SYS (Sydney Sixers Women) vs MST (Melbourne Stars Women) Match Prediction SYS 58 % Chance of Winning MST 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.713 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sydney Sixers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be meeting in the 9th game of the Women’s Big Bash League 2024/25. The game is going to take place at North Sydney Oval, Sydney on November 1. The match will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match previous for this game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Chance of Winning

The performance of Sydney Sixers Women was not very impressive in the previous edition of this tournament. However, the team had a terrific start this season but succumbed to a loss in their second game. With a win and a loss, the team is placed at the 4th place of the points table. They have 2 points and a net run rate of -0.033 in the competition. Sydney Sixers will be looking to return with a better performance in the next game.

Melbourne Stars Women had a forgetful season in the previous edition of the competition. The team had a poor start in this season as well. They lost their first game against Perth Scorchers. The team faced a major concern with their batting performance. With that, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. They have a net run rate of -0.650.

Sydney Sixers Women' chance of winning: 58%

Melbourne Stars Women’ chance of winning: 42%

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Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Tips

Sydney Sixers Women to score over 24.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sydney Sixers Women had a poor season last year. They lacked in many departments and finished in the middle of the points table. The opening line-up features Ellyse Perry and Hollie Armitage this season. The pair were inconsistent last season but had a fantastic start in the current competition. The team scored 79 runs before their first dismissal in the first game followed by a score of 6 runs in the next game. Despite an early loss in the last game, Perry went on to score 54 runs in the game. The opening pair looks in great form and shall raise many runs before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening Partnership: Sydney Sixers Women 1.78 Bet on Parimatch Melbourne Stars Women’s score before first dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sydney Sixers Women’s score before first dismissal Over 24.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Toss Prediction

At North Sydney Oval, captains often choose to bat first upon winning the toss, especially in first-class matches. This pitch typically offers good bounce and pace early on, favouring batters. Teams may look to post a strong total to set the pace for the game, as conditions can become more challenging for batting in the later stages of play. However, if there are overcast conditions, captains may consider bowling to exploit any seam movement.

Weather Report

On November 1, Sydney is expected to have mild and partly cloudy weather. The morning temperature will start around 16°C with a light breeze, while afternoon temperatures will reach around 19°C with occasional cloud cover and a slight chance of drizzle.

Sydney Sixers Women Players List

Hollie Armitage, Caoimhe Bray, Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Sophie Ecclestone, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Malgioglio, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Sarah Bryce

Predicted Playing XI

Sarah Bryce Wicket-keeper Alyssa Healy Batter Hollie Armitage All-rounder Mathilda Carmichael Batter Erin Burns All-rounder Ellyse Perry All-rounder Amelia Kerr All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner All-rounder Maitlan Brown Bowler Courtney Grace Sippel Bowler Kate Peterson Bowler

Sydney Sixers Women Recent Form

Sydney Sixers Women had a fantastic start but succumbed to a loss in the last game against Adelaide Strikers. The team will look to return with a win in the next game.

Melbourne Stars Women Players List

Yastika Bhatia (India), Sophie Day, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Maisy Gibson, Hasrat Gill, Liv Henry, Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Sophie Reid, Deepti Sharma (India), Annabel Sutherland

Predicted Playing XI

Sophie Reid Wicket-keeper Sophie Day Bowler Meg Lanning Batter Ines McKeon Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Rhys McKenna All-rounder Kim Garth All-rounder Annabel Sutherland (c) All-rounder Tess Flintoff Bowler Sasha Moloney Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler

Melbourne Stars Women Recent Form

Melbourne Stars Women finished near the bottom of the table with more losses than wins in the competition. They had a terrible start with a loss against Perth Scorchers in their first game. That said, the team will be looking to do better in the next game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Sydney Sixers Women leads the tally by 3-2.

Sydney Sixers Women Won: 2

Melbourne Stars Women Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Betting Odds

Sydney Sixers met with Adelaide Strikers Women in their last game of the season. Adelaide Strikers scored 171 runs before losing their last wicket in the game. Ashleigh Gardner picked 4 wickets in the game while Lauren Cheatle picked 3 wickets in the game. Chasing the target, Sydney Sixers scored 160/9, losing the game by 11 runs. Ellyse Perry scored 55 runs while Sarah Bryce smashed 62 runs in the game.

Melbourne Stars matched up against Perth Scorchers in their first game of the season. Perth Scorchers batted first in the game and raised 122/8 in the game. The Stars were impeccable in their bowling order. Sophie Day picked 3 wickets while Kim Garth took 2 wickets in the game. However, the Stars lacked in their batting order. The team kept on losing cheap wickets in the game. Ines McKeon was the top scorer with 50 runs in the game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women T20 North Sydney Oval, null Sydney Sixers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Melbourne Stars Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.168 Bet Now!

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Batters

Ellyse Perry to be the top batter for Sydney Sixers Women

Ellyse Perry is a terrific batter from the side. The batter averaged at 45.09 last season and is doing pretty well in this season as well. She scored 81 runs in the first game followed by 55 runs in the second match.

Meg Lanning to be the top batter for Melbourne Stars Women

Meg Lanning is an experienced veteran batter from the side. The Australian batter is the most experienced player in the squad and was in form last season, amassing 284 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 120. She dismissed out for 9 runs in the first game and is set to return in the next game.

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women Top Bowlers

Ashleigh Gardner to be the top bowler for Sydney Sixers Women

Ashleigh Gardner was unlucky in the first game of the season but returned in the second game to pick 4 wickets in the match. She will be looking to do well in the next game too.

Sophie Day to be the top bowler for Melbourne Stars Women

Sophie Day was excellent with the ball in the last game. She picked 3 wickets for 21 runs in the first game of the season. Day will be looking to bowl well in the next game too.