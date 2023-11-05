SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs MER (Melbourne Renegades Women) Match Prediction SYS 58 % Chance of Winning MER 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.783 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.666 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Sixers Women will go up against each other in the 25th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2023. Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth will host this game on November 5, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 8:10 AM IST.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Chance of Winning

This is going to be an interesting fixture between the two bottom teams of this year’s competition. Sydney Sixers have won a single fixture and lost on five occasions in the six games they have played so far. They are placed at the bottom of the table with 2 points and a net run rate of -0.908. Making the play-offs will be a dream for the team this season.

Similarly, Melbourne Renegades are not doing any better in the tournament. They are placed right above Sydney Sixers Women with as many wins and losses as them. They also have 2 points but with a better net run rate of -0.131, they are placed 7th in the table standings. It might not be the most intense matchup in the WBBL, but both the Sixers and Renegades are desperate for a victory.

Melbourne Renegades Women's chance of winning: 42%

Sydney Sixers Women’s chance of winning: 58%

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers Women to score low before their first dismissal

Sydney Sixers Women were fantastic in the previous season, especially with their hard-hitting batters in the team. Alyssa Healy took the bench after being injured in the first game. Replacing her, Ellyse Perry displayed her class with the bat in the five games she batted in. However, Bates’ form looks worrisome for the team. She has faced constant cheap dismissals in her campaign this season. Bates scored 6, 5, 3, 10, 18 and 8 runs in her six outings. Perry and Bates average at 40.60 & 8.33 respectively. They scored 16, 5, 31, 15, 52 & 20 runs before their first dismissal in six games. Although Perry has been explosive with the bat, Bates failed to do the same in her campaign. Hence, you should pick this betting tip for a heavy payout.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers Women 1.8 Bet on 1xBet Ellyse Perry to score Over 26.5 runs 1.8 Bet on 1xBet Suzie Bates to score Over 16.5 runs 1.8 Bet on 1xBet

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Toss Prediction

The WACA surface is regarded as being exceptionally rapid and lively, with a quick outfield that's perfect for quick singles. Pace bowlers usually find success here, although batters trying to reach the boundary may take full advantage of the ball's speed and hit many fours and sixes. We reckon neither skipper would risk chasing a total and will opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The pitch is bouncy and fast and has been a nightmare for the batters in the past. Though it has become flatter in recent years, it is still a treat for the pacers to bowl on this surface. The weather will be partly cloudy with a high of 26 degrees Celsius.

Melbourne Renegades Women Player List

Tammy Beaumont, Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Jess Duffin, Ellie Falconer, Ella Hayward, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Webb

Melbourne Renegades Women Predicted XI:

Courtney Webb Batter Josie Dooley Wicket-keeper Jess Duffin Batter Hayley Matthews All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Harmanpreet Kaur All-rounder Georgia Wareham Bowler Erica Kershaw Bowler Ella Hayward Bowler Tammy Beaumont Batter

Melbourne Renegades Women Team Form

Melbourne Renegades Women lost four games in a row. They have to do better with their bowling and batting in their next game.

Sydney Sixers Women Player List

Jade Allen, Suzie Bates, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Emma Hughes, Kate Peterson, Ellyse Perry, Chloe Tryon, Jess Kerr

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted XI:

Suzie Bates Batter Jade Allen Batter Erin Burns Batter Kate Pelle Wicket-keeper Maitlan Brown All-rounder Kate Peterson Bowler Chloe Tryon All-rounder Lauren Cheatle Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Ellyse Perry (c) Batter

Sydney Sixers Women Team Form

Sydney Sixers Women lost their last game against the Strikers by 5 wickets. They scored 111 runs in the game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Head-to-Head Record

In their last five clashes, Melbourne Renegades Women and Sydney Sixers Women have two victories each.

Melbourne Renegades Women Won: 2

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Betting Odds

Melbourne Renegades Women went against Perth Scorchers and lost the game by 6 wickets. MR-W scored 171 runs in the game. Harmanpreet Kaur scored 52 runs in the game whereas Georgia Wareham struck 44 runs in the game. However, their bowling order could not stop the Scorchers who surpassed the target in the 18th over itself. Sarah Coyte picked 2 wickets in the game for the Renegades.

Sydney Sixers Women lost their last outing against Adelaide Strikers Women by a margin of 5 wickets. SS-W bundled out for 111 runs in the game. Maitlan Brown was the top scorer of the team with an unbeaten 32 in the game. However, their bowling order could not defend the small target and conceded a defeat. Lauren Cheatle and Ashleigh Gardner picked 2 wickets each.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women T20 WACA Ground, Perth Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.783 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Melbourne Renegades Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.153 Bet Now!

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Batters

Georgia Wareham to be the top batter for Melbourne Renegades Women

Georgia Wareham has been an excellent all-rounder for the team. She posted the scores of 36, 47*, 30, 25 & 44 runs in the five matches she batted in. She accumulated 182 runs in 5 innings at an average of 45.50 and a strike rate of 170.09.

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is having a great campaign and is the only effective batter in the team right now. She posted 31, 49, 50, 59 & 14 runs in five games. She has 203 runs in 5 games, averaging at 40.60. She strikes at almost 140 and will be the batting pick from the team.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Top Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be the top bowler for Melbourne Renegades Women

Hayley Matthews has contributed more with the ball than her bat this season. She is the top wicket taker of the team and picked 9 wickets in 6 games at an economy rate of 7.97. She picked a single wicket in her last game but will be looking to do better in the upcoming battle.

Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Ashleigh Gardner is the top wicket taker in Sydney Sixers. She has picked 12 wickets in 6 games at an economy rate of 7.43. She picked 2 wickets in the previous game.