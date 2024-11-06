SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs HOH (Hobart Hurricanes Women) Match Prediction HOH 45 % Chance of Winning SYS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.773 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Sixers Women and Hobart Hurricanes Women will be meeting in the 15th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on November 6. The match will begin at 12:40 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Chance of Winning

Sydney Sixers Women had a terrific start in the competition but it fell into ruins after the team faced two back-to-back victories. With a win and two losses, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. The team has 2 points and a net run rate of -0.695. Sydney Sixers will be looking to return with a better performance in the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women had a forgetful season in the previous edition of the competition. The team is having an inconsistent run in the current competition. The team is coming from a loss against Melbourne Stars in their previous outing. With two wins and as many losses, the team is placed at the 5th place of the points table. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.207.

Sydney Sixers Women' chance of winning: 55%

Hobart Hurricanes Women’ chance of winning: 45%

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Tips

Hobart Hurricanes Women to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Hobart Hurricanes Women are having a very inconsistent season so far. The team is coming from a loss against Melbourne Stars. Their opening order has lacked substance in the last few games. The opening order features Danni Wyatt and Lizelle Lee who average at 22.75 & 16.75 respectively in the competition. The team has raised the scores of 9, 19, 55 & 4 runs before their first dismissal in the last four games. The team scored 10 & 42 runs before their first dismissal in the two meetings against the Sixers last season. The batting order of the team looks worrisome and will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers Women 1.64 Bet on Parimatch Hobart Hurricanes Women’s score before first dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 26.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Toss Prediction

At Bellerive Oval in Hobart, teams that win the toss in first-class matches generally prefer to bat first. This is due to the favourable conditions for batting early in the game, as the pitch typically offers good bounce and pace. As the match progresses, the pitch may deteriorate slightly, benefiting spin bowlers and making it tougher for batsmen on the last couple of days. Therefore, captains often choose to bat first to take advantage of these early favorable conditions and set a challenging score.

Weather Report

In Hobart on November 6, 2023, the weather is expected to be warm with a high of around 25°C and a low of 8°C. Conditions should be generally clear and pleasant, with minimal chance of rain.

Sydney Sixers Women Players List

Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Sarah Bryce

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Mathilda Carmichael Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Kate Peterson Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Recent Form

Sydney Sixers Women are coming from two consecutive losses in the competition. Sydney Sixers had a poor bowling outing in the last game. The team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes Women Player List

Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Chloe Tryon, Elyse Villani and Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Predicted Playing XI

Danni Wyatt Batter Elyse Villani (c) Batter Lizelle Lee Wicket-keeper Chloe Tryon All-rounder Kathryn Bryce All-rounder Tabatha Saville Batter Heather Graham All-rounder Molly Strano Bowler Lauren Smith Bowler Nicola Carey All-rounder Callie Wilson Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Women Recent Form

Hobart Hurricanes Women has won two games but lost as many games in the tournament. The team lost their last fixture against Melbourne Stars. The team needs to do better with their batting order.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Sydney Sixers Women leads the tally by 5-0.

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 5

Hobart Hurricanes Women Won: 0

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers met with Melbourne Stars Women in their last game of the season. The Stars scored 195/4 in the game. There was no impactful bowling in the game from the Sixers. The game was reduced to 8.3 overs with a target of 89 runs. Chasing the target, Sydney Sixers scored 56/4, losing the game by 32 runs (DLS Method). Ellyse Perry scored 31 runs and was the best batter from the side.

Hobart Hurricanes matched up against Melbourne Stars in their first game of the season. The Hurricanes batted first in the game and raised 133/7 in the game. Nicola Carey scored 44 runs while Chloe Tryon chipped in 35 runs in the game. Chasing the target, Melbourne Stars scored 136/3 in the game, winning it by 7 wickets. Heather Graham was the top bowler from the side with 2 wickets.

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is a terrific batter from the side. The batter averaged at 45.09 last season and is doing pretty well in this season as well. She has scored 81, 55 & 31 runs in the three games so far.

Nicola Carey to be the top batter for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Nicola Carey is the best batter from Hobart Hurricanes currently. She has scored 118 runs in 4 games at an average of 29.50. She was the top scorer from the side in the last game and scored 44 runs in the game. Carey will walk in as the best batting pick from the side in the next game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women Top Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Ashleigh Gardner was unlucky in the first game of the season but returned in the second game to pick 4 wickets in the match. She took a wicket in the last game and will be looking to do well in the next game too.

Heather Graham to be the top bowler for Hobart Hurricanes Women

Heather Graham is in Hobart Hurricanes again this season and will be leading the bowling order. She has taken 8 wickets in 4 games of the competition.