.30 in the competition. She will be the best bowling pick in the team. Cheatle picked 2/13 in her last outing.